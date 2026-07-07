Galantas Announces Resignation of Chair of the Board

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Galantas Gold Corporation (TSXV:GAL,OTC:GALKF)(AIM:GAL) ("Galantas" or the "Company") announces that Ms. Róisín Magee has resigned as a member of the Board of Directors and Chair of the Company, effective immediately. Róisín has decided to move to a Senior Role in private equity. The Board of Directors has nominated Mr. David Cather, a Director of the Company, as Interim Chair. Following the resignation, the Board of Directors of the Company consists of five directors.

Mario Stifano, President and CEO of Galantas, commented: "On behalf of the entire Board, I want to thank Róisín for her valued contributions to Galantas and wish her well in her future endeavours."

About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corporation is a publicly traded gold and copper company focused on the acquisition, development, and advancement of gold and copper assets in stable mining jurisdictions. The Company is currently advancing the development of the Indiana Project and the Andacollo Gold Project in Chile. Galantas' strategy is to build long-term shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation, technically rigorous project evaluation, and responsible development of high-quality mineral assets.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the retained EU law version of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (the "UK MAR") which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. The information is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of the UK MAR. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Enquiries

Galantas Gold Corporation
Mario Stifano: Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@galantas.com
Website: www.galantas.com
Telephone: +1 416-848-7744

Grant Thornton UK LLP (AIM Nomad)
Philip Secrett, Harrison Clarke, Elliot Peters
Telephone: +44(0)20 7383 5100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (AIM Broker)
David Hignell, Charlie Bouverat (Corporate Finance)
Grant Barker (Sales & Brokering)
Telephone: +44(0)20 3470 0470

SOURCE: Galantas Gold Corporation



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