Frontier Lithium to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference February 12th

Frontier Lithium to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference February 12th

Frontier Lithium (TSX.V:FL; OTC: LITOF), based in Greater Sudbury, focused on advancing the PAK Lithium Project, today announced that Trevor Walker, President and CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 12th, 2026

DATE: February 12th
TIME: 9:30 AM ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: February 10 and 17. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.  

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • In January 2026, Frontier executed formal process agreements with Deer Lake and Sandy Lake First Nations, advancing collaborative permitting for the PAK Project.
  • In October 2025, the PAK Project was selected as Ontario's first lithium project under the One Project, One Process framework, accelerating the provincial permitting pathway.
  • In November 2025, Frontier released an independent socioeconomic impact study highlighting the PAK Project's significant economic, employment, and regional benefits.
  • Frontier recently delivered positive DFS results for the PAK mine and mill, confirming strong economics and positioning the project for development.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc. is a pre-production mining company with an objective to become a strategic and integrated supplier of premium spodumene concentrates as well as battery-grade lithium salts to the growing electric vehicle, and energy storage markets in North America. The Company's PAK Lithium Project maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.


CONTACTS: Bora Ugurgel Senior Manager, Investor Relations 2614 Belisle Drive, Val Caron  Greater Sudbury, Ontario P3N 1B3 CANADA (705) 897.7622 info@frontierlithium.com Virtual Investor Conferences John M. Viglotti SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access OTC Markets Group (212) 220-2221 johnv@otcmarkets.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

frontier-lithium-incfl-cctsxv-flplatinum-investing
FL:CC
The Conversation (0)
Frontier Lithium Inc.

Frontier Lithium Inc.

Keep Reading...
4 Platinum Uses for Investors to Know

4 Platinum Uses for Investors to Know

Platinum may be rare, but it is the third most-traded precious metal in the world, behind gold and silver. The world’s platinum demand varies widely across many sectors. Most notably, platinum metal is used in autocatalysts and jewelry, as well as for medical and industrial purposes. Those... Keep Reading...
SIGMA LITHIUM JOINS VICE PRESIDENTIAL TRADE MISSION TO CHINA IN BEIJING; PARTICIPATES IN ASPEN INSTITUTE-COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY GLOBAL ENERGY FORUM IN BRAZIL

SIGMA LITHIUM JOINS VICE PRESIDENTIAL TRADE MISSION TO CHINA IN BEIJING; PARTICIPATES IN ASPEN INSTITUTE-COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY GLOBAL ENERGY FORUM IN BRAZIL

HIGHLIGHTS Sigma Lithium has been honored with the participation in a trade mission to China invited by ApexBrasil, the export and investment trade agency of the Brazilian Government, from June 5 – 7 th , during COSBAN, to mark the 50 th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the countries... Keep Reading...
SIGMA LITHIUM ANNOUNCES LOADING 22,000t SHIPMENT TO LX INTERNATIONAL AT PREMIUM FIXED FORMULA: 9% OF LME LITHIUM HYDROXIDE

SIGMA LITHIUM ANNOUNCES LOADING 22,000t SHIPMENT TO LX INTERNATIONAL AT PREMIUM FIXED FORMULA: 9% OF LME LITHIUM HYDROXIDE

HIGHLIGHTS Sigma Lithium announces the loading of its ninth shipment, totaling 22,000 tonnes of its high purity Quintuple Zero Green lump lithium concentrate ("Quintuple Zero Green Lithium"), at the Port of Vitoria. The shipment was sold to LX International, formerly known as LG International.... Keep Reading...
SIGMA LITHIUM REPORTS 1Q 2024 RESULTS: MAY SHIPMENT PRICED AT $1,290, INCREASED 25% FROM 1Q; PRODUCTION COSTS AT $397/t, 2ND LOWEST IN INDUSTRY

SIGMA LITHIUM REPORTS 1Q 2024 RESULTS: MAY SHIPMENT PRICED AT $1,290, INCREASED 25% FROM 1Q; PRODUCTION COSTS AT $397/t, 2ND LOWEST IN INDUSTRY

FIRST QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS ($ USD) Strengthened commercial position in May, achieving a premium price of USD $1,290 /t, at a fixed formula of 9% of lithium hydroxide quoted at LME, delivering: 11% price increase from April 25% price increase from 1Q24 realized sales price (USD $930 /t or... Keep Reading...
SIGMA LITHIUM TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS MAY 16, 2024, BEFORE MARKET OPEN

SIGMA LITHIUM TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS MAY 16, 2024, BEFORE MARKET OPEN

Sigma Lithium Corporation (" Sigma Lithium " or the " Company ") (NASDAQ: SGML, BVMF: S2GM34, TSXV: SGML) a leading global lithium producer dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicles with carbon neutral, socially and environmentally sustainable lithium concentrate, announces... Keep Reading...
SIGMA LITHIUM INCREASES PROVEN & PROBABLE OPEN PIT MINERAL RESERVE BY 40% TO 77Mt EXTENDING OPERATIONS TO 25 YEARS

SIGMA LITHIUM INCREASES PROVEN & PROBABLE OPEN PIT MINERAL RESERVE BY 40% TO 77Mt EXTENDING OPERATIONS TO 25 YEARS

HIGHLIGHTS Sigma Lithium is increasing its Proven and Probable Reserve balance by 40% to 77.0 million tonnes from 54.8 million tonnes. The entirety of this mineral Reserve balance is feasible through low-cost, open pit, mining operations, consolidating the Company 's position as a low-cost... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

The $30 Billion Shift: Critical Minerals Enter a New Era

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BNKR

Bunker Hill Announces C$30 Million Brokered LIFE Offering of Units & Warrant Exercise, and Reverse Stock Split

Steadright Update on Copper Valley Copper-Lead-Silver Project

Related News

precious-metals-investing

The $30 Billion Shift: Critical Minerals Enter a New Era

base-metals-investing

Steadright Update on Copper Valley Copper-Lead-Silver Project

precious-metals-investing

Kobo Resources Extends Gold Mineralisation at Depth and Further Defines the Contact Zone Fault Target

precious-metals-investing

RUA GOLD Provides Outlook and Growth Catalysts for 2026

rare-earth-investing

ReeXploration Commences Exploration Drilling at Eureka Uranium Target

gold-investing

Armory Mining To Conduct a Series of Airborne Geophysics Surveys at the Ammo Gold-Antimony Project

precious-metals-investing

Underground Mapping Reveals Major New Target at Mojave