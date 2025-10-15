G2 Goldfields Provides Update on G3 Spin-Out

G2 Goldfields Inc. (" G2 " or the " Company ") (TSX:GTWO, OTCQX:GUYGF) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated September 10, 2025, the Company has entered into an arrangement agreement (the " Arrangement Agreement ") with G3 Goldfields Inc. (" G3 "), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement, the Company will transfer to G3 its interest in certain non-core assets (the " Non-Core Assets ") and a sufficient amount of cash (such amount to be determined by G2 at the relevant time) to satisfy G3's working capital and initial listing requirements, and spin-out all of the common shares of G3 (the " G3 Shares ") to the Company's shareholders (" Shareholders ") on a pro rata basis, through a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the " Spin-Out ").

G2 believes that its current share price does not fully recognize the value of the Non-Core Assets, and that by completing the Spin-Out, Shareholders will benefit from unlocking the value of the Non-Core Assets. Additionally, the Spin-Out will allow the Company to concentrate its efforts on its Oko project in Guyana, while providing G3 with sufficient working capital to advance the exploration and development of the Non-Core Assets.

Following completion of the Spin-out, the Non-Core Assets to be held by G3 will include G2's interest in:

  • the Tiger Creek Property, Puruni District, Guyana (3,686 acres);
  • the Peters Mine Property, Puruni District, Guyana (8,346 acres);
  • the Aremu Mine Property, Cuyuni District, Guyana (9,312 acres);
  • the Aremu Partnership (including the historic Wariri Mine), Cuyuni District, Guyana (39,214 acres);
  • the Ghanie Medium Scale Mining Permit, Cuyuni District, Guyana (836 acres);
  • "Property A", Region 7, Guyana (5,481 acres); and
  • "Property B", Region 7, Guyana (20,739 acres).

The Spin-Out

Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, G2 will, among other things, transfer (i) its interests in the Non-Core Assets to a wholly owned Guyanese subsidiary of G3, and (ii) a sufficient amount of cash to G3 (such amount to be determined by G2 at the relevant time) to satisfy G3's working capital and initial listing requirements (which the Company anticipates to be approximately C$15 million) in exchange for G3 Shares and G2 will distribute such G3 Shares to Shareholders on the basis of one G3 Share for every two G2 common shares held as of the effective date of the Spin-Out. Only Shareholders as of the close of business on the effective date of the Spin-Out will be entitled to receive G3 Shares. There will be no change in Shareholders' holdings in G2 as a result of the Spin-Out.

The Spin-Out will be subject to regulatory approval, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange and court approval, as well as approval by not less than two-thirds of the votes cast at the annual general and special meeting of the Shareholders scheduled to be held on November 27, 2025 (the " Meeting "). It is intended that the G3 Shares will be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ") and such listing will be subject to G3 fulfilling all of the listing requirements of the CSE.

Additional details relating to the Spin-Out and G3 will be included in the management information circular being prepared in respect of the Meeting. Copies of the management information circular and related meeting materials will also be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulators and will be available on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ).

About G2 Goldfields Inc.

G2 Goldfields finds and develops gold deposits in Guyana. The founders and principals of the Company have been directly responsible for the discovery of more than 10 million ounces of gold in the prolific and underexplored Guiana Shield. G2 continues this legacy of exploration excellence and success.

In March 2025, G2 announced an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") for the Oko property in Guyana [see press release dated March 10, 2025]. Highlights of the Updated MRE include:

Total combined open pit and underground Resource for the Oko Main Zone (OMZ):

  • 513,500 oz. Au – Inferred contained within 3,473,000 tonnes @ 4.60 g/t Au
  • 808,000 oz. Au – Indicated contained within 3,147,000 tonnes @ 7.98 g/t Au

Total combined open pit and underground Resource for the Ghanie Zone:

  • 1,024,500 oz. Au – Inferred contained within 12,062,000 tonnes @ 2.64 g/t Au
  • 663,400 oz. Au – Indicated contained within 10,288,000 tonnes @ 2.01 g/t Au

Total open pit Resource for the Oko NW Zone:

  • 97,200 oz. Au – Inferred contained within 4,976,000 tonnes @ 0.61 g/t Au

The MRE was prepared by Micon International Limited with an effective date of March 1, 2025. The Oko district has been a prolific alluvial goldfield since its initial discovery in the 1870s, and modern exploration techniques continue to reveal the considerable potential of the district.

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dan Noone (CEO of G2 Goldfields Inc.), a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Noone (B.Sc. Geology, MBA) is a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ) and the Company's website ( www.g2goldfields.com ).

On behalf of the Board of G2 Goldfields Inc.

"Daniel Noone"
CEO & Director

For Further Information

Jacqueline Wagenaar, VP Investor Relations
Direct: +1.416.628.5904 x.1150
Email: j.wagenaar@g2goldfields.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the Spin-Out, including the basis of the Spin-Out, the impact and benefits of the Spin-Out, the completion of the Spin-Out on the terms of the Arrangement Agreement or at all, the required approvals, listing of the G3 Shares, the future plans and intentions of G2 and G3, the composition of the Non-Core Assets, as well as the date of the Meeting, and the filing and mailing of the management information circular in respect of the Meeting. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "schedule", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form for the year ended May 31, 2025. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

G2 Goldfields Inc.GTWO:CATSXV:GTWOGold Investing
GTWO:CA
The Conversation (0)

G2 Goldfields Inc.

G2 drills 46.5 m @ 1.1 g/t Au at NW OKO Discovery

G2 Goldfields Inc. (" G2 " or the " Company ") (TSX: GTWO; OTCQX: GUYGF) is pleased to provide an update on the Company's new discovery at NW OKO, part of the 27,719-acre OKO-AREMU gold project, Guyana. G2 recently announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") for the project... Keep Reading...

G2 Goldfields appoints additional Independent Director

G2 Goldfields Inc. (" G2 " or the " Company ") (TSX: GTWO; OTCQX: GUYGF) is pleased to announce Ms. Carmen Diges has joined the Company as Independent Director. Ms. Diges is a senior commercial lawyer, with over 25 years of transactional and advisory experience. She has worked extensively with... Keep Reading...

G2 Goldfields Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at the OKO Project in Guyana

G2 Goldfields Inc. (" G2 " or the " Company ") (TSX:GTWO, OTCQX:GUYGF) is pleased to announce that an independent technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Oko Gold Property in the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, South America" (the " Technical... Keep Reading...

Drilling Continues to Expand Gold Resource at OKO

G2 Goldfields Inc. (" G2 " or the " Company ") (TSX: GTWO; OTCQX: GUYGF) is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration program at the Company's 27,719-acre OKO-AREMU gold project. G2 recently announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") for the OKO-Aremu project... Keep Reading...

G2 Goldfields Provides Exploration Update

G2 Goldfields Inc. (" G2 " or the " Company ") (TSX: GTWO; OTCQX: GUYGF) is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration program at the Company's 27,719 acre OKO-AREMU gold project. G2 recently announced an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") for the OKO-Aremu Project... Keep Reading...
Gold mine worker.

Mapping the Junior Mining Journey from Exploration to Production

Junior explorers play a vital role in the global gold pipeline, often discovering and advancing deposits that are later acquired or developed into producing mines. Yet the path from exploration to production is complex, capital intensive and full of risk. For investors, understanding this... Keep Reading...
JZR Gold (TSXV:JZR)

JZR Gold

Keep Reading...
Lynette Zang, gold and silver bars.

Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Surge — "This is the End Game for Fiat"

Lynette Zang, CEO of Zang Enterprises, shares her thoughts on what the gold and silver price surge says about the world today, emphasizing that people are increasingly losing confidence in the monetary system at a global scale. Zang also shares how she's now considering not just a Plan B, but... Keep Reading...
Haytham Hodaly, gold bar.

Gold, Silver in Focus, Investors Flocking to Safe Havens — Wheaton's Haytham Hodaly

Haytham Hodaly of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM) discusses what's driving gold and silver's record-setting price moves. He also weighs in on the company's bull market strategy, and the types of conversations Wheaton is having with investors, saying there's a growing appreciation of... Keep Reading...
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
Pinnacle Minerals

Pinnacle to Acquire Eight U.S. Critical Minerals, Gold & Silver Projects, Including Past-Producing Assets

PORTFOLIO INCLUDES SIX PROJECTS SURROUNDING PERPETUA’S STIBNITE MINE,AND TWO PROJECTS IN HISTORIC MINING DISTRICTS IN WASHINGTON STATE

Pinnacle Minerals Limited (ASX: PIM) (“Pinnacle” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding agreement for the strategic acquisition of Idaho Antimony Critical Minerals Pty Ltd, an entity that has a binding option agreement to acquire Idaho Antimony Corporation,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Steadright MOU to add Two Further Exploration Licenses to Titanbeach Titanium Project in Morocco

Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Announces Fraser Lakes B Deposit Recognized by Government of Canada as Active Rare Earth Deposit

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

Related News

critical metals investing

Steadright MOU to add Two Further Exploration Licenses to Titanbeach Titanium Project in Morocco

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Announces Fraser Lakes B Deposit Recognized by Government of Canada as Active Rare Earth Deposit

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Exercise of Warrants

Critical Metals Investing

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Resources Identifies Second Drill Target for Oil & Gas on its Block VIII, Cambodia

Precious Metals Investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Phase 2 XRF High-Grade Results up to 17.41% Copper from the Upcoming Drill Area at the Wedge Project, Bathurst, New Brunswick

Base Metals Investing

Corcel Exploration Outlines Planned Drill Program at Yuma King, Arizona