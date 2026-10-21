Gabelli Releases Agenda for 50th Annual Automotive Symposium

Gabelli Releases Agenda for 50th Annual Automotive Symposium

Gabelli today released the agenda for its 50th Annual Automotive Symposium, taking place Monday and Tuesday, November 2nd and 3rd, at the Encore at Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada. The symposium will link investors with executive leadership across the automotive value chain.

This symposium will feature presentations by senior management of leading automotive and trucking companies, with a lineup that allows investors to understand the ongoing dynamics within the automotive industry. Discussions will cover a variety of topics, including the potential effect of tariffs, vehicle affordability, car complexity and the shift to autonomous vehicles, aftermarket resilience, and more. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast.

Gabelli's research team has also published "Fabulous at Fifty" 2026 Gabelli Auto Symposium, Las Vegas, a preview of the event that looks back on the symposium's history and outlines the key issues facing the automotive industry.

For additional information and to register, please visit our website. One-on-one meetings may be available upon request to Miles McQuillen at 1x1Auto@gabelli.com or (914) 921-5112.

50th Annual Automotive Symposium Agenda
Monday, November 2nd

11:00 AM Opening Remarks
Gabelli Auto Team
   
11:20 AM Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX)
   
11:50 AM Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH)*
   
12:20 PM Lunch Break
   
12:30 PM Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX)
   
1:00 PM AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN)
   
1:30 PM PHINIA Inc. (NYSE: PHIN)
   
2:00 PM Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA)
   
3:00 PM Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI)
   
3:30 PM Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA, RUSHB)
   
4:00 PM Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA)
   


Tuesday, November 3rd

7:50 AM Opening Remarks
Gabelli Auto Team
   
8:00 AM STRATTEC Security Corporation (NASDAQ: STRT)
   
8:30 AM MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP)
   
9:00 AM Experian plc (LSE: EXPN)
   
10:00 AM Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP)
   
10:30 AM Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC)
   
11:00 AM Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM)
   
11:30 AM AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO)
   
12:00 PM Lunch Break
   
12:15 PM John Murphy - Murphy Automotive Partners (Private)
   
1:00 PM Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN)
   
1:30 PM O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY)
   
2:00 PM Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO)
   

* Participating Virtually
All times are Pacific Time. Participants are subject to change.

Click here to register for the 50th Annual Automotive Symposium or scan the QR code.

Gabelli Releases Agenda for 50th Annual Automotive Symposium

Contact

Miles McQuillen
P: 914-921-5112
E: mmcquillen@gabelli.com

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact: Miles McQuillen
(914) 921-5112
   

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d41bd8fc-69ca-431b-b942-0472ba78e52d


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

MPNYSE:MP
MP
The Conversation (0)
Final MMT Survey To Be Flown On Generation Uranium's Yath Project Kivalliq Region, Nunavut

Final MMT Survey To Be Flown On Generation Uranium's Yath Project Kivalliq Region, Nunavut

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia June 30, 2026 TheNewswire Generation Uranium Inc. (TSX.V: GEN, OTCQB: GENRF, FRA: W85) ("Generation" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Expert Geophysics Ltd. will be flying an MMT survey over the center and Western aspects of the Yath project... Keep Reading...
Generation Uranium Announces Launch Of New Website

Generation Uranium Announces Launch Of New Website

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia May 14, 2026 - TheNewswire - Generation Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GEN,OTC:GENRF, OTCQB: GENRF, FRA: W85) (the "Company" or "Generation") a premier uranium exploration company, is pleased to announce the launch of its newly designed website... Keep Reading...
Generation Uranium Announces Filing Of Comprehensive 43-101 Report On Yath Project

Generation Uranium Announces Filing Of Comprehensive 43-101 Report On Yath Project

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 23, 2026 - Generation Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GEN,OTC:GENRF, OTCQB: GENRF, FRA: W85) (the "Company" or "Generation") announces that the Company has filed on SEDAR+ an independent technical report (the "Report") prepared in accordance with... Keep Reading...
Generation Uranium Defines Multiple High-Impact Drill Targets At Yath Project, Leveraging Proven Discovery Model In One of Canada's Hottest Uranium Districts

Generation Uranium Defines Multiple High-Impact Drill Targets At Yath Project, Leveraging Proven Discovery Model In One of Canada's Hottest Uranium Districts

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia April 16, 2026 - TheNewswire Generation Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GEN,OTC:GENRF, OTCQB: GENRF, FRA: W85) ("Generation" or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant advancement in target definition and exploration planning at its 100%-owned Yath Uranium... Keep Reading...
Rare Earth Market Enters Hypergrowth Phase as Global Demand Surges

Rare Earth Market Enters Hypergrowth Phase as Global Demand Surges

Market News Updates News Commentary - The rare earth minerals industry has quietly become one of the most important pillars of the modern global economy. These 17 elements are essential for high-tech applications—everything from electric vehicles and wind turbines to smartphones, defense... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Blue Jay Gold Announces Materials Purchase Agreement With Ocean Partners for Remediation Material at Steller

Miivo Reports Nearly 560% Revenue Growth as Commercial Expansion Gains Momentum

SAGA Metals Completes Diamond Drill Program at the Wolverine Rare Earth Project - All 22 Holes Totalling 3,241 Metres Intersect Prospective REE-Bearing Alteration

Noble Mineral Exploration Acquires Lucas Gold Project From Canada Nickel Company

Related News

potash investing

Sage Potash More Than Doubles Utah Resource Estimate

gold investing

Digital Gold Could Unlock US$700 Billion in Additional Demand

copper investing

Highland Valley Copper Mine Workers Vote in Favor of Strike Action

precious metals investing

Blue Jay Gold Announces Materials Purchase Agreement With Ocean Partners for Remediation Material at Steller

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Completes Diamond Drill Program at the Wolverine Rare Earth Project - All 22 Holes Totalling 3,241 Metres Intersect Prospective REE-Bearing Alteration

base metals investing

Noble Mineral Exploration Acquires Lucas Gold Project From Canada Nickel Company

precious metals investing

Gemdale Gold Completes Phase 2 2026 Drill Program at its Pontio Gold Project, Finland