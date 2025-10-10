Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GLXY) (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will report third quarter 2025 financial results before the opening of Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday October 21, 2025.
Michael Novogratz , CEO and Founder of Galaxy, and members of management will host a conference call to provide an update to investors and analysts on the Company's activities and results on the same day at 8:30 AM Eastern Time .
A live webcast will be available at https://investor.galaxy.com/ and on the Company's YouTube channel . A replay of the webcast will be available and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast on the Company's Investor Relations website.
About Galaxy
Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: GLXY) is a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Our digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. In addition, we develop and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and high-performance computing workloads. Our 800 MW Helios campus in Texas , which has an additional 2.7 GW of power under study, positions Galaxy among the largest and fastest-growing data center developments in North America . The Company is headquartered in New York City , with offices across North America , Europe , the Middle East , and Asia . Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com
Disclaimers
The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/galaxy-schedules-webcast-and-investor-call-to-review-third-quarter-2025-results-on-october-21-2025-302581131.html
SOURCE Galaxy Digital Inc.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/10/c0209.html