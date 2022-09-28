GamingInvesting News

Funrise, Inc. in partnership with video game developer Psyonix, has released a line of customizable and remote-controlled Rocket League replica cars.

Micro RC Competition Pack

The new Rocket League collection of replica vehicles are available now at Walmart, Target.com, Amazon, and other major retailers in the United States . The branded collection includes: Rocket League Micro RC, available in four models, the 2.75" remote control vehicles feature lights and quick acceleration, a goal, game ball, and controller that stores and charges the vehicle. The Rocket League Custom Racer RC vehicles are 8" in length, available in two models, and customizable in hundreds of ways. Fans looking to smoke the competition will love the Rocket League ZSR Smoke RC. It's an 11" 6-channel remote control vehicle with an illuminated smoke boost option and LED under-glow lighting. It includes a rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery that can be charged via USB. Perfect for play on-the-go!

Also part of the launch are two Walmart exclusive items:  the Rocket League Light Blast Racer, which is 9" in length and features working headlights and taillights, flashing lights, light-up toppers, and translucent interchangeable wheel covers, and the Rocket League Micro RC Competition Pack, which includes two fully-function 2.75" replica vehicles with working headlights and taillights, two goals, one game ball and two game ball controllers that store and charge the vehicles. This exclusive competition pack is the perfect way to replicate the fun from the video game into real life game play! Both items also include special downloadable in-game content that allows players to customize their vehicles within the Rocket League video game!

"Funrise, Inc is thrilled to finally reveal our line of replica customizable and RC cars!", said Anna Cieslak , Director of Licensing at Funrise, Inc. "Now players can take their favorite Rocket League vehicles out of the screen and into the hands of fans!"

A high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem, easy-to-understand controls and fluid, physics-driven competition, Rocket League is one of the most popular and recognizable video game brands worldwide. Rocket League is free to download and available on all major video game platforms

About Funrise, Inc.

For over 30 years, Funrise has been a global innovator and industry leader in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of toys worldwide. Our mission is to create fun for kids of all ages by building impactful brands through innovation, creativity and imagination. We strive towards excellence in all we do to ensure our products are enjoyed by consumers throughout the world.

Our portfolio consists of internal brands including BFF BRIGHT FAIRY FRIENDS™, GAZILLION®, MIGHTY FLEET™, FART NINJAS™ RAINBOW BUTTERFLY UNICORN KITTY™ and more, as well as licensed properties from premier partners like Cat® and other global entertainment companies.

ABOUT ROCKET LEAGUE

Winner or nominee of more than 150 "Game of the Year" awards, Rocket League is one of the most critically acclaimed sports games of our generation. Rocket League is a high-powered hybrid of arcade-style soccer and vehicular mayhem with easy-to-understand controls and fluid, physics-driven competition. Available on Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation ® 4, PlayStation ® 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on Epic Games Store, Rocket League includes nearly endless customization possibilities, online Ranks and Competitive Tournaments, a fully featured offline season mode, multiple game types, casual and competitive online matches, and special "Mutators" that let you change the rules entirely.

To learn more about Rocket League , please visit www.RocketLeague.com , " Like " it on Facebook, and follow it on Twitter @RocketLeague for all the latest developer updates and news.

ABOUT PSYONIX

Based in San Diego, CA , Psyonix is a critically acclaimed video game developer and a leading expert in Unreal Engine technology. For more than 20 years, the studio has been a driving force behind some of the most successful games in the industry, including Gears of War , Mass Effect 3 , XCOM: Enemy Unknown , Bulletstorm , Unreal Tournament III , Unreal Tournament 2004 , and the award-winning sports-action hit, Rocket League ® . Psyonix joined the Epic Games family in 2019.

© 2015-2022 Psyonix LLC. Rocket League, Psyonix, and all related marks and logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of Psyonix LLC. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About IMG

IMG is a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. The company manages some of the world's greatest athletes and fashion icons; owns and operates hundreds of live events annually; and is a leading independent producer and distributor of sports and entertainment media. IMG also specializes in licensing, sports training and league development. IMG is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global entertainment, sports and content company.

