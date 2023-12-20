Please confirm your editon.
Frontier Restructures Team to Accelerate Development in 2024
Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to announce the restructure of its board and senior management team. This follows a strategic review of the Company pursuant to the successful acquisition of Waroona Energy, and in preparation for a Final Investment Decision (FID) on the 120MWdc (Stage One) solar development in 2024.
Frontier’s Bristol Springs Renewable Energy Project (Project) is one of Australia’s largest renewable energy development projects, with approvals in place for 355MW solar power generation. Frontier is fully committed to making the Project one of WA’s largest renewable energy hubs, with multiple value adding initiatives being considered through various studies to be finalised during 2024, including green hydrogen production, hydrogen consumption in a peaking power plant, and utility scale battery storage. The Project holds significant renewable energy expansion potential, with grid connections capable of exporting >1GW.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Frontier continues to drive its strategy of proactively pursuing multiple initiatives to add value to its solar development, including green hydrogen, a peaking power plant and battery opportunities1
- Frontier controls two grid connections capable of exporting >1GW renewable energy to the grid, and freehold landholding of 868ha ideal for solar, hydrogen and other renewable energy opportunities
- Solar development approvals in place for 355MW, ranking the Project as one of Australia’s largest solar farms once developed
- Frontier restructures its senior management team with a specific focus on project execution ahead of planned FID for its 120MWdc solar farm in 1H2024
- Appointment of Adam Kiley as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Warren King as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Sam Lee Mohan steps down as Managing Director
- Mr Kiley was previously the CEO of Waroona Energy and has 20 years’ experience in equity capital markets and debt financing sectors
- Mr King is an engineer with 25 years of experience, specialising in project management of engineering, design, procurement and construction
- The Company remains fully funded until FID for Stage One with a cash balance of $12.3m2
Executive Chair Grant Davey commented: “As we advance towards a development decision in 1H2024, which includes the delivery of final development studies, both equity and debt financing, procurement and project execution, the Board decided it was the right time to realign and strengthen the senior management team to focus on project financing and development execution.
We are delighted to welcome Adam and Warren to their respective positions. Adam as the former CEO of Waroona Energy has been intimately involved in all development efforts, and his experience in capital markets will position Frontier well for FID and project financing. Warren is leading Frontier’s development studies for solar, hydrogen, peaking power plant and battery developments. Importantly, Adam and Warren bring the skills and expertise required to drive Frontier’s project development to become WA’s leading renewable energy project.
I thank Sam for his work over the past 15 months and wish him the best in his future endeavours.”
Incoming CEO Adam Kiley commented: “As CEO of Waroona Energy and having been involved with Frontier when it re-listed in 2022, I’m tremendously excited about the fantastic and unique opportunity the Company has to become a major, independent, renewable energy producer in WA.
Energy prices continue to rise in WA due to increasing demand, while there is limited new generation capacity entering the market due to grid constraints. I believe the opportunity at Bristol Springs is one of Australia’s best undeveloped renewable energy projects, and it has a tremendous head start given the vast infrastructure already in place. This should not only result in strong financial returns, which will be highlighted in a number of upcoming studies but will also contribute to providing security for WA’s energy requirements through this energy transition.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Frontier Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Cleantech Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Cleantech in 2024
Recently, the cleantech industry has received a boom of interest from investors.
2021 and 2022 saw record-breaking venture capital investments, and while figures from 2023 are lower, Anthony Dorsey, research team lead at the Cleantech Group, said that’s not an indication of waning interest in the industry. “The amount of the percentage going into seed investments is much higher than it's ever been before, (indicating) that underneath these numbers, there's probably more growth potential than (people) might (realize),” he explained.
Continued interest may be spurred by the increasingly dire climate crisis. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, global cleantech investment of approximately US$150 trillion is needed by 2050 to stay within the 1.5-degree temperature increase threshold recommended by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. A concerning report released by the UN reveals that the world is headed for a temperature increase of over 3 degrees by the end of the century if drastic changes aren’t made immediately.
According to Research and Markets, the cleantech industry — a catch-all term that covers sustainable companies across a broad range of sectors — is expected to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.94 percent between 2023 and 2027. It is a potentially lucrative and diverse field for investors who want steady returns over the long term.
With 2023 coming to an end, the Investing News Network (INN) talked with industry insiders to learn about the latest in cleantech trends and what investors can expect going into 2024.
Carbon offset a major talking point at COP28
Reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) was a major talking point at COP28, an annual climate conference held this year in Dubai from November 30 to December 12. The oil and gas industry was a major target, with over 100 countries — including the US, members of the EU and several small island nations — pushing for strong language and a viable action plan on how the world can officially begin transitioning away from oil and gas in favor of renewable energy sources.
In the end, almost 200 nations agreed on a deal to begin reducing their reliance on fossil fuels “in a just, orderly and equitable manner," meaning that the onus is on the worst offenders to take the first and most drastic steps. However, much to the disappointment of climate activists and several world leaders, nations have been left to come up with their own solutions on their own timelines rather than following a strict set of guidelines. An official mandate for helping poorer countries finance climate operations was also left out of the deal, although many governments and financial organizations have pledged billions of dollars towards the initiative.
Canada, the EU and the US have already enacted programs for companies to reduce their GHG emissions, and with the new deal in place, businesses could see more federal investment in the year to come. Importantly, the deal doesn’t have any caveats for fossil fuel consumption. This means that, hypothetically, oil-rich countries that want to continue drilling for oil and burning fossil fuels are free to do so as long as they increase efforts to offset carbon emissions. With that in mind, it's possible there could be more interest in carbon capture use and storage (CCUS) technologies heading into 2024.
“(There is) certainly some concentrated efforts happening (with CCUS) both within Canada and globally,” noted Foresight Canada CEO Jeanette Jackson.
However, CCUS is expensive and has yet to be proven effective at scale. According to a 2019 study published by Science Daily, renewable energy production and energy storage are much more effective means of battling climate change. They are also cheaper to deploy and the technology has had plenty of time to improve. Said Jackson, “We anticipate continued interest in renewable energy solutions. Countries are ramping up quite significantly their efforts around transitioning their traditional energy systems to a combination of different renewable sources.”
She also pointed out the continuation of cleantech within the built environment. “There's a lot of existing technologies that are starting to get traction, things like heat pumps and window technologies that are relevant to the retrofit piece. We anticipate that (the current housing crisis) will trigger some demand for a lot of built environment technologies, modular systems and housing.”
Innovative solutions for renewables and batteries
In recent years, the world has seen more widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). Research firm Markets and Markets estimates that the global EV market will experience a CAGR of 13.7 percent between 2023 and 2030, and in November, Rho Motion reported that sales for EVs and plug-in hybrids around the world were 20 percent higher compared to a year ago. US President Joe Biden's pledge to construct a national network of EV charging stations, combined with his US$89.9 billion investment to modernize public transit with electric buses, has been a significant driver of sustainable transportation.
During an interview with INN, Cleantech Group’s D’orsey said he sees momentum building in ancillary EV technologies. “Mature technologies like EV charging (and) certain types of battery technologies are well past commercialization and (we’re) not going to see a ton of new entrants, but they're growing in the later rounds. I would see this as continuing to accelerate, and it's not limited (to) just producing batteries. It's also going to be new and novel technologies for extracting (battery) materials (like) lithium (and graphite). We've seen a lot of action there. Also newer stuff in manufacturing for batteries like new types of nano deposit technologies.”
Jackson also sees the value, both monetarily and environmentally, in mineral extraction. “Critical minerals are just key to so many aspects of technology pathways to decarbonize. Batteries (as well as) a lot of the newer technologies will require critical minerals.”
In 2023, solar energy production outshone wind energy production, and this trend is expected to continue in 2024 thanks to material innovation in the thin film space. “(Specifically), solar perovskite technology is starting to get a little bit of a boost from the Inflation Reduction Act,” said D’Orsey. Perovskite is a type of mineral that can be used as a thin film in solar cells. “Things that can expand the installation of solar are picking up, (and it’s) getting down to new types of technology versus scaling of the incumbents.
The US Energy Information Administration posits that in 2024 solar and wind power will produce more electrical power than coal for the first time. They estimate that coal will fall roughly 90 billion kilowatt-hours behind renewable energy.
Could agriculture be the key to scalable hydrogen production?
Food and Agriculture Day at COP28 brought discussions on how to make food production more sustainable and reduce emissions of GHGs. “There's a lot of opportunity to help decarbonize (agriculture), and we're seeing quite a lot of investment happening there,” said Jackson.
In correspondence with INN, Jo Raven, who is the director of thematic research and corporate innovation at FAIRR and was involved in COP28, said that historically, the agri-food industry has only received 4 percent of global climate financing, even though it is highly impacted by and vulnerable to climate change.
Raven pointed to alternative protein sources as key to decarbonizing the global food system. “The FAO Roadmap calls for dietary guidelines to … include novel technologies such as alternative proteins, while the UN Environment Programme recognizes the environmental benefits. This focus at COP on the food sector and its need for transformation signals to companies and investors that there is international support for investment in the sector."
Dorsey posited that the agriculture sector could be a major driver for one area that's likely to see some growth in 2024, which is the development and adoption of green hydrogen. Green hydrogen has the potential to significantly reduce the carbon footprint of agriculture and other industries. “I think agriculture gets overlooked, but that's a space that is probably going to see quite a bit more momentum,” he said. “(There is) more demand for newer and better fertilizers (and to) decarbonize the ones that are out there already. Decarbonizing is critical and you get there through green hydrogen. So I think one of the spaces that you're going to see a lot of continued motion in 2024 is around hydrogen and hydrogen production.”
Foresight Canada’s Jackson agreed but recognized the challenges that still lie in the way. “It's a clean energy carrier, but a lot of people are looking at just where hydrogen plays a role. The reality is that for investment to be attractive, we also need to figure out the demand.” Many industries would benefit from hydrogen production, but producing and commercializing green hydrogen to scale is still very expensive and challenging.
The agri-food industry could play a vital role in developing the infrastructure. “(We’re) seeing more collaborations between fertilizer producers (and) electrolyzer companies to produce the green hydrogen and then get green ammonia,” said Dorsey, pointing to the Norwegian fertilizer company Yara as an example. The company’s subsidiary, Yara Clean Ammonia, has been piloting the production of green ammonia in plants powered with renewable energy for a few years, producing green hydrogen as a by-product.
The bottom line
In addition to these trends, investors could expect to see more collaborations and M&A activity if companies strive to align themselves with ESG best practices. “We certainly (started) to see a bit of a market consolidation in the cleantech space (in 2023), and I think we'll continue to see that going into the new year,” said Jackson.
While companies with a vested interest in CCUS could increase investment in the carbon management and emissions tracking space, some players could exit the market due to the abundance of technology available. “There's so much of it out there,” said Dorsey. “I think the market will continue to grow, but I would see the competitive pool start to shrink a little bit. (Producing) hardware that can generate more data, I see a lot more potential for innovation there. Also in things (that) are (sustainable), but not emissions-related. That's where there's growth potential.”
The bottom line is that the overall cleantech market is expected to continue growing. As such, investors interested in the cleantech industry should remain vigilant to the changing landscape in order to succeed.
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Frontier Energy, RecycLiCo Battery Metals and Forward Water Technologies are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Top 5 Canadian Cleantech Stocks of 2023
The global transition to a green economy has been a boon for the cleantech market — it's helping investment in renewable energy and clean technology continue to grow, allowing the sector to keep building momentum.
Analysts see a few key trends dominating the cleantech sector worldwide, including solar and wind energy, agricultural technology, electric vehicles (EVs), EV infrastructure and clean energy commercial long-haul transportation solutions.
As 2023 nears its end, here’s a look at the top Canadian cleantech stocks on the TSX and CSE year-to-date; TSXV companies were considered, but none made the list this time. All companies had market caps of at least C$10 million as of December 14, 2023. Numbers were current at that time, with data gathered using TradingView’s stock screener.
1. NFI Group (TSX:NFI)
Year-to-date gain: 47.79 percent; market cap: C$1.66 billion; current share price: C$14.35
NFI Group is one of the largest bus manufacturing companies in North America, with 50 facilities in Canada and the US. Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the company also owns a number of subsidiaries in both countries.
NFI makes zero-emission buses (ZEBs) that run on electricity and alternative fuel sources such as hydrogen fuel cells. Although the company also makes traditional diesel-powered buses, its goal is to produce 100 percent ZEBs by 2040.
The company’s latest quarterly report shows that ZEBs made up 23 percent of its deliveries during the period. NFI said that requests for ZEBs now represent over half of North America’s total bid universe, a metric NFI introduced that "attempts to provide an overall indication of anticipated heavy-duty transit bus and motor coach public sector market demand."
With 14 ZEB production facilities, the company can produce roughly 8,000 vehicles per year and claims to have the largest ZEB production capacity in North America and the United Kingdom.
2. Cascades (TSX:CAS)
Year-to-date gain: 47.23 percent; market cap: C$1.28 billion; current share price: C$12.50
Cascades is a Canadian paper company with operations in North America and Europe.
It makes tissue products and packaging materials made mostly from recycled materials. As the company explains on its website, its mission is to “contribute to the well-being of people, communities and the planet.” It has a four year, 15 step sustainability action plan that includes contributing fewer greenhouse gas emissions, consuming less water and using less energy than the pulp and paper industry average.
Cascades has been committed to sustainability for decades, having been one of the first major firms to contribute to the circular economy when it started making products out of recycled materials. In 1971, it began doing so wholly out of recycled residual materials at its Forma-pack plant. Cascades has also worked with the David Suzuki Foundation since 2016.
3. Aduro Clean Technologies (CSE:ACT)
Year-to-date gain: 20.65 percent; market cap: C$73.93 million; current share price: C$1.11
Aduro Clean Technologies is a Canadian company that specializes in chemical recycling. The firm is currently testing its patented technology in two pilot programs, plastic upcycling and bitumen upgrading.
The hydrochemolytic process Aduro employs uses high temperatures and pressure to break down non-recyclable materials and separate the individual components, turning them back into chemical compounds that can be used for other things like hydrocarbon fuels, synthetic rubber or new multi-use plastic products.
In addition to using its technology to upcycle plastics, the company is working to improve the quality of bitumen without the need for the traditional, energy-intensive process. Aduro’s process not only improves the quality of the bitumen, but also makes it easier to transport and reduces the environmental impact of extracting and refining the bitumen; according to the company, this increases both its monetary and environmental value.
4. BacTech Environmental (CSE:BAC)
Year-to-date gain: 7.14 percent; market cap: C$13.9 million; current share price: C$0.06
BacTech Environmental is working to create more sustainable mining practices. The company specializes in a process called bioleaching, which employs bacteria to break down tailings, extracting valuable minerals like copper, zinc, silver and gold from ore and waste material. This is done in significantly less time than with traditional mining methods and produces greater yields. Not only is the process more efficient, it is much less environmentally harmful.
BacTech is currently developing bioleaching and tailings facilities to process waste from mining operations in Canada, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia.
5. dynaCERT (TSX:DYA)
Year-to-date gain: 5.56 percent; market cap: C$70.4 million; current share price: C$0.19
DynaCERT specializes in improving the fuel efficiency of diesel engines with its HydraGEN technology. The system adds hydrogen to the air intake of the engines, which reduces emissions of pollutants like nitrogen oxide, resulting in cleaner combustion. The company's technology works with traditional diesel engines and is being used across a wide range of heavy-duty industries, including transportation, mining and construction.
DynaCERT has been collaborating with another alternative fuel company, Cipher Neutron, for a few years, with the intention of accelerating the development of Cipher Neutron’s Alkaline Exchange Membrane Electrolyser technology, a cheaper, more efficient method of producing green hydrogen. On November 16, the two companies received their first order for the technology from FuelPositive, a green ammonia production company.
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Tech 5: Tesla Experiences Largest Recall to Date, Ledger Targeted in Cyber Attack
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) saw over 2 million of its cars pulled from roads in the US this past week.
Meanwhile, new technology out of the University of Technology Sydney has the potential to give a voice to non-speaking patients, and Grindr (NYSE:GRND) has become the latest app to introduce generative artificial intelligence (AI).
For those stories and more, keep reading to learn about the latest news in tech.
1. NHTSA recalls over 2 million Teslas
Over 2 million Tesla vehicles in the US — nearly all of them that are on the road — have been recalled following a probe by the country's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
Explaining the reason for the recall, the organization cited concerns about the electric vehicles' Autosteer feature, which falls under the Autopilot umbrella. It believes there aren't enough safety measures in place to prevent driver misuse.
Essentially, the NHTSA believes the software powering these elements is not equipped with enough safeguards to ensure that drivers are paying attention when using Autosteer to drive. Autosteer employs AI to maintain speed and distance between vehicles, and to steer and change lanes, but is not autonomous.
According to Reuters, the NHTSA has been investigating the safety of Autosteer since 2021 amid many reports of fatal car crashes involving the feature. Tesla said it does not agree with NHTSA, but it has agreed to the recall and is performing an over-the-air software update that will add more safety features to those already in use.
The recall also affects about 193,000 vehicles in Canada.
2. Ledger targeted in cyber attack
Crypto hardware and cold wallet manufacturer Ledger, a Paris-based decentralized finance startup, has become the latest cryptocurrency company to be targeted in a malicious malware attack.
According to a letter from Ledger CEO Pascal Gauthier, released on the company’s website, a former employee was targeted in a phishing scheme, and an attack was carried out on the company’s product Ledger Connect Kit, where users can store cryptocurrencies, through the addition of an exploit on Thursday (December 14).
The exploit was addressed after it had been online for less than two hours. The company has not disclosed how many wallets were affected, but Bloomberg claims that “hundreds of thousands of dollars” were stolen from user wallets.
3. Grindr "matches" with generative AI in new collaboration
Grindr, an online dating network popular among the LGBTQ+ community, announced on Thursday that it will be partnering with Ex-human, a generative AI company that provides users with customizable chatbots.
The company's chatbots differ from the one created by OpenAI's ChatGPT, which focuses on answering questions and automating tasks like emails and fact checking; they are also different from Pi, which does all of those things and provides friendly, conversational dialogue. Instead, the Ex-human chatbots are meant to provide users with an "emotionally fulfilling connection." In other words, the chatbots are designed to flirt.
Ex-Human Founder and CEO Artem Rodichev said in a press release, “We are incredibly excited to introduce Ex-Human’s models to the Grindr platform. Our technology has valuable applications to improve the user experience in dating, and we look forward to working with the Grindr team to help bring these features to life for the LGBTQ+ community.”
During an interview with Bloomberg, Grindr CEO George Arison referred to an as-yet-to-be-developed AI feature he called "Grindr Wingman." Like any good wingman, the tool could help take some of the stress out of dating by suggesting conversation prompts based on a love interest’s profile, generating responses, suggesting date locations and more.
4. New software can prevent voice deepfakes
As AI capabilities have advanced, it has become increasingly difficult to distinguish between real and deepfake human speech. Audio clips of a person’s voice can easily be cloned and used to spread harmful, malicious or self-incriminating misinformation, which has enormous implications for fake news, among other things.
However, a student out of the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, has come up with a new tool designed to protect a person’s voice from being cloned. The product, called AntiFake, was revealed to the Association for Computing Machinery at the Conference on Computer and Communications Security, held in Denmark on November 27. Scientific American published a feature on the software on Thursday.
According to Ning Zhang, the computer scientist and engineer who developed the tool, it works by distorting the audio clip just enough to make it unusable for a voice clone, but not enough that it's unintelligible for human ears.
5. New system transforms thoughts into text
The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) has unveiled a new device created by the GrapheneX-UTS Human-centric Artificial Intelligence Centre. The team, led by Professor CT Lin, has developed a lightweight, portable and non-invasive tool that can record electrical activity in the brain and convert it into text, which can be displayed on a screen.
A video demonstration can be found here.
The device employs an electroencephalogram, also known as an EEG, which is a thin, net-like cap that tracks the electrical activity of the brain through the scalp. The patterns of the waves are then categorized and fed into an AI model called DeWave, developed by the researchers, which translates the waves into words and phrases.
This groundbreaking technology has the potential to revolutionize communication and interaction for individuals with speech loss or communication disorders.
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Charbone Hydrogen Announces the Signing of a MOU with Oakland County in Michigan to Develop and Construct First Green Hydrogen Production Facility in the United States of America
CHARBONE HYDROGEN CORPORATION (TSXV:CH) (OTC:CHHYF) (FWB:K47) (“Charbone”) is pleased to announce that it has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (the “MOU”) as of December 1, 2023 with Michigan’s Oakland County Economic Development Department (the “OCED”) that will set the stage for Charbone’s first green hydrogen facility in the United States. Oakland County is the home of dozens of major automotive companies including numerous world headquarters, North American headquarters, and R&D facilities.
The executed MOU between the parties will provide Charbone with a strong local partner for negotiations with local authorities, support in the final site selection process, project development and permitting support for activities related to its first facility in the United States, and assistance developing a regional ecosystem and hub. OCED will support Charbone alongside other stakeholders such as the Detroit Regional Partnership (DRP) and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). The aforementioned partners have already provided extraordinary support to Charbone in recent months by arranging multiple meetings with automotive OEM’s, local stakeholders, and future potential hydrogen users. Charbone aims to develop a network of green hydrogen production facilities in the North American market and has already announced four facilities in Canada, including one already under construction in Quebec.
“This MOU with Oakland County located in the North American hearth of the auto manufacturing industry is tremendous and exciting milestone for Charbone as it positions us as a new player and leader in the development and construction of modular and scalable production facilities in Detroit in what has been consider to be the cradle of the automaking in North America,”said Dave B. Gagnon, Chairman and CEO of Charbone. “Charbone’s team will work hard to propose a project consistent with the decarbonization and sustainability objectives and goals of the Oakland County, Michigan and the country, and I must add that we are really happy with the support and the welcome that our project has been receiving and the relationship that we have built”.
“The potential that Charbone Hydrogen Corp. brings to Oakland County and Michigan is exciting on so many fronts. The green hydrogen facility will bolster our efforts to expand environmentally friendly mobility options for the automotive industry,”said Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter.“This is a perfect example of how collaboration on a local, state and federal level can help produce an international agreement that holds so much promise.”
About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation
Charbone is a green hydrogen group established in North America. The company's strategy is to develop modular and expandable hydrogen facilities and regional hubs. Charbone will be able to produce green dihydrogen molecules using reliable and sustainable energy in order to distinguish itself as a supplier of an ecological solution for industrial, commercial and mobility users.
About Oakland County
Oakland County Economic Development is Oakland County’s foremost advocate for business and community development, leading the charge for an economy that accounts for over 20% of the state’s GDP and is host to over 750 foreign-owned firms. The department focuses on improving the well-being of nearly 1.3 million Oakland County residents in partnership with 62 cities, villages and townships through efforts that entail job creation, job retention, tax base enhancements and quality of life improvements. For more information on Oakland County economic development and our initiatives, visit www.advantageoakland.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that are “forward-looking information” as defined under Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “intends”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “believes”, “plans”, “likely”, or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under “Risk Factors” in the Corporation’s Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.
Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Contacts Charbone Hydrogen Corporation
Contacts Oakland County
Dave B. Gagnon
William Mullan
Chief Executive Officer and
Chairperson of the Board
Public Information Officer
CHARBONE Hydrogen Corporation
Oakland County
Telephone:
+1 450 678-7171
Telephone:
+1 248 858-1048
Email:
Email:
Daniel Charette
Chief Operating Officer
CHARBONE Hydrogen Corporation
Telephone:
+1 450 678-7171
Email:
Benoit Veilleux
Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary
CHARBONE Hydrogen Corporation
Telephone:
+1 450 678-7171
Email:
NEO Battery Materials: Disrupting the EV Market with Innovative Silicon Anode Material
NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (TSXV:NBM; OTCQB: NBMFF) is positioning itself as a low-cost, high-performance silicon anode material supplier for EV lithium-ion batteries. The company’s patented technology, called NBMSiDE®, offers cost-effective, longer-running and ultra-fast-charging batteries compared to existing state-of-the-art graphite anode materials. NBM is aiming to achieve the 1,000-mile battery for EVs using its silicon anode materials.
NBM claims NBMSiDE® could manage and resolve the volume expansion problem by coating the silicon particles with mechanically durable nanomaterials such as elastic polymers and carbon nanotubes. There are currently eight patents issued and pending for this technology across various jurisdictions.
NBMSiDE® is paving the way for cost-effective, longer-running and ultra-fast-charging batteries, which can drive down the EV costs and ultimately increase EV adoption. The company aims to achieve the 1,000-mile battery for EVs using its silicon anode materials.
Company Highlights
- NEO Battery Materials is a Canada-based battery materials technology company focused on developing silicon anode materials for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles (EV), electronics and energy storage systems.
- The company’s patented technology, called NBMSiDE®, offers cost-effective, longer-running and ultra-fast-charging batteries compared to existing state-of-the-art graphite anode materials. NBM is aiming to achieve the 1,000-mile battery for EVs using its silicon anode materials.
- NBM is positioning itself as a low-cost, high-performance silicon anode material supplier for EV lithium-ion batteries. NBM’s ability to manufacture silicon anode materials economically and efficiently is a vital point of differentiation from existing competitors.
- NEO Battery Materials has signed more than 60 NDAs with global-tier companies, including battery cell manufacturers, EV automakers, electronics manufacturers and high-profile battery supply chain companies. With these parties, NBM is conducting more than 20 active material evaluations to strike milestone joint development, collaboration and offtake agreements.
- The company is planning to construct commercial plants both in Canada and South Korea to manufacture NBMSiDE®. Further, NBM is aiming to build additional plants in the U.S. and Europe to establish itself as a global top 10 silicon anode supplier in the EV battery industry.
Click here to connect with NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (TSXV:NBM; OTCQB: NBMFF to receive an Investor Presentation
Is Now a Good Time to Invest in Cleantech?
As climate change becomes increasingly pressing, many investors are considering cleantech's potential.
The term "cleantech" refers to any technology that aims to reduce environmental impact while delivering equal or better results than traditional technologies. This can involve shifting away from fossil fuels to sustainable energy sources like wind or solar power, reducing waste, treating wastewater and many other innovations.
Cleantech alternatives are now being used in a variety of sectors, including agriculture, manufacturing, transportation, waste management and energy production. Cleantech also involves monitoring carbon levels.
Given its many applications, there are numerous opportunities in cleantech for interested investors. Here the Investing News Network (INN) explores what cleantech is, including its history and whether now is a good time to invest in cleantech stocks. We also discuss how to invest in cleantech and cleantech trends to watch in the future.
What is the history of cleantech?
The term "cleantech" was popularized by key industry groups, notably the Cleantech Group, a research and consulting firm formed in 2002, and Clean Edge, a cleantech stock research firm that has worked closely with the Nasdaq.
Cleantech investing became popular in the early 2000s and experienced a boom in venture capitalism between 2005 and 2008 amid events like the release of Al Gore’s sobering documentary “An Inconvenient Truth” in 2006, and John Doer’s 2007 TED Talk “Salvation (and profit) in Greentech.” During his TED Talk, Doerr urged his audience of investors to put their money into clean energy for both future generations and potential profits in the cleantech industry.
Concurrently, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a report that confirmed climate change was happening and would lead to catastrophic events like rising temperatures and unpredictable weather patterns if countermeasures weren’t taken. Government involvement through treaties like the Kyoto Protocol and the Obama administration’s ambitious Clean Power Plan also played a key role in the cleantech boom of the early 2000s.
Cleantech succeeded the dot-com boom, but the market started to crash circa 2010. Several factors contributed, including the financial crisis of 2008, increased competition against cleantech due to falling oil prices and new extraction techniques like fracking — not to mention the huge expense intrinsic to developing alternative energy sources. Investments in cleantech further waned as the 2010s bull market inspired venture capitalists to diversify.
However, advocacy for a greener planet carried on, and leading climate officials maintained that the state of the environment was a growing global concern. Experts have advised limiting the global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius, and to meet that threshold, mankind will have to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, as per the IPCC.
Urgency inspired a new wave of investment that began shortly after the 2015 signing of the Paris Agreement, a global treaty in which 196 countries pledged to reduce their carbon and greenhouse gas emissions and report on their progress every five years. During this time, companies emerged to recycle waste into usable products like furniture and shoes, while wind and solar stocks performed well. This new era of investing has been dubbed cleantech 2.0.
Is now a good time to invest in cleantech stocks?
According to the UN Environment Programme's Climate Change 2023: Synthesis Report, human activity over the last 200 years has caused a temperature increase of 1.1 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels. The effects of climate change have become more apparent during this rise. Adverse weather patterns are now common, causing disasters like droughts, wildfires and floods, and hurricanes are increasing in intensity and size.
The UN’s Global Annual to Decadal Climate Update for 2023 to 2027 states that it’s very unlikely that we will stay within the safe range of 1.5 degrees Celsius, and as the deviation increases, negative effects will become more pronounced. This means that in today's world, it's crucial to continue investing in clean energy and carbon emission control technologies.
Against that backdrop, Fortune Business Insights is projecting that the cleantech market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 20.8 percent between 2023 and 2030, rising from US$16.5 billion to US$61.92 billion.
But what makes cleantech 2.0 more promising than the previous decade's attempts at clean technology? There are quite a few reasons for investors to be optimistic about the current cleantech landscape.
Resources have become much cheaper and the technology has improved vastly since cleantech was still in its nascent stage. During the 2000s cleantech bubble, overvaluation was a major issue as well. However, with a decade of data to learn from, this time investors can enter the market with more realistic return expectations.
How to invest in cleantech?
There are plenty of ways to invest in cleantech. Buying shares of one of the many companies working toward cleantech solutions is an obvious choice because there are plenty to pick from across various industries.
The renewable energy, biofuel and water treatment industries are excellent starting points for investors looking for publicly traded cleantech stocks. The UN's Principles for Responsible Investment publication is a news source that offers guidelines for finding environmentally responsible companies to invest in, as well as other investment tools. Investors may also want to check out INN's list of top-performing Canadian cleantech stocks.
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are another interesting avenue because they offer exposure to multiple stocks in the cleantech sector at once. The First Trust Nasdaq Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) is one of the biggest cleantech ETFs available, and there are more options in INN’s round-up of the five biggest clean energy ETFs.
What is the outlook for cleantech?
Cleantech solutions and alternatives have expanded into the construction, agriculture, manufacturing, pollution-monitoring and carbon footprint management sectors, among many other diverse areas. Moving forward, it's likely that other industries will continue to evolve and look for cleantech options to combat the climate crisis.
As far as consumer products go, electric vehicles (EVs) have been popular among investors for quite a few years, and 2023's third quarter brought record EV sales in the US — while Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) remains a go-to stock, its market share has shrunk as its competitors gain popularity. Additionally, electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, known as EVTOLs, are an exciting new prospect that seems promising for investors.
Ironically, innovation in the tech industry has exacerbated environmental concerns such as energy use and carbon emissions, mineral extraction and waste. As new technology like EVs and generative artificial intelligence become more central to daily life, new technologies will need to be developed that mitigate their negative impacts.
The bottom line
Cleantech is a promising investment avenue for those who are passionate about contributing to a sustainable and greener future. After its early bubble, the industry has evolved significantly, and has become a more mature market with realistic return expectations. Investing in the sector could both yield profitable returns and create a positive impact.
Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
