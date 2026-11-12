FRONTIER LITHIUM HIGHLIGHTS CONTINUED ADVANCEMENT THROUGH 1P1P TO SUPPORT REGIONAL ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE

Frontier Lithium Inc. ("Frontier" or the "Company") (TSXV: FL,OTC:LITOF) (OTCQB: LITOF) (FRA: HL2) is pleased to provide an update on recent developments supporting advancement through Ontario's One Project, One Process ("1P1P") permitting framework, with a focus on coordinated regulatory activities, project access and regional infrastructure initiatives across Northwestern Ontario. These developments support ongoing collaboration among governments, Indigenous communities, regulators and industry as permitting advances in support of responsible critical minerals development.
Frontier's PAK Lithium Project is the first project in Ontario to advance through the 1P1P framework, which promotes a 50% reduction in regulatory review timelines and the completion of permitting within 24 months. It is also the first project accepted into the Government of Canada's Permitting Coordination for Clean Growth Projects initiative, which supports projects that are not subject to the Impact Assessment Act. Under these two coordinating processes, federal and provincial reviews are aligned to advance project permitting, maximize technical reviews and share a fulsome understanding of all aspects of the project.
The key focus for year one of 1P1P has been permitting the Junction Road (Figure A, shown in yellow), an approximately 56 km section of all-season road that, as planned, will connect the approved Branchwood Road to the junction point between community winter roads (red dot, Figure A), near the PAK Lithium Project. As the most advanced component of the Integrated Authorization and Permitting Plan, the Junction Road's class environmental assessment and associated permits are on track for completion in Q1 2027.
The Junction Road is expected to deliver lasting access benefits for the region while establishing the access required to support the potential future development of the PAK Lithium mine. As an immediate step under 1P1P, Frontier is supporting direct dialogue between the Province and the Nations most directly impacted by the Junction Road.
Pre-construction work on the Junction Road, including engineering, design, environmental studies and permitting, has been supported to date by Natural Resources Canada's Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund ("CMIF"), under which Frontier secured approximately $6.1 million in non-repayable funding for the Junction Road and the PAK Lithium Project's electricity transmission connection. Frontier continues to work with both the Government of Canada and the Province of Ontario on funding for the Junction Road, reflecting its role as shared regional infrastructure. The objective is to align construction funding with the permitting timeline so the road can advance to construction. The Company looks forward to providing further updates as these discussions advance.
"This is about building the understanding, trust and infrastructure foundation required for responsible development over time," said Trevor Walker, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Ontario's Critical Minerals Strategy recognizes that generational opportunities in the North require coordinated permitting, Indigenous participation and enabling infrastructure. Through 1P1P, the road and access-related permitting work is advancing on a nearer-term pathway, while the mine-related components review will follow thereafter. That distinction matters, and our focus is on working respectfully with communities, regulators and governments as this first phase of regional access infrastructure advances."
Frontier remains focused on advancing the PAK Lithium Project in a disciplined, phased manner: moving Junction Road permitting toward its Q1 2027 milestone, and targeting key permits for the broader project by Q4 2027. Together with continued direct dialogue between the Province and First Nation rights holders, and transparent, on-the-ground engagement with regulators and communities, these steps build the regional access and relationships needed to support a secure domestic lithium supply chain in Ontario and across North America.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Trevor Walker,
President and Chief Executive Officer
About Frontier Lithium
Frontier Lithium Inc. is a pre-production mining company with an objective to become a strategic and integrated supplier of premium spodumene concentrates as well as battery-grade lithium salts to the growing electric vehicle, and energy storage markets in North America. The Company's PAK Lithium Project maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.
About the PAK Lithium Project
The PAK Lithium Project is a fully integrated critical minerals initiative in Ontario, developing a high-grade, large scale lithium resource. Operated as a joint venture between Frontier (92.5%) and Mitsubishi Corporation (7.5%), the project is advancing in parallel with a mine and mill, north of Red Lake, Ontario and a downstream lithium conversion facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario, which are both key to supporting a secure domestic lithium supply for the clean energy transition. A 2025 Mine and Mill Feasibility Study (FS), prepared by DRA Global Limited and entitled National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report FS PAK Lithium Project, Mine and Mill, outlines a 31-year Project life with an after-tax net present value of $932 million at an 8% discount rate and an after-tax internal rate of return of 17.9%.These results have been disclosed in the Company's press release dated May 28, 2025, and the accompanying technical report was filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) on July 9, 2025.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the 1P1P framework and accompanying activities, the timing of Junction Road permits and of federal and provincial funding for its construction, capital requirements and private and/or public financing initiatives, estimated mineral resources, estimated capital costs to construct mine facilities, estimated operating costs, the duration of payback periods, estimated amounts of future production, estimated cash flows, net present value, the FS and an updated feasibility study and statements that address future production, resource and reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects, including but not limited to capital and operating costs, timelines, internal rates of return, and project development milestones.
Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include: market prices for commodities, increases in capital or operating costs, construction risks, availability of infrastructure including roads, regulatory and permitting risks, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, financing costs, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, please review the Company's public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Frontier Lithium Inc.
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