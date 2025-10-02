Frontier Lithium Announces Participation in the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference

Frontier Lithium (TSXV: FL,OTC:LITOF) (OTCQX: LITOF) will be a Presenter at the Schachter Catch the Energy Conference, which will take place on Saturday, October 18th at Calgary's Mount Royal University.

Trevor Walker, President and CEO, will be presenting and joining members of the Frontier Lithium's management team at their exhibitor booth for more information throughout the day.

To learn more and to register, please follow this link.

"If you're investing in energy—or thinking about it—you need to be in the room," says Josef Schachter, conference host and a 40-year investment veteran. "This is your chance to meet the executives behind the companies you own or want to own—and ask them questions in person."

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc. is a pre-production mining company with an objective to become a strategic and integrated supplier of premium spodumene concentrates as well as battery-grade lithium salts to the growing electric vehicle, and energy storage markets in North America. The Company's PAK Lithium project is a fully integrated critical minerals initiative in Ontario, developing North America's highest-grade known lithium resource. Operated as a joint venture between Frontier (92.5%) and Mitsubishi Corporation (7.5%), the project is advancing in parallel with a mine and mill and a downstream lithium conversion facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario, which are both key to supporting a secure domestic lithium supply for the clean energy transition. A 2025 Mine and Mill Feasibility Study (FS), prepared by DRA and entitled National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report FS PAK Lithium Project, Mine and Mill, outlines a 31-year Project life with an after-tax net present value of $932 million at an 8% discount rate and an after-tax internal rate of return of 17.9%.

About The Schachter Catch the Energy Conference

The Schachter Energy Conference is a unique opportunity for active, individual investors interested in the energy sector to interact directly with CEOs and other company executives as they share their stories and answer audience questions in a moderated format. There are 45 companies participating including energy producers, energy services, royalties, clean tech and critical materials companies. The TMX group is a major sponsor of the conference.

Whether you're a seasoned trader or just getting started, this conference will give you a clear, actionable view of the opportunities in Canada's energy sector during the early stages of a powerful new bull market.

To Register please follow this link.

