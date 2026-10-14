Galloper Announces Investor Relations Engagement and Option Grant

Galloper Announces Investor Relations Engagement and Option Grant

Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE: BOOM,OTC:GGDCF) (OTC Pink: GGDCF) (the "Company" or "Galloper") announces that it has entered into an agreement (the "Agreement") with ArcStone Canada Inc. ("ACI"), a capital markets advisory firm and a member of the ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. group of companies, for a term of 12 months, commencing on October 13, 2026.

Under the terms of the Agreement, ACI will provide the Company with capital markets advisory services and related corporate and investor communications support. In consideration for the services to be provided by ACI under the Agreement, the Company has granted ACI an aggregate of 1,000,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") at an exercise price of $0.06 per common share for a period of five (5) years in accordance with the provisions of its omnibus equity incentive plan. The Options granted to ACI will vest in four equal instalments of 250,000 Options on each three-month anniversary of the effective date of the Agreement.

The engagement of ACI is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. ACI and its principals are arm's length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities, other than the Options.

The contact information for ACI is 360 Bay St., Suite 999, Toronto, ON M5H 2V6, phone: (647) 962-6819 and email: info@arcstoneglobalsecurities.com.

The Company also announces that it has granted 1,500,000 Options at an exercise price of $0.06 per common share for a period of up to five (5) years, vesting immediately, to an officer and director of the Company in accordance with the provisions of its omnibus equity incentive plan.

About ArcStone Canada Inc.

ArcStone Canada Inc. is a Toronto-based capital markets advisory firm and a member of the ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. group of companies. ACI works closely with exploration and development-stage resource companies, as well as other emerging growth issuers, to raise their profile with the investment community and sharpen how they present their business to the market.

ACI's work includes capital markets strategy, corporate messaging around exploration results and project milestones, investor communications planning, and preparing management teams for meetings with investors and analysts. Its team has advised companies across the resource sector and the broader small and mid-cap market in Canada and the United States.

ArcStone Canada Inc. is not registered as a dealer or adviser under Canadian securities legislation and does not offer, sell or solicit securities. For more information, visit www.arcstoneglobalsecurities.com.

About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper is focused on mineral exploration in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt with its flagship Glover Island Property, 24 km southeast of Corner Brook.

For more information please visit www.GalloperGold.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Hratch Jabrayan
CEO and Director
Galloper Gold Corp.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319074

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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