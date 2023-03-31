Red Pine Announces C$6.3 Million Private Placement of Units, Tranche 1 Flow-Through Units, and Tranche 2 Flow-Through Units

Gala Games Enters Strategic Partnership with Huobi for Ecosystem and Project Development

Huobi First Major Partner for Gala's Layer 1 Blockchain

Gala Games a pioneer in web3 gaming, today announced a strategic partnership with Huobi Global, one of the world's largest digital asset exchanges. This partnership will focus on ecosystem construction and investment in high-quality projects.

As part of this collaboration, Huobi Global will endorse and integrate Gala Game's layer 1 blockchain, a scalable, cost-effective and environmentally responsible web3 solution built for gamers. Huobi will also list tokens from the Gala Games ecosystem, co-invest in top projects, and engage in co-branded initiatives. In addition, the partnership aims to drive ongoing community development and support for both platforms.

Gala Games' President of Blockchain, Jason "BitBender" Brink, expressed the significance of this collaboration, stating, "Integration of our layer 1 blockchain into popular exchanges like Huobi is absolutely crucial with the level of mass adoption we're looking for. This partnership empowers tomorrow's developers to create a more stable and secure web3 future."

Additional details about this strategic partnership between Gala Games will be released within the coming weeks.

About Huobi
Founded in 2013, Huobi has evolved from a crypto exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallets, research, investment, incubation and other areas. Huobi serves millions of users worldwide, with a business presence covering over 160 countries and regions across five continents. Its three development strategies - "global development, technology drives development, and technology for good" - underpin its commitment to providing comprehensive services and values to global cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

About Gala Games
Gala Games is a web3 games company that uses decentralization, player ownership and reward economies to create a revolutionary new way of gaming. With dozens of games on the horizon and several already in various stages of playtesting, Gala Games is quickly becoming the world leaders in own-your-experience gaming. Learn more at Gala. com.

