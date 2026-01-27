Gabelli Hosts 36th Annual Pump, Valve, and Water Systems Symposium

Gabelli Hosts 36th Annual Pump, Valve, and Water Systems Symposium

Gabelli Funds, LLC, will host its 36th Annual Pump, Valve, & Water Systems Symposium at Convene 530 Fifth Avenue in New York, NY on Thursday, February 26th, 2026.

The event will feature discussions with leading companies and organizations across the industrial landscape, with an emphasis on critical infrastructure, aerospace and defense, machine tools, and the oil and gas industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting.

Participating Companies: Presentation order and timing to be announced

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME)* Graco Inc. (NYSE: GGG)
Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI)* ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT)*
Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) Landis+Gyr Group AG (XSWX: LAND)*
Enpro Inc. (NYSE: NPO)* Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA)
Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS)
Franklin Electric (NASDAQ: FELE) Watts Water Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WTS)
Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE: GRC)  

*Indicates Virtual Attendance

Additionally, the symposium will include a lunch presentation from Robert Powelson, President & CEO of National Association of Water Companies.

Click here to register for the 36th Annual Pump, Valve, and Water Systems Symposium or scan the QR code below. Click here to view the symposium flyer.

Image 1

Contact

Image 2

Kevin Dreyer 
Co-CIO, Value
P: 914-921-7791
E: kdreyer@gabelli.com

Image 3

Sara Bakrow
Client Relations
P: 914-921-8318
E: sbakrow@gabelli.com

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

