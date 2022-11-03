GamingInvesting News

In KaraMeta, Karaoke lovers can sing to their hearts content in luxurious environments.

The latest virtual reality technologies have led to a total transformation in the gaming industry. Nowadays, players can discover a virtual world controlled by their body movement. Fun2 Studio, a game developer and Microsoft's business partner in Taiwan is going to redefine the gaming sector with advanced technologies and innovative content. Their upcoming game, KaraMeta, will be the best demonstration of how VR technologies enhance the entertainment industry.

It is unquestionable the growth potential of augmented reality and virtual reality in the context of the global gaming market. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global virtual reality in the gaming market is projected to grow from $7.92 billion in 2021 to $53.44 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 31.4% in the forecast period. Since virtual reality acted as a game changer improving user experience, there is an increasing number of start-up companies entering the gaming sector to build immersive 3D environments for players across the world.

Fun2 Studio, was established in 2019 by a few core team members from the XPEC VR team. With a passion for gaming, Ian Pan , the founder and CEO of Fun2 Studio, aims to make digital games more engaging with the latest immersive technology. "I am looking forward to VR and AR applications delivering unique experiences for players," says Ian.

Unlike traditional games, which require players to be physically present in the same space, VR games encourage players to interact with each other via the internet. KaraMeta builds immersive 3D environments for karaoke lovers. It allows users to socially interact with others in the metaverse like singing with their friends in the real world.

Immersive technologies are revolutionizing the way people play games. It allows game developers to create realistic images along with sounds and other sensations to offer an imaginary setting to players. Ian believes that the core elements that make a game successful come from innovative content.

For example, their another work, "Raid on Taihoku", a survival adventure game with the background of World War II in Taiwan , is a great success to bring a board game alive on the computer. Its PC version is released on Steam, and the VR version will be the next step. For the design of the Raid on Taihoku, Fun2 Studio teams up with experts to collect in-depth information about the history of Taiwan during the Japanese occupation. Through richly detailed game scenes and scenarios based on historical facts of Raid on Taipei , Raid on Taihoku takes players back to Taiwan in 1945. "Fun2 Studio hopes to make more people aware of this forgotten history and to remember the cruelty of war," Ian says.

Because of the small market and limited capital in the gaming industry of Taiwan , Fun2 Studio, will have to target the global market in the future. Recently, Ian returned from a business trip to the Tokyo Game Show. Embracing the entrepreneurial spirit of Japanese game developers, Fun2 Studio is looking forward to establishing a deeper connection with the Japanese game industry. In addition, Ian observed the gaming industry in Eastern Europe has been on the rise in recent years. He is excited to have more partners and competitors from different parts of the globe, especially Poland and the Czech Republic .

The advantage of starting a business in Taiwan is the high level of acceptance of diverse cultures and innovative technologies, Ian highlights. On top of the strong hardware manufacturing capabilities in Taiwan , the policy support from the government has also provided a positive environment for XR start-ups. With solid software and hardware integration experience, Fun2 Studio, supported by National Development Council, aims to be the leading independent content developer in the gaming industry. "We believe in creating a Taiwanese IP so that players from all over the world can discover the culture of Taiwan through our games," Ian expects.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

MIR M, Wemade's Blockbuster Mobile MMORPG, Starts Pre-registration

  • Pre-registration starting on Nov 3
  • Launching in 170 countries with blockchain technology implemented in the game
  • Creating an inter-game economy by utilizing governance token and game token

Wemade is starting pre-registration today for its blockbuster mobile MMORPG MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond (MIR M).

MIR M, Wemade's Blockbuster Mobile MMORPG, Starts Pre-registration!

MIR M added a modernized twist to the original IP, The Legend of Mir 2, and is a sequel to MIR4, the most popular blockchain game in the world. It launched in Korea back in June and was ranked in Top Games and Top Grossing charts on Google Play and Apple App Store.

It followed the 8-grid and quarter-view of the original game and used advanced technology to apply high quality graphics.

The new growth-system called Mandala frees players from the conventional battle/growth-oriented gameplay and allows a new level of MMORPG playing.

MIR M Global will launch with a subname 'MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond'. Players can choose to become a vanguard, a battle-friendly character which focuses on power and politics, or a vagabond, which concentrates on dungeon adventures, gathering, mining and fishing.

MIR M Global will launch in 170 countries excluding Korea and China. The global version will utilize DOGMA, the governance token , and DRONE, the game token , and create an inter-game economy using HYDRA.

MIR M Pre-registration Link https://mirmglobal.com/

MIR M Logo

REVOLVE GROUP AND MUUS COLLECTIVE FORM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH A VISION TO REVOLUTIONIZE FASHION IN GAMING AND WEB3

Revolve Group, Inc . (NYSE: RVLV, "REVOLVE") announced today the signing of a strategic partnership with Griffin Gaming Partners-backed entertainment studio, Muus Collective, Inc. ("Muus"), to create a fashion-centered Web3 mobile gaming experience that aims to revolutionize how consumers engage with fashion. Expected to launch in 2023, the experience will feature digital playable renderings of select fashion and beauty items from REVOLVE and FWRD.

(PRNewsfoto/Revolve Group, Inc.)

REVOLVE was founded in 2003 with a vision of leveraging digital channels and technology to transform the shopping experience. The company's data-driven merchandising strategy and pioneering influencer marketing playbook have been key contributors to a track record of profitable growth that led REVOLVE to recently cross the billion dollars in annualized revenue milestone. REVOLVE is once again demonstrating its disruptive approach to brand building with a foray into the gaming and Web3 space as it partners with Muus.

"REVOLVE has always been at the forefront of transformative eCommerce," noted Michael Mente , Co-Founder and Co-CEO of REVOLVE. "Today, digital fashion is on the rise, and mobile gaming is the fastest-growing form of media on the planet. In 2021, 49% of mobile gamers worldwide were women and there were a staggering 83 billion mobile game downloads worldwide, according to data.ai. Especially considering the emerging excitement for virtual fashion, we are thrilled to partner with Muus to create an elevated, gamified eCommerce experience that spotlights our latest collections and puts the consumer front and center."

"REVOLVE is a trailblazer in the fashion industry with an incredibly loyal community," said Amber Bezahler , Co-Founder and CEO of Muus. "Through our partnership, players will connect with their favorite brands from REVOLVE and FWRD, and engage with trends through a gamified shopping and styling experience, collectible assets, and deep social interaction. The platform will serve as a fashion playground, empowering players to become their own tastemakers by providing tools for creative expression, peer-to-peer engagement and social sharing."

Raissa Gerona , REVOLVE's Chief Brand Officer shared that, "We are always working to deliver the next-level of aspirational storytelling and formats of engagement for our extensive global community of influencers and brands. Our partnership with Muus is our first step into Web3 gaming and we are excited to expand to new audiences by integrating REVOLVE's network with Muus' team of experts on fashion-centric entertainment experiences. Our immersive and experiential marketing practices have always been designed with the customer in mind, to celebrate the best of life in all ways, and to be where she is - which is increasingly Web3."

Griffin Gaming Partners ("GGP"), one of the largest venture capital firms singularly focused on investing in the global gaming and Web3 markets, recently announced $5 million in seed round funding for Muus. Together, GGP and Muus aim to advance diversity in gaming, Web3 and fashion. Emily Wang , Managing Director at LionTree, and Boyoung Kim , Senior Associate at GGP, sit on Muus' Board of Directors. "Griffin has been a long-time admirer of the premium brand and platform that REVOLVE has built," Wang said. "It's a dream partnership to bring together Muus' gaming and Web3 expertise and REVOLVE's unmatched fashion merchandising and community-building innovation to create a truly groundbreaking experience at the intersection of fashion, gaming and Web3."

Muus' women-led founding team members are gaming and fashion/beauty industry veterans who worked at and with gaming brands, including Electronic Arts, Nintendo, Activision, PlayStation, Xbox, Zynga, and more, and fashion brands, including Bottega Veneta, Agent Provocateur, Calvin Klein , Monique Lhuillier , and others.

About Muus Collective™

Muus Collective™ is an entertainment studio creating community-driven, fashion-centric experiences that span mobile games and digital collectibles. Anticipating a launch in 2023, Muus Collective is developing its inaugural Web3-enabled mobile game that empowers players to find inspiration, create and earn. Muus Collective is currently hiring for development engineers, designers, and community leads. For more information, visit https://www.muuscollective.com .

About Griffin Gaming Partners

Griffin Gaming Partners is a leading venture capital firm, focused on the global gaming and Web3 markets, with over $1 billion in assets under management. The firm was founded by Peter Levin , Phil Sanderson , and Nick Tuosto , with LionTree as a strategic partner to certain of the investment funds managed by GGP. GGP invests in seed through growth stages at the intersection of content, infrastructure, social platforms, and game-related Web3 companies.

About REVOLVE Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Gen-Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, REVOLVE delivers an engaging customer experience from a vast, yet curated, offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles. Founded in 2003 by co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas , REVOLVE connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and more than 1,000 emerging, established and owned brands through two complementary eCommerce experiences — REVOLVE and FWRD. For more information, visit www.revolve.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains ''forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements about the expected launch timing of Muus' mobile gaming experience, the rise of digital fashion and the future of Web3. Forward-looking statements include statements containing words such as "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results or outcomes and the timing of events could diﬀer materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; demand for our products; general economic conditions; our ability to react to customers in a cost eﬀective manner; the strength of our brand; competition; system interruptions; our ability to fulﬁll orders; and other risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our ﬁlings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 , which we expect to file with the SEC on November 2, 2022 . You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualiﬁed in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reﬂect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

GUNDAM EXPO U.S.A. 2022, A THREE DAY EVENT YOU MUST SEE TO BELIEVE IS COMING TO YOU LIVE AT ANIME NYC AND ONLINE FOR EVERYONE AROUND THE COUNTRY

All aboard the hype train for a fun and unique showcase that needs to be experienced by Gundam fans, including Exclusive items, and online content which will remain available into the month of December 2022 .

In just days, Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America ("BNTCA") will bring a special Gundam only event called "GUNDAM EXPO U.S.A. 2022" to New York for Anime NYC from November 18 to November 20, 2022 .

Butterfinger® Brings In-Game Overwatch® 2 Cosmetics to Players

Overwatch ® 2 offers in-game sprays and a unique player icon for Crispety, Crunchety, Peanut-Buttery Chocolate Lovers

Butterfinger ®, the crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery chocolate bar, has teamed up with Blizzard Entertainment to offer Overwatch® 2 players in-game content. Marking a new era for the Overwatch universe, Overwatch 2 is free-to-play on all major gaming platforms and will offer Butterfinger fans three downloadable items that can be used in-game, including two sprays and one player icon.

What's a Gateway Game? Take a Look at RACCOON TYCOON by University Games

Earlier this year, when University Games acquired Forbidden Games, the deal included Racoon Tycoon, an elegant tabletop strategy game designed with a vintage art appearance. Raccoon Tycoon, a successful game in the hobby channel, has just the right amount of "next-step" complexity to allow casual players to commit to a strategic game play experience.

Raccoon Tycoon strategy game is available at Walmart, Target, Barnes & Noble and other accounts nationwide.

"It's the perfect entry to strategy games," explained Craig Hendrickson , SVP of Product Development. "Raccoon Tycoon is the type of super-fun group game that goes beyond a simple game of luck to a game of player choices and variable outcomes. That secondary level of player decision making gives each turn new options and excitement."

Games like Raccoon Tycoon provide an inviting entry to the strategy games category, eventually leading new customers to the more complex "gamer games" in the category like Mosaic: A Story of Civilization or Gloomhaven.

Currently, University Games is enjoying the introduction of Raccoon Tycoon ( $29.99 for 2-5 players, ages 8+) to mainstream North America with mass market availability in Target, Walmart and Barnes & Noble stores nationwide.

"We're pleased to offer a refreshing, new game just in time for the holidays," Hendrickson continued. "Friends and families will be pleasantly surprised by the ease of learning to play Raccoon Tycoon and the variations each time they play."

The additional appeal of Raccoon Tycoon is the whimsical woodland creature theme, the high-quality components, and the sophisticated art display throughout the game. Raccoon Tycoon was created by an award-winning partnership between designer Glenn Drover and artist Annie Stegg Gerard .

To play Raccoon Tycoon, players make basic economy decisions to buy and sell commodities in order to construct railroads, towns and buildings and become the most prodigious critter in Astoria. Cornering the market on valuable resources can create small fortunes that can be invested in new businesses, turning them into huge fortunes!

About University Games

University Games is a leading game and puzzle publisher founded in 1985 by Bob Moog and Cris Lehman . Forbidden Games is the 14th acquisition for University Games, which also markets under the Briarpatch, Front Porch Classics, Great Explorations and Bepuzzled brands in the US, UK, Canada , Australia and throughout the world.

Note: Glenn Drover, creator of Raccoon Tycoon, is available for interviews on strategy games and the games industry.

Learn more about University Games by visiting: www.ugames.com

New University Games company logo (PRNewsfoto/University Games)

Ark Games' self-developed game "The Legend of Neverland" has gained high reputation worldwide

- Ark Games is a global mobile gaming platform with global distribution regions in over 150 countries and regions. While covering MMO, ARPG, SLG and other mobile game categories, it is also constantly trying to incubate new categories such as two dimensions and casual puzzle.

In the third quarter of 2022, Ark Games' self-developed MMORPG "The Legend of Neverland" was successfully launched in Europe and the United States , reaping an extremely high reputation. On the day of the game's launch, "The Legend of Neverland" topped the free charts of game apps in major countries in Europe and the US, including the UK, France , Germany , the US and Canada , with 1.4 million new users in the first month. Since its launch in September, the highest daily flow exceeded US$200,000 and the first month flow exceeded US$3 million , an excellent performance.

