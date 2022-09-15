GamingInvesting News

G FUEL Zitz Juice Collector's Boxes are available for pre-order at GFUEL.com while supplies last.

- G FUEL — The Official Energy Drink of Esports® — has once again partnered with Rare Ltd. and has announced its brand-new flavor, G FUEL Zitz Juice inspired by Battletoads is now available for pre-order at GFUEL.com while supplies last.

"Battletoads"-inspired G FUEL Zitz Juice is now available for pre-order at GFUEL.com!

The unique flavor celebrates the 31-year history of Rare's iconic amphibians, the Battletoads – Rash, Pimple and, of course, Zitz – and features the sweet and sour taste of green mango. The Collector's Box includes a 40-serving Tub and an exclusive 16 oz Battletoads Shaker Cup you won't find anywhere else! Zitz Juice is also available as a standalone Tub.

This marks G FUEL's second collaboration with Rare following a special Honey Berry Collector's Box inspired by the publisher's fan-favorite Banjo-Kazooie franchise.

The partnership was brokered by Rare Ltd.'s brand extension licensing agency, Tinderbox — the digital division of Beanstalk.

G FUEL Zitz Juice is sugar-free and packed with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine plus proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes.

" Battletoads has been putting players' skills to the test for three decades, so Zitz and his fellow 'Toads absolutely needed their own G FUEL flavor to keep its many fans focused and energized," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan . "Zitz Juice – yes, that's really its name – is a delicious, fun way to celebrate an enduring franchise, and it was great to collaborate with our partners at Rare to bring it to life."

G FUEL Zitz Juice is available for pre-order now at GFUEL.com , while supplies last!

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Sparkling Hydration bottles, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 344,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners who include the likes of Ninja , Sentinels Esports , Logic , NoisyButters , Luminosity Gaming , PewDiePie , Mikal Bridges , Michael Dickson , Summit1G , xQc , Ghost Gaming, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, VIZ Media, Rare Ltd., The Tetris Company, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., RESPAWN Products, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

About Rare Ltd.

UK-based developer Rare has been making golden memories and redefining gaming genres since 1985, and exclusively on Microsoft platforms since joining Microsoft Studios in 2002. Following an opportunity to celebrate 30 years of games with the Rare Replay anniversary collection in 2015 – covering everything from Battletoads to Banjo-Kazooie , Perfect Dark to Viva Piñata – the studio has been forging ahead with shared world adventures in Sea of Thieves since its 2018 launch.

