January 28, 2026
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Further High Grade Antimony Results from St George Drilling
17 July 2025
Pacgold
Advancing Tier-1 exploration at Alice River in Northern Queensland and leveraging near-term gold production at White Dam in South Australia Keep Reading...
06 January
Imminent Gold Production and Cashflow from White Dam Project
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Imminent Gold Production and Cashflow from White Dam ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
21 December 2025
Maiden Drilling Intersects High Grade Antimony at St George
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Maiden Drilling Intersects High Grade Antimony at St GeorgeDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17 December 2025
17 December 2025
Approval Received to Restart White Dam Heap Leach Irrigation
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Approval Received to Restart White Dam Heap Leach IrrigationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
15 December 2025
St George Soil Geochemistry Defines 14km Anomaly
Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced St George Soil Geochemistry Defines 14km AnomalyDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
7h
RUA GOLD Closes C$33 Million Financing
Rua Gold INC. (TSXV: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (OTCQB: NZAUF) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced upsized private placement (the "LIFE Offering") of 22,727,200 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") for gross... Keep Reading...
8h
Apollo Silver Closes Second and Final Tranche of $27.5 Million Private Placement Offering, with a $12.5 Million Investment from Jupiter Asset Management
Apollo Silver Corp. ("Apollo Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced upsized non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), previously announced on January 21, 2026.... Keep Reading...
11h
Cartier Announces Filing of Updated Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Report for the Cadillac Project
Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce that it has filed the National Instrument 43-101-compliant (" NI 43-101 "), Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") Technical Report on its 100% owned flagship Cadillac Project,... Keep Reading...
11h
Equity Metals Announces Crews and Drill Mobilized to Commence Winter '26 Program on the Silver Queen Ag-Au Property, British Columbia; Arlington Property Drill Results Evaluated
Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY,OTC:EQMEF) ("Equity" or the "Company") reports that crews have mobilized in preparation for drilling on its 100% owned 18,871-hectare Silver Queen Property, northern British Columbia.In this initial drilling program, sixteen-holes totaling 4,200 metres are... Keep Reading...
23h
Continued High-Grade Success from Burbanks Phase 1 Drilling
Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Continued High-Grade Success from Burbanks Phase 1 DrillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 January
Silverco Provides Additional Information on the Agreement to Acquire Nuevo Silver and the La Negra Mine in Querétaro Mexico
Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO) ("Silverco" or the "Company") provides further information regarding the previously announced transaction pursuant to the binding letter with Nuevo Silver Inc. ("Nuevo Silver").As previously announced on January 20, 2026, Silverco is proposing to acquire Nuevo... Keep Reading...
