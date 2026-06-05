FutureCorp Launches to Bring Frontier Economies to Public Markets

New firm to operate publicly listed vehicles to give investors access to the industrial space economy

Launched by alumni from SpaceX, Palantir, NYSE, Surf Air, Anuvu

First vehicle begins trading today: FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1 (NYSE: FTRA) priced an IPO with $200 million in gross proceeds

FutureCorp LLC (together with its affiliates, "FutureCorp"), a new investment firm that seeks to connect frontier economies with public-market investors, has announced its launch. FutureCorp expects to sponsor publicly listed vehicles focused on next decade's frontier economies. This will include a series of special purpose acquisition companies and publicly traded funds holding late-stage private companies. FutureCorp's first frontier is space. The firm's first vehicle is FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1 (NYSE: FTRA), which priced its IPO with $200 million in gross proceeds yesterday and begins trading on the NYSE today.

Why now: the best companies of the last twenty years stayed private
As frontier technology leaders have stayed private longer, public-market investors have been excluded from the most consequential wealth creation opportunities over the past decade. U.S. initial public offerings have declined approximately 70% since 2000. Private markets have grown roughly seven-fold over the same period and are projected to reach $30 trillion by 2030. When these private companies ultimately access the public markets, compounding value creation has already occurred outside the reach of ordinary public investors. FutureCorp was formed to address that gap, democratizing access to later-stage private companies.

"Most of the consequential companies built over the past two decades have been built in private markets, and public investors have largely been bystanders," said Sudhin Shahani, Founding Partner of FutureCorp. "We're building FutureCorp to bring the leading companies of the next generation of frontier economies onto public markets earlier. Our first frontier is industrial space — FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1 is the first step on that journey."

"We are proud to work with FutureCorp on providing space companies support on a variety of fronts, including access to the public markets," said Chris Taylor, Chief Development Officer, NYSE Group.

Space as the first frontier
The cost of launching a kilogram to low-Earth orbit is expected to fall below $100 by 2029 — comparable to shipping a kilogram overnight from New York to Los Angeles. That threshold has unlocked a new wave of industrial space companies in space manufacturing, private space stations, in-orbit transportation, in-orbit computing, and additional categories still being defined. More than 40 privately held space companies hold unicorn valuations today, with several clear category leaders emerging. The pending public listing of SpaceX illustrates how much of this generation's space-economy value has been built outside the reach of ordinary investors.

The team
FutureCorp's founding partners include Sudhin Shahani, co-founder and former Chairman of Surf Air Mobility (NYSE: SRFM); Joshua Marks, Chief Executive Officer of Anuvu Corporation; David Anderman, former General Counsel of Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX) and Co-Founder and General Partner of Stellar Ventures; and Matt Long, former General Counsel of Palantir Technologies (Nasdaq: PLTR), former General Counsel of Astranis, and former Vice President for Government at xAI.

FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1 is led by Mr. Shahani as Chairman, Mr. Marks as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and Mr. Long as General Counsel. John Tuttle, former Vice Chairman of the New York Stock Exchange (operated by Intercontinental Exchange, NYSE: ICE), and Shawn Pelsinger, former Global Head of Corporate Development at Palantir Technologies (Nasdaq: PLTR), will serve on its board of directors alongside Mr. Anderman.

FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1
FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1 (NYSE: FTRA), the firm's first listed vehicle, priced its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit yesterday, for gross proceeds of $200,000,000 before any exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as sole book-running manager. As described in its prospectus, FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1 intends to concentrate on companies in the global industrial space economy, including space manufacturing and component supply chains, launch platforms, in-orbit services and habitats, in-orbit computing and manufacturing, space-based telecommunications and Earth observation, and defense-related activities.

About FutureCorp
FutureCorp is an investment platform built to connect frontier economies with public-market investors.
The firm expects to sponsor publicly listed vehicles in frontier economies, beginning with space. Additional information is available at futurecorp.vc .

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding FutureCorp's investment platform, its intended future vehicles, and its views on market and sector conditions. Actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of various factors, including those described in the public filings, if any, made by FutureCorp-affiliated vehicles. Nothing in this release constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Any future securities offerings by FutureCorp-affiliated vehicles will be made only by means of a prospectus filed with the SEC after the relevant registration statement has become effective. The offering of securities by FutureCorp Space Acquisition 1 is being made only by means of its prospectus; copies may be obtained from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., 110 East 59th Street, New York, NY 10022, by email at prospectus@cantor.com , or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and FutureCorp undertakes no obligation to update them.

Media: Patrick Lenihan · patrick@gravitystrat.com | Inquiries: desk@futurecorp.vc

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Intercontinental ExchangeICENYSE:ICEfintech investing
ICE
The Conversation (0)
Final assays for Golden Eye ahead of Resource Update

Final assays for Golden Eye ahead of Resource Update

Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project, Canada HIGHLIGHTS: Strong drilling results from the Golden Eye deposit at Chibougamau, including high-grade intervals of up to 39.5g/t AuEq (35.0g/t Au, 3.1% Cu & 30.6g/t Ag) over 3m Results are in line with Cygnus' strategy to convert Inferred Resources into the... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Ready to Drill at Trek South Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC - Contractors in Place for Maiden Program

Oreterra Ready to Drill at Trek South Copper-Gold Prospect, Golden Triangle, BC - Contractors in Place for Maiden Program

Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:OTMCF) (OTCID: OTMCF) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report that all contractors have been secured for the fully funded, maiden Trek South drill program, which is targeted to get underway in mid-July with two drills.... Keep Reading...
Harvest Gold Provides Comprehensive Update: Rosebud Project , Mosseau Agreement With Vior, And Eight-Month Progress Report On Urban Barry Belt Properties

Harvest Gold Provides Comprehensive Update: Rosebud Project , Mosseau Agreement With Vior, And Eight-Month Progress Report On Urban Barry Belt Properties

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia / April 29, 2026 ‑ TheNewswire - Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on its long-held $1MCDN Rosebud project assignment agreement and on its agreement with Vior Inc. ("Vior")... Keep Reading...
Panther Metals (LSE:PALM)

Winston Tailings Project: Batch 4 Assay Results

Panther Metals PLC (LSE: PALM), the exploration company focused on mineral projects in Canada, is very pleased to report the fourth batch ("Batch 4") of Vibracore sample assay results for the Winston Tailings Project near Schrieber, Ontario, Canada.The Vibracore tailings sampling is in support... Keep Reading...
Trillion Energy

Trillion Energy Announces Independent Resource Evaluation

Highlights include 27.6 MMbbl 2C (unrisked) Contingent Oil Resource to Trillion on North Lead Discovery;

Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (FSE: Z620) ("Trillion" or the "Company") announces the results of an independent evaluation of contingent and prospective oil resources for Block M47C3,C4 in Southeast Türkiye, prepared by Chapman Hydrogen and Petroleum Engineering... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...
Steven Boms

From Skepticism to Action: Steve Boms on Canada’s Open Banking Turning Point

Canada is shaping its financial future through open banking.Steve Boms, executive director of FDATA North America, made a recent appearance on the Investing News Network podcast, where he detailed Canada’s long-awaited transition toward consumer-driven banking and how placing the Bank of Canada... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance, is announcing that it has filed its audited Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

America's Antimony Gap Is Washington's Problem -- and NevGold Is Racing to Help Close It

QIMC Highlights Technical Advisory Role on First Atlas Matane Natural Hydrogen Project Following Quebec Parliamentary Committee Appearance

Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Related News

silver investing

Sunshine Silver Mining Shares Jump 11 percent in NYSE Debut

gold investing

Russia Claims Record Gold Output as Production Estimates Diverge

precious metals investing

America's Antimony Gap Is Washington's Problem -- and NevGold Is Racing to Help Close It

QIMC Highlights Technical Advisory Role on First Atlas Matane Natural Hydrogen Project Following Quebec Parliamentary Committee Appearance

oil and gas investing

Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

precious metals investing

Gold Resource Corporation Announces Special Shareholder Meeting to Vote on Strategic Merger With Goldgroup Mining

base metals investing

Tundulu Licence Transfer Approval Process and New Project Earn-in Agreed