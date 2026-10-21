Gabelli Releases Agenda for 50th Annual Automotive Symposium

Gabelli today released the agenda for its 50th Annual Automotive Symposium, taking place Monday and Tuesday, November 2nd and 3rd, at the Encore at Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada. The symposium will link investors with executive leadership across the automotive value chain.
This symposium will feature presentations by senior management of leading automotive and trucking companies, with a lineup that allows investors to understand the ongoing dynamics within the automotive industry. Discussions will cover a variety of topics, including the potential effect of tariffs, vehicle affordability, car complexity and the shift to autonomous vehicles, aftermarket resilience, and more. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast.
Gabelli's research team has also published "Fabulous at Fifty" 2026 Gabelli Auto Symposium, Las Vegas, a preview of the event that looks back on the symposium's history and outlines the key issues facing the automotive industry.
For additional information and to register, please visit our website. One-on-one meetings may be available upon request to Miles McQuillen at 1x1Auto@gabelli.com or (914) 921-5112.
50th Annual Automotive Symposium Agenda
Monday, November 2nd
|11:00 AM
| Opening Remarks
Gabelli Auto Team
|11:20 AM
| Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX)
|11:50 AM
| Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH)*
|12:20 PM
| Lunch Break
|12:30 PM
| Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX)
|1:00 PM
| AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN)
|1:30 PM
| PHINIA Inc. (NYSE: PHIN)
|2:00 PM
| Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA)
|3:00 PM
| Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI)
|3:30 PM
| Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA, RUSHB)
|4:00 PM
| Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA)
Tuesday, November 3rd
|7:50 AM
| Opening Remarks
Gabelli Auto Team
|8:00 AM
| STRATTEC Security Corporation (NASDAQ: STRT)
|8:30 AM
| MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP)
|9:00 AM
| Experian plc (LSE: EXPN)
|10:00 AM
| Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP)
|10:30 AM
| Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC)
|11:00 AM
| Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM)
|11:30 AM
| AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO)
|12:00 PM
| Lunch Break
|12:15 PM
| John Murphy - Murphy Automotive Partners (Private)
|1:00 PM
| Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN)
|1:30 PM
| O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY)
|2:00 PM
| Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO)
* Participating Virtually
All times are Pacific Time. Participants are subject to change.
Click here to register for the 50th Annual Automotive Symposium or scan the QR code.
Contact
Miles McQuillen
P: 914-921-5112
E: mmcquillen@gabelli.com
Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.
|Contact:
|Miles McQuillen
(914) 921-5112
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d41bd8fc-69ca-431b-b942-0472ba78e52d