Frontier Lithium Welcomes Start of Construction on the Berens Bridge & Road Project

Frontier Lithium Welcomes Start of Construction on the Berens Bridge & Road Project

Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL,OTC:LITOF) (FRA: HL2) (OTC: LITOF) ("Frontier" or the "Company") welcomes today's announcement by The Honourable George Pirie, Ontario's Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth, confirming that construction has begun on the Berens Bridge and Road Project (available here). The construction of the bridge will be completed through an agreement with Pikangikum First Nation and Whitefeather Forest Community Resource Management Authority ("WFCRMA") with a general contractor to oversee the construction. All construction permitting will be secured and held by WFCRMA for the construction activities and the construction will be completed in accordance with these detailed designs.

The Berens Bridge & Road Project will deliver:

  • A two-lane bridge across the Berens River in Northern Ontario
  • More than 30 kilometres of new and upgraded all-season road links

Improved year-round access for several Treaty #5 First Nation communities. The Berens Bridge & Road infrastructure will enhance safety, reduce the cost of goods, and improve access to essential services for thousands of residents across the region. Pikangikum and WFCRMA have selected a general contractor, for the construction of the Berens River Bridge. Rock drilling and blasting began last week to produce materials required to prepare the bridge site. Additional onsite work, including construction of a temporary bridge, will continue through the spring (2026), with the final, permanent bridge expected to be completed in 2028.

Minister Pirie's leadership has been central to advancing infrastructure that strengthens northern communities, reduces barriers to development, and supports Ontario's growing critical minerals sector. Today's announcement builds on a series of provincial initiatives in 2026 aimed at expanding transportation infrastructure, modernizing permitting through the recently enacted, One Project, One Process ("1P1P"), strengthening energy reliability, and supporting economic reconciliation with Indigenous communities.

"Ontario's commitment to building and upgrading northern infrastructure is creating real momentum in the region," said Trevor Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Frontier Lithium. "The start of construction on the Berens Bridge and Road Project is a milestone for Pikangikum First Nation and neighbouring communities, and we applaud Minister Pirie and community leaders for advancing this transformative work."

"This progress aligns with the pathway Ontario is building for critical minerals," added Mr. Walker. "Improved all-season access is essential for community well-being and for responsibly advancing projects like Frontier's PAK Lithium Project. We remain committed to working in partnership with Indigenous communities and governments as the region continues to grow."

The announcement reinforces Ontario's broader strategy to accelerate responsible development in its Northern region. In addition to investments in strengthening transmission lines, winter roads, and clean energy projects, and supported by the new 1P1P permitting model, the Province of Ontario is establishing a predictable and coordinated environment that enables the responsible development of new clean-energy supply chain projects.

Frontier congratulates Pikangikum First Nation, regional leadership, and the Province of Ontario on this important milestone of initiating construction on the Berens River Bridge and Road Project and looks forward to continued collaboration as construction moves forward.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Trevor Walker

President & Chief Executive Officer

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc. is a pre-production mining company with an objective to become a strategic and integrated supplier of premium spodumene concentrates as well as battery-grade lithium salts to the growing electric vehicle, and energy storage markets in North America. The Company's PAK Lithium Project maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.

 
About the PAK Lithium Project

The PAK Lithium Project is a fully integrated critical minerals initiative in Ontario, developing a high-grade, large scale lithium resource. Operated as a joint venture between Frontier (92.5%) and Mitsubishi Corporation (7.5%), the project is advancing in parallel with a mine and mill, north of Red Lake, Ontario and a downstream lithium conversion facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario, which are both key to supporting a secure domestic lithium supply for the clean energy transition. A 2025 Mine and Mill Feasibility Study (FS), prepared by DRA Global Limited and entitled National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report FS PAK Lithium Project, Mine and Mill, outlines a 31-year Project life with an after-tax net present value of $932 million at an 8% discount rate and an after-tax internal rate of return of 17.9%. These results have been disclosed in the Company's press release dated May 28, 2025, and the accompanying technical report was filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) on July 9, 2025.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements contained in this news release may include, but are not limited to, estimated capital allocated by the Company to the Projects, the Beren's ridge  project, its funding and eligible cost reimbursements, the PAK Lithium Project and its estimated economics, and statements with respect to: capital requirements and private and/or public financing initiatives and completion of these financings (if any), estimated mineral resources, estimated capital costs to construct a mine and conversion facilities, estimated operating costs, estimated cash flows, net present value, the feasibility study and references thereto, and statements that address future production, resource and reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects, including but not limited to capital and operating costs, timelines, internal rates of return, and project development milestones.
Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include: market prices for commodities, increases in capital or operating costs, construction risks, availability of infrastructure including roads, regulatory and permitting risks, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, financing costs, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, please review the Company's public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Frontier Lithium Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2026/23/c5893.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

frontier-lithium-incfl-cctsxv-flplatinum-investing
FL:CC
The Conversation (0)
Frontier Lithium Inc.

Frontier Lithium Inc.

Keep Reading...
4 Platinum Uses for Investors to Know

4 Platinum Uses for Investors to Know

Platinum may be rare, but it is the third most-traded precious metal in the world, behind gold and silver. The world’s platinum demand varies widely across many sectors. Most notably, platinum metal is used in autocatalysts and jewelry, as well as for medical and industrial purposes. Those... Keep Reading...
SIGMA LITHIUM JOINS VICE PRESIDENTIAL TRADE MISSION TO CHINA IN BEIJING; PARTICIPATES IN ASPEN INSTITUTE-COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY GLOBAL ENERGY FORUM IN BRAZIL

SIGMA LITHIUM JOINS VICE PRESIDENTIAL TRADE MISSION TO CHINA IN BEIJING; PARTICIPATES IN ASPEN INSTITUTE-COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY GLOBAL ENERGY FORUM IN BRAZIL

HIGHLIGHTS Sigma Lithium has been honored with the participation in a trade mission to China invited by ApexBrasil, the export and investment trade agency of the Brazilian Government, from June 5 – 7 th , during COSBAN, to mark the 50 th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the countries... Keep Reading...
SIGMA LITHIUM ANNOUNCES LOADING 22,000t SHIPMENT TO LX INTERNATIONAL AT PREMIUM FIXED FORMULA: 9% OF LME LITHIUM HYDROXIDE

SIGMA LITHIUM ANNOUNCES LOADING 22,000t SHIPMENT TO LX INTERNATIONAL AT PREMIUM FIXED FORMULA: 9% OF LME LITHIUM HYDROXIDE

HIGHLIGHTS Sigma Lithium announces the loading of its ninth shipment, totaling 22,000 tonnes of its high purity Quintuple Zero Green lump lithium concentrate ("Quintuple Zero Green Lithium"), at the Port of Vitoria. The shipment was sold to LX International, formerly known as LG International.... Keep Reading...
SIGMA LITHIUM REPORTS 1Q 2024 RESULTS: MAY SHIPMENT PRICED AT $1,290, INCREASED 25% FROM 1Q; PRODUCTION COSTS AT $397/t, 2ND LOWEST IN INDUSTRY

SIGMA LITHIUM REPORTS 1Q 2024 RESULTS: MAY SHIPMENT PRICED AT $1,290, INCREASED 25% FROM 1Q; PRODUCTION COSTS AT $397/t, 2ND LOWEST IN INDUSTRY

FIRST QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS ($ USD) Strengthened commercial position in May, achieving a premium price of USD $1,290 /t, at a fixed formula of 9% of lithium hydroxide quoted at LME, delivering: 11% price increase from April 25% price increase from 1Q24 realized sales price (USD $930 /t or... Keep Reading...
SIGMA LITHIUM TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS MAY 16, 2024, BEFORE MARKET OPEN

SIGMA LITHIUM TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS MAY 16, 2024, BEFORE MARKET OPEN

Sigma Lithium Corporation (" Sigma Lithium " or the " Company ") (NASDAQ: SGML, BVMF: S2GM34, TSXV: SGML) a leading global lithium producer dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicles with carbon neutral, socially and environmentally sustainable lithium concentrate, announces... Keep Reading...
SIGMA LITHIUM INCREASES PROVEN & PROBABLE OPEN PIT MINERAL RESERVE BY 40% TO 77Mt EXTENDING OPERATIONS TO 25 YEARS

SIGMA LITHIUM INCREASES PROVEN & PROBABLE OPEN PIT MINERAL RESERVE BY 40% TO 77Mt EXTENDING OPERATIONS TO 25 YEARS

HIGHLIGHTS Sigma Lithium is increasing its Proven and Probable Reserve balance by 40% to 77.0 million tonnes from 54.8 million tonnes. The entirety of this mineral Reserve balance is feasible through low-cost, open pit, mining operations, consolidating the Company 's position as a low-cost... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

PEP 11 Update - Federal Court Proceedings

Raptor Completes Further Drilling at Chester Project

Ni-Co Energy Inc. Files Preliminary Prospectus for Proposed Initial Public Offering

NorthStar Gaming Provides Update on Strategic Priorities for 2026

Related News

oil and gas investing

PEP 11 Update - Federal Court Proceedings

base metals investing

Raptor Completes Further Drilling at Chester Project

nickel investing

Ni-Co Energy Inc. Files Preliminary Prospectus for Proposed Initial Public Offering

silver investing

Stefan Gleason: Silver Wakeup in the West — What's Happening, What's Next

PDAC 2026: Here's What You Need to Know

copper investing

ASX Copper Mining Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2026

copper investing

What Was the Highest Price for Copper?