Fulgent to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Friday, May 1, 2026

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) ("Fulgent" or the "Company"), a technology-based company with a well-established laboratory services business and a therapeutic development business, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on Friday, May 1, 2026. Management will host a conference call for the investment community the same day at 8:30 AM ET (5:30 AM PT) to discuss the results and answer questions.

The call may be accessed through a live audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, http://ir.fulgentgenetics.com . An audio replay will be available at the same location.

About Fulgent

Fulgent is a technology-based company with a well-established laboratory services business and a therapeutic development business. Fulgent's laboratory services business includes technical laboratory and testing services and professional interpretation of laboratory results by licensed physicians. Fulgent's therapeutic development business is focused on developing drug candidates for treating a broad range of cancers using a novel nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform designed to improve the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile of new and existing cancer drugs. The Company aims to transform from a diagnostic business into a fully integrated precision medicine company.

Investor Relations Contact:
The Blueshirt Group
Lauren Sloane, Lauren@blueshirtgroup.com
Source: Fulgent Genetics, Inc.

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