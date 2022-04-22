GamingInvesting News

G FUEL, The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, has announced that their 16 oz ready-to-drink cans are now available for sale in nearly 400 Target stores throughout the United States . G FUEL is also unveiling a brand-new flavor exclusive to Target: Watermelon Limeade!

G FUEL 16 oz cans, including the Target-exclusive Watermelon Limeade flavor, are now available at Select U.S. Target stores!

Give your taste buds a refreshing sweet and citrus blast with G FUEL's new Target-exclusive flavor, Watermelon Limeade, now available in 16 oz cans! Get energized and enjoy summertime favorites all year long as tangy lime flavor collides with candy-sweet watermelon. Zero Sugar. Zero Calories. Zero Seeds!

Fans will also be able to find three fan-favorite G FUEL flavors at Target stores: Sonic's Peach Rings, a candied peach flavor inspired by Sonic the Hedgehog; Tetris™ Blast, the ultimate rainbow candy taste inspired by the iconic puzzle game Tetris® ; and Hype Sauce, a truly mind-bending raspberry lemonade blend.

Each 16 oz G FUEL can has zero calories and 300 mg of caffeine along with proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes.

"We at G FUEL are beyond excited to bring our ready-to-drink products to Target stores across the U.S.," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan . "Partnering with Target and their incredible network of retail stores has us all truly excited! Not only will our fans be able to pick up four of our amazing flavors in-store, but they are going to absolutely love Watermelon Limeade."

Try all of Target's G FUEL offerings – including the all-new Watermelon Limeade – by using G FUEL's Store Locator to find a participating Target near you.

About G FUEL
As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered energy formula, ready-to-drink cans, a Hydration Formula, and edible Energy Crystals, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 324,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of Ninja , Sentinels Esports , Logic , NoisyButters , Luminosity Gaming , PewDiePie , David Dobrik , Summit1G , xQc , KSI, Roman Atwood , Activision, SEGA of America, CAPCOM®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., HYPEMAKER, DXRacer, Scuf Gaming, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Press Contact:
media@gfuel.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:
dluks@gfuel.com

G Fuel is The Official Energy Drink of Esports® (PRNewsfoto/G Fuel)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/g-fuel-debuts-in-target-stores-nationwide-with-a-variety-of-ready-to-drink-cans-301531191.html

SOURCE G FUEL

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Talking about the iconic features of Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY

- The mobile game Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY will be soon released at the end of April by USERJOY Technology. The game is based on the animation works of Japan's HOBBY JAPAN and developed by USERJOY, the general version which will appear on the App Store and Google Play, and we are here to expose the game features to you.

  • Live 2D cover girl & 3D battle scenes

All characters in the game are put on a live 2D, players can set up their favorite character as their cover girl freely. For the battle scenes, we used Unity 3D effect for its animation to show the power and excitement of the game.

  • Various storylines free to choose

Dialogue options can be chosen by the players in the storylines, every character will give different interesting reactions according to their personality settings. Your decision can influence the "Karma rate" of the characters and you have no chance to do it over once any option has been chosen, so you may need to think twice before you do any decision.

  • Karma system

In addition to the basic character upgrades, equipment, and other system advancement breakthroughs and evolutions, there is also a mysterious system called the "Karma system". Players can raise the value from the main storyline dialogue options or send gifts to strengthen the bond of their beloved characters.

For more on Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY, head to our official site.

  • Game info

Name Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY

E nabled device Android/iOS

Genre Demon Worship Project RPG

Operate U SERJOY Technology

Develop U SERJOY Technology

Charges Free ( In-game purchases available)

Seven Mortal SinS X-TASY official site

https://7sin-eng.userjoy.com/

Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY Pre-register site

https://7sin-eng.userjoy.com/event/preregister/index.php

Apple store

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/seven-mortal-sins-x-tasy/id1602470578

Googleplay

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.userjoy.sineng

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/7sinXTASY

Twitter

https://twitter.com/7sinXTASY

Reddit

https://reddit.com/user/7sinxtasy

Instagram

https://instagram.com/7sinxtasy

P lease put on the copyright when using the images:

©2017 H/N/7dsp

Copyright USERJOY JAPAN Co.,Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright USERJOY Technology Co.,Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/talking-about-the-iconic-features-of-seven-mortal-sins-x-tasy-301530746.html

SOURCE UserJoy Technology

CARDIOCOIN COMBINES MOVE & PLAY-TO-EARN FOR GLOBAL 500 MILLION FITNESS USER MARKET TO BRIDGE REAL & METAVERSE FITNESS

Cardio (Cardio Healthcare Inc.) is launching Metabike, the world's first metaverse & gaming integrated home fitness bike for use on tablet & smart TV. This next-gen indoor bike features built-in game controllers to give users full gaming functionality and IoT pedals which track real speed, torque, and workout distance to control the movement of the in-game avatar.

Metabike combines Move-to-Earn (M2E) with Play-to-Earn (P2E), rewarding users up to $30 per month in Cardio Points for use in-app on healthcare discounts, products & services with the option to swap Cardio Points for its ERC20-based crypto asset Cardiocoin (CR DC )
[ CRDC is the Weekly Star on MEXC Global after successfully listing on April 19th UTC 11:00].

CARDIOCOIN COMBINES MOVE & PLAY-TO-EARN FOR GLOBAL 500 MILLION FITNESS USER MARKET TO BRIDGE REAL & METAVERSE FITNESS

The Cardio HUB platform (tablet & smart TV) pairs to Metabike via Bluetooth and features over 50 games & content from world-class developers ( including ROBLOX metaverse ) with monthly content library updates (think "Netflix" for exercise).

Founder & CEO Daniel Park says "People can exercise on Metabike while competing with global users in racing games, ride through scenic nature, watch their favorite shows on OTT platforms, and immerse themselves on leading metaverse platforms like Roblox, all while tracking their workout, receiving rewards for fitness, and having actual fun while exercising."

CARDIOCOIN COMBINES MOVE & PLAY-TO-EARN FOR GLOBAL 500 MILLION FITNESS USER MARKET TO BRIDGE REAL & METAVERSE FITNESS

Cardio's patented technology senses power without torque sensors at 1/100 th of the cost. The IoT pedal attaches to virtually any indoor bike, transforming legacy & ODM equipment into smart bikes that measure real workout distance, calories burned, and access to the metaverse.

Cardio's smart treadmill BETA service ( Metarun, at 20 select gyms in Korea ) has verified 43,744 Km of exercise distance through 25,712 workouts over 7,449 hours of exercise, and users have received rewards worth around $10,000 .

Cardio gets its name from the word cardiovascular, which takes the lion's share of healthcare costs and is the focus of preventive healthcare. With the advent of metaverse, more people will exercise less, letting their fingers do the moving inside these digital spaces.

Cardio's Metabike & Metarun bridge "real-world" exercise with metaverse activity by combining the benefits of fitness with the fun of digital content (a nod to the equipment from the movie "Ready Player One").

About Cardio Healthcare (Silicon Valley & Korea)

Cardio is the only Move-to-Earn company that is cheat-proof and verifies only real fitness data, the foundation of data used in the healthcare industry (i.e. insurance companies). CRDC is tokenizes fitness data and provides healthcare a direct bridge to fitness users to create a healthier society.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardiocoin-combines-move--play-to-earn-for-global-500-million-fitness-user-market-to-bridge-real--metaverse-fitness-301530827.html

SOURCE Cardio Healthcare

Next Earth and SEE Turtles Collaborate on a Metaverse Charity Game For Earth Day

Our planet is in crisis - but you can help make a difference, even from within the comfort of your own home. Next Earth the third largest metaverse, is teaming up with SEE Turtles to launch a new game with a cause: players can purchase land in the metaverse, with a portion of proceeds going towards real-world environmental projects.

IGT Wins Big at "The Casino Awards" in London with Victories in Four Categories

Company's PeakSlant32™ cabinet, Regal Riches™ slot game, Floor Manager™ systems solution and Diversity and Inclusion achievements recognized in annual awards program

International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it won four categories of the 2022 "The Casino Awards" program, earning more honors than any other gaming supplier in the competition. Produced by Datateam Business Media, the publishers of Casino International magazine, The Casino Awards is an annual program that recognizes gaming operators and suppliers for excellence across Europe .

5 X 5 GAMING SECURES FUNDING TO BRING MULTICULTURAL CORE GAMES TO GLOBAL MARKET

STARTUP STUDIO BY TOPPS, ZYNGA AND MACHINE ZONE VETERAN CLOSES SEED FUNDING BACKED BY Com2uS, HARMONY, AND CO-FOUNDERS OF THE SANDBOX AND YGG

5x5 Gaming today announced a seed round of $1.7 million - to build core games with a multicultural viewpoint, and that are made with digital collectibles and competitive and social gaming experiences baked in from the ground up. The investment in the global development team comes from multiple investors, including Com2uS, Harmony, and the cofounders of The Sandbox and YGG.

RACCOON TYCOON JOINS FUN AT UNIVERSITY GAMES

University Games adds Forbidden Games portfolio to its library of great brands

University Games and Forbidden Games have announced the acquisition of Racoon Tycoon, Mosaic, and the rest of the intellectual property of Forbidden Games, the brainchild of Glenn Drover, game designer and president of Forbidden Games. "I am extremely excited that our games will join the impressive product line at University Games, where they will benefit from University's broad market penetration and channel expertise," stated Glenn, who will be joining the team at University Games as VP of the Strategy Games Division. He continued by adding, "And I anticipate being able to add a ton of value for University Games in a booming category that weaves perfectly into their existing strengths."

