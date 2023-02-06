Canada Silver Cobalt Finalizes Option Agreement For LCT Lithium Property Near Power Metals Corp Case Lake Project

GAIMIN and BNB Chain AMA to bolster Web3 esports Growth Initiatives.

BNB Chain and Gaimin AMA Feb 7th, 2023 (CNW Group/Gaimin)

GAIMIN ( www.gaimin.io ), the world's leader in delivering decentralised, distributed data processing power today announces an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on 7th February, in conjunction with BNB Chain ( www.bnbchain.org ), to discuss how GAIMIN and GAIMIN's esports team, GAIMIN Gladiators ( www.gaimingladiators.gg ), will be partnering to deliver Web 3 esports growth initiatives.

With the global blockchain gaming market projected to grow from $4.6bn in 2022 to $65.7bn in 2027, GAIMIN is at the forefront of delivering blockchain technology and solutions to the gaming industry to facilitate their transformation to in-game Web3 technologies.

Following the recent announcement that GAIMIN and BNB Chain will be working together to accelerate the growth of blockchain technology in the gaming sector, GAIMIN and BNB Chain will be holding an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Tuesday 7th February, 1pm UTC , to allow all interested parties to get the latest information and updates on this partnership.

Martin Speight , CEO of GAIMIN said "I am delighted to be working with BNB Chain to deliver Web3 technology to the gaming community. Our technology is designed to enable game developers to convert their AAA Web2 games to Web3 and allow the incorporation of blockchain functionality and services into their games."

Walter Lee , Partner Growth and GameFi leader at BNB Chain, commented, "We selected GAIMIN to become our first Partner for Web3 esports Growth Initiatives following our review of its business model and its ability to reach the global gaming community. We are particularly excited by GAIMIN's approach to developing Web3 based technologies that allow games developers, and most importantly gamers, to benefit from this growth market."

Andrew Faridani , CMO of GAIMIN added, "This AMA will give anyone interested in how BNB Chain, GAIMIN and GAIMIN Gladiators will be delivering strategic initiatives over the coming months to deliver Web 3 technology to the esports and gaming industries. Please join us on BNB Chain's Twitter Spaces on the 7th February and all will be explained!".

These are exciting times, not only for GAIMIN and BNB Chain, but also for gamers and the gaming community. We are at the start of this paradigm shift in this emerging industry and we are excited about how through this partnership we can support its growth.

To participate in the AMA follow https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1BdGYyddMlvGX

About BNB Chain

BNB Chain is a community-driven, decentralised and censorship-resistant blockchain, powered by BNB. It consists of BNB Beacon Chain and BNB Smart Chain (BSC), which is EVM compatible and facilitates a multi-chain ecosystem. It is the world's largest smart contract blockchain in terms of transaction volume and daily active users. It has processed 3 billion transactions to date, from 240+ million unique addresses, bringing developers massive user access with ultra-low gas fees and zero downtime since inception. The ecosystem has more than 1,300 active Apps across multiple categories such as DeFi, Metaverse, blockchain games, NFT and more.

About GAIMIN

GAIMIN.IO Ltd (GAIMIN) is a UK and Swiss based gaming company focused on helping the gaming community monetise the computational power of their gaming PC. GAIMIN has created a decentralised data processing network harnessing under utilised processing power typically found in gaming PC's to create a world-wide decentralised data processing network, delivering supercomputer performance.

With a free to download PC-based application, GAIMIN monetises the under utilised performance through innovative approaches to delivering supercomputer level data processing performance from a world-wide network of independent processing devices which power GAIMIN.CLOUD. Focusing initially on video rendering and AI data processing, with an always available service to power blockchain computations, the GAIMIN data processing network is continuously delivering data processing services and returning rewards back to its user community.

GAIMIN rewards users in its own crypto currency, GMRX which can then be used for purchases on the GAIMIN Marketplace for NFTs, in-game assets, accessories and merchandise, or it can be converted to fiat or a different crypto currency.

For more information on GAIMIN click on this link: www.gaimin.io
To download the GAIMIN app, please go to www.gaimin.gg

For up to date information, please follow the following GAIMIN social media accounts:

For further information, please contact:

The Americas, Middle East and Australian Pacific - Andrew Faridani , Chief Marketing Officer for GAIMIN (based in Toronto, Canada ): andrew@gaimin.io

UK and Europe - Marc Bray , Chief Communications Officer for GAIMIN (based in Manchester, UK ): marc@gaimin.io

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Back to Work Promotion- What's the level of your post-holiday syndrome?

- MSI, a leading manufacturer of PC hardware, announces the Back to Work promotion, starting from February 1st, 2023 (00:01 GMT+8) to February 28th, 2023 (23:59 GMT+8). After the long vacation for the new year celebration, are you ready back to work? By inviting users to take a simple post-holiday syndrome test, MSI will recommend the best PC solution to get users through their busy working days and boost their productivity at work based on their psychological and emotional status. Furthermore, users will have a chance to win an MSI Modern LED Lux as long as they complete the test. Plus, the grand prize- MSI MD272QPW will be drawn for participants who purchased recommended MSI PC solutions.

Quixant launches the QMAX Gaming platform, the Gaming industry's most powerful and feature-rich PC

Quixant is pleased to announce the launch of its market-leading QMAX Gaming hardware platform, designed to deliver the highest resolution content, smoothest gameplay, and the ultimate player experience.

Quixant launches the QMAX Gaming hardware platform, the most powerful and feature-rich Gaming PC

The new platform is powered by Intel®, offering exceptional GPU performance, and is available with or without a dGPU, allowing customers to increase their hardware performance by adding their graphics card of choice.

Highly customizable, it meets the requirements of all major global Gaming jurisdictions, including GLI-11. It comes with Quixant's game-optimizing Software solutions as standard which optimize game development and delivery and allow customers to focus on content development without worrying about regulatory requirements.

Commenting on the launch, Duncan Faithfull , EVP, and CCO at Quixant said "We believe our customers' focus should be on content, not developing hardware solutions to build them on. They need the freedom to develop content with the confidence that their solution is reliable and as powerful as their imagination needs it to be. That's why Quixant developed, IQ, IQON, and QMAX , its range or Gaming PCs designed to provide maximum performance based on budget, market, and product needs. The new QMAX is our most powerful and feature-rich platform yet, giving customers a platform that goes as far as their imagination can."

Duncan continued: "Whilst developing specialist, game-changing technology is core to the Quixant offering, partnerships are equally important – it's our responsibility to support our customers to make sure that they get the most out of their Quixant products. Our team is always on hand to enable customers to maximise the potential of their QMAX platform, so they can focus on the aspects that allow them to get ahead of the game."

He concluded: "After launching Quantum and Qinetic , our range of modular Gaming and Sports betting cabinets, we identified the need to expand our Software Solutions to further support customers. We now offer a comprehensive suite of software and integration support solutions, which allow game designers to focus their efforts on developing the ultimate game content and player experience, as well as enabling management of the cabinet the game sits on, and a collection of integration solutions. We would love to discuss this with game manufacturers who are looking to enhance their content and expedite the time it takes to get their cabinets to market."

Find out more at quixant.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1993093/Quixant_QMAX.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1752610/Quixant_Logo.jpg

XPLA Governance Proposal Approved to Support Individual Holders with $XPLA Still on FTX Exchange

  • Proposal unanimously approved with a high voting rate reflecting the common view of Validators to protect individual $XPLA holders
  • The relief initiative represents a massive step towards support for $XPLA holders, helping to set a positive precedent throughout the Web3 industry
  • A total of 19,600,000 $XPLA to be transferred to a Smart Contract

-The XPLA Blockchain, a next generation of Web3 mainnet developed with gamers at the core of its design, today announced that a governance proposal to support individual $XPLA holders related to the FTX incident has been approved with unanimous consent.

Relief fund for $XPLA holders on FTX

The voting on the Relief Fund Support proposal was conducted for seven days from January 24 until January 31, 2023 , at 13:00 UTC . The vote was unanimous in favor of the proposal with three-quarters of eligible voters participating. Individual $XPLA holders could exercise their voting rights by delegating via proxy to Validators who were able to cast votes on their behalf. The voting process was fully transparent, and viewable through the XPLA Vault and XPLA Explorer advanced middleware based on the XPLA mainnet.

The high participation rate and unanimous voting outcome are interpreted as a strong reflection of the Validators' desire to support the individual $XPLA holders. The XPLA Team and XPLA Chain ecosystem participants have opened unprecedented possibilities for practical support which could give an example to the digital asset industry.

"The support for the XPLA community is phenomenal and we could not be happier that our ecosystem has approved this relief fund. These have been unprecedented times and our community has supported each other through it," stated XPLA CEO Paul Kim . "This is in stark contrast to the rejection of holder support votes that were attempted in other blockchain projects after the FTX incident. We are looking forward to starting the process of making our holders whole again."

The relief proposal includes a total of 19,600,000 $XPLA which will be transferred to the Relief Fund Support Contract assigned from the Reserve Wallet. XPLA Chain ecosystem participants will be able to check the status since the transferred $XPLA will be stored on the Contract. The transfer process is expected to be completed in March and the details will be announced through the official community channel of XPLA.

Claims for $XPLA from the Relief Fund will be when the $XPLA is claimable through a legal process with objective proof of ownership. XPLA team is also considering preemptively supporting individual $XPLA holders who have secured their proof of ownership if court proceedings are delayed. XPLA is the first blockchain to develop and approve a Relief Fund for individual holders concerning the FTX incident.

About XPLA

XPLA is the next generation of Web3 mainnet, developed with gamers at the core of its design. Based on the idea of "Explore and Play", XPLA is the newest innovation in the Web3 gaming space, using COSMOS SDK for optimization in partnerships with Animoca Brands, Xterio, YGG, Cosmostation, and Everstake. This new infrastructure serves as the bridge between Web2 and Web3 services and will feature games, art, music, and Dapps based on community-driven feedback from users. XPLA places heavy emphasis on User Experience and accessibility to craft the standard in game-centric Web3 services, opening up limitless possibilities for blockchain gaming.

For more information, please visit https://xpla.io

MEDIA CONTACT:

M Group Strategic Communications
C2Xpr@mgroupsc.com

Iyuno Makes Strategic Investment in Turkish Dubbing Studio Amid Increased Appetite for Local Language Content

Istanbul -based Ak'la Kara International will further extend Iyuno's reach in EMEA

Iyuno, leading provider of media localization and distribution solutions to the world's entertainment studios and streamers, announced today its recent investment in Turkish dubbing studio Ak'la Kara International. Financial terms were not disclosed.

BD88 Launches New Game "Aviator"

 BD88 is excited to announce the launch of their latest online casino game, "Aviator". Aviator is an online casino game that allows players to multiply their wagers from x1 to x1,000,000. Aviator offers players the opportunity to reach new heights with its escalating multiplier, and the challenge of predicting when the high will start to decline. In "Aviator", players must make quick decisions and try their luck as they play until the lucky plane flies away and ends the multiplier.

"We are excited to introduce 'Aviator' to our players," said the BD88 team. With its unique gameplay and stunning graphics, 'Aviator' is sure to be a hit."

Construction Efforts Underway in Mobile as Topgolf Brings More Play to Alabama

Topgolf to welcome Alabama's Gulf Coast communities in late 2023

Topgolf the modern golf entertainment leader, announced today that construction efforts are underway in Mobile, Alabama to bring its family-friendly technology-enabled experience to the city. The venue, which will be located near the intersection of I-65 and Government Boulevard in the McGowan Park Shopping Center, will be the third to serve the state of Alabama and is expected to open in late 2023.

