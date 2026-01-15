Frontier Lithium Signs Process Agreements with Deer Lake and Sandy Lake First Nations and Advances Permitting Under Ontario's One Project, One Process Framework

 Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL,OTC:LITOF) (OTC: LITOF) (FRA: HL2) ("Frontier" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into process agreements with Deer Lake First Nation and Sandy Lake First Nation. The agreements reflect a commitment to proceed in a manner that recognizes the regulatory requirements of the project as well as a commitment to respect Anishinninew laws and protocols which will help further build relationships that support the advancement of project permitting processes for potential all-season road access, and the potential construction and operation of a mine and mill.

These process agreements are intended to provide structure, transparency, and predictability for all parties as technical studies and permitting activities progress under the One Project, One Process (1P1P) framework. The agreements reflect a shared commitment to early engagement, information sharing, and supporting meaningful participation throughout both First Nations and Crown approval processes. This is consistent with both Anishinninew laws and protocols, and with Ontario's stated objective that Indigenous communities be closely involved from the outset of comprehensive project reviews and that approvals be streamlined without weakening environmental protections.

With the implementation of these agreements and Ontario's 1P1P framework, Frontier is positioned to advance permitting in a more coordinated and efficient manner, aligning provincial requirements while maintaining a strong focus on consultation and environmental stewardship, and respecting Anishinninew laws and protocols. The agreements with Deer Lake and Sandy Lake First Nations build on the last decade of relationship building including the exploration agreements that have been in place since 2016.

"These process agreements represent what Frontier considers a best practice for how exploration and mining companies approach Indigenous engagement," said Trevor Walker, President and CEO of Frontier Lithium. "We are excited to keep moving forward, and we view these agreements as essential to ensuring that any consideration of the Project proceeds in a coordinated manner that integrates Indigenous perspectives with provincial regulatory processes. We are committed to learning from and working with Deer Lake First Nation and Sandy Lake First Nation, guided by Anishinninew law, in a way that is respectful and grounded in their responsibilities to the land."

"Deer Lake First Nation has been clear that any development in our territory must proceed with transparency, respect, and meaningful participation from our community," stated Chief Lenard Mamakeesick of Deer Lake First Nation. "Our process agreement is an important step in setting out how we will be engaged as Frontier's project moves through Ontario's One Project, One Process framework, and reflect how our concerns about the land, water, and future generations will be heard and considered."

"Sandy Lake First Nation has a responsibility to protect our lands, waters, and future generations. These process agreements create clarity around how information will be shared and how our laws and protocols will be respected as the Project is considered. We look forward to working cooperatively with Frontier through a structured process that supports transparency, community participation, and careful consideration of potential development."

"Ontario is proving that you can move major critical mineral projects forward through real partnership," said Stephen Lecce, Ontario Minister of Energy and Mines. "Ontario's One Project, One Process designation for Frontier Lithium's PAK project is driving this job creating project forward with speed and in meaningful partnership with Deer Lake First Nation and Sandy Lake First Nation so that we build the mines Ontario needs to power the clean economy of the future."

Through these process agreements, Frontier and the participating First Nations are establishing a clear, coordinated framework to support the disciplined and transparent consideration of the project. This approach is intended to align with the Province's stated goal of reducing government review timelines by 50% and Frontier's anticipated 24-month 1P1P timeline for the completion of Provincial permitting. Throughout this process, a commitment to respecting and learning Anishinninew laws and protocols, environmental protections, and community priorities will remain central to decision-making.

About Frontier Lithium
Frontier Lithium Inc. is a pre-production mining company with an objective to become a strategic and integrated supplier of premium spodumene concentrates as well as battery-grade lithium salts to the growing electric vehicle, and energy storage markets in North America. The Company's PAK Lithium Project maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.

About the PAK Lithium Project
The PAK Lithium Project is a fully integrated critical minerals initiative in Ontario, developing a high-grade, large scale lithium resource. Operated as a joint venture between Frontier (92.5%) and Mitsubishi Corporation (7.5%), the project is advancing in parallel with a mine and mill, north of Red Lake, Ontario and a downstream lithium conversion facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario, which are both key to supporting a secure domestic lithium supply for the clean energy transition. A 2025 Mine and Mill Feasibility Study (FS), prepared by DRA Global Limited and entitled National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report FS PAK Lithium Project, Mine and Mill, outlines a 31-year Project life with an after-tax net present value of $932 million at an 8% discount rate and an after-tax internal rate of return of 17.9%.These results have been disclosed in the Company's press release dated May 28, 2025, and the accompanying technical report was filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) on July 9, 2025.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements contained in this news release may include, but are not limited to, the EY study estimates including but not limited to gross spending, GDP, wages, full time equivalent employment and possible tax revenue, the PAK Lithium Project and its estimated economics, and statements with respect to: capital requirements and private and/or public financing initiatives and completion of these financings (if any), estimated mineral resources, estimated capital costs to construct a mine and conversion facilities, estimated operating costs, estimated cash flows, net present value, the Feasibility Study and statements that address future production, resource and reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects, including but not limited to capital and operating costs, timelines, internal rates of return, and project development milestones.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include: market prices for commodities, increases in capital or operating costs, construction risks, availability of infrastructure including roads, regulatory and permitting risks, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, financing costs, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, please review the Company's public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

