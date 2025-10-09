Gabelli Funds to Host 49th Annual Automotive Symposium at The Encore at Wynn, Las Vegas, Nevada

Gabelli Funds to Host 49th Annual Automotive Symposium at The Encore at Wynn, Las Vegas, Nevada

Gabelli Funds will host its 49 th Annual Automotive Symposium on November 3 rd and 4 th 2025 at the Encore at Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This two-day symposium will feature presentations by senior management of leading automotive and trucking companies, with a lineup that allows investors to understand the ever-changing dynamics within the automotive industry. Discussions will cover a variety of topics, including the potential effect of tariffs, vehicle affordability, car complexity and the shift to autonomous vehicles, aftermarket resilience, and more. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting.

Presenting attendees, which include original equipment suppliers, automotive retailers, aftermarket service participants and next-gen tech companies driving vehicle electrification will provide a "cradle to grave" look at the automotive ecosystem and help investors understand "What's Next?" for the automotive space.

Click here to view

Presenting Companies

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO)
AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA)
AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) MP Materials Corporation (NYSE: MP)
Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR)
Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) O'Reilly Automotive Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY)
Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG)
Experian PHINIA, Inc. (NYSE: PHIN)
Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX) Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHB)
Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: SAH)
Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP)
LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ: STRT)

The Encore at Wynn, Las Vegas, NV
Monday, November 3 rd and Tuesday, November 4 th

Registratio n link : CLICK HERE

Research Team

Brian Sponheimer
Portfolio Manager
P: 914-921-8336
E: bsponheimer@gabelli.com 		Carolina Jolly
Research Analyst
P: 914-921-7762
E: cjolly@gabelli.com 		Eddie Nakamura
Research Analyst
P: 914-921-7784
E: enakamura@gabelli.com

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact: Miles McQuillen
Private Wealth Management
(914) 921-5112

