Frontier Lithium Announces Participation in the 2026 Canadian Climate Investor Conference

Frontier Lithium Announces Participation in the 2026 Canadian Climate Investor Conference

Frontier Lithium (TSXV: FL,OTC:LITOF) (OTCQB: LITOF), a pre-production mining company with a focus on becoming a strategic and integrated supplier to the growing North American electric vehicle and energy storage markets, announced today that it will be presenting at the 2026 Canadian Climate Investor Conference (CCIC), taking place on Tuesday, June 09, 2026 at the TMX Market Centre, 120 Adelaide St. W Toronto, Ontario.

For a complete agenda of the conference and to register, see the conference website here: https://events.tmx.com/ccic2026.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium is advancing the PAK Lithium Project, a fully integrated development in Ontario's Great Lakes region anchored by a high-grade, large-scale resource. In partnership with Mitsubishi Corporation, the project includes a mine and mill near Red Lake and a downstream conversion facility in Thunder Bay, supporting the development of a domestic lithium supply chain.

About the Canadian Climate Investor Conference

The Canadian Climate Investor Conference (CCIC), hosted by Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), brings together growth-oriented clean technology and renewable energy companies, and climate conscious investors, to share ideas and discover ways to accelerate the deployment of capital needed to build a more sustainable future for Canadians.

The conference showcases clean technology investments and is designed to help democratize the ability for investors to participate in growing the clean technology ecosystem.

For further information on Frontier Lithium
Bora Ugurgel
7058977622
info@frontierlithium.com
www.frontierlithium.com

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Frontier Lithium Inc.FL:CCtsxv:flplatinum investing
FL:CC
The Conversation (0)
Frontier Lithium Inc.

Frontier Lithium Inc.

Keep Reading...
Rows of reflective platinum bars stacked closely.

WPIC: Platinum Heading for Fourth Supply Deficit in a Row

After an active first quarter, the global platinum market remains on track to record its fourth consecutive annual deficit as supply concerns bump up against resilient demand.The World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) published its latest Platinum Quarterly report on May 18, providing a look... Keep Reading...
Commodity price board showing metal names and price changes with arrows.

The Next Safe Haven? Platinum's "Mojo" Attracting Investor Demand

Platinum may be the most undervalued precious metal, giving it plenty of upside for a catch-up trade. Platinum was the second best-performing metal last year, gaining about 120 percent in 2025. Now the market’s strong fundamentals are carrying over in 2026 with a wide range of investment... Keep Reading...
Edward Sterck, platinum bars.

Edward Sterck: Platinum Records Biggest Deficit Ever in 2025, What's Next?

Edward Sterck, director of research at the World Platinum Investment Council, breaks down platinum supply, demand and price dynamics in 2026. While this year's platinum market deficit is expected to be much smaller than 2025's record shortfall, many of the precious metal's key drivers are still... Keep Reading...
Stacks of shiny platinum bars.

WPIC: Platinum Market Heading for Fourth Straight Deficit in 2026

The global platinum market is expected to remain in deficit for a fourth consecutive year in 2026, even as supply begins to stabilize and demand moderates following a sharp rally in the metal’s price.New projections from the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) show a deficit of about... Keep Reading...
Silver platinum bars with "Pt 99.98" and "10oz" inscriptions.

Rakuten Launches New Japanese Platinum Investment Fund

Rakuten Securities has launched a new platinum-focused investment trust, expanding access to precious metals exposure in Japan at a time of rising global interest in commodities.The Rakuten Platinum Fund broadens the range of investment options available to Japanese retail investors by offering... Keep Reading...
4 Platinum Uses for Investors to Know

4 Platinum Uses for Investors to Know

Platinum may be rare, but it is the third most-traded precious metal in the world, behind gold and silver. The world’s platinum demand varies widely across many sectors. Most notably, platinum metal is used in autocatalysts and jewelry, as well as for medical and industrial purposes. Those... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Anteros Metals Confirms Hydrogen Up to 6,500 ppm in Phase 2 Gas Samples; Drilling Continues

LaFleur Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Equity Offerings for Gross Proceeds of C$10 Million

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

As America Pursues Mineral Independence, A US$2.9 Billion EXIM Loan Signals the Next Phase for Domestic Critical Mineral Projects

Related News

battery metals investing

Why Global EV Sales Are Telling Three Different Stories in 2026

base metals investing

Anteros Metals Confirms Hydrogen Up to 6,500 ppm in Phase 2 Gas Samples; Drilling Continues

precious metals investing

LaFleur Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Equity Offerings for Gross Proceeds of C$10 Million

precious metals investing

As America Pursues Mineral Independence, A US$2.9 Billion EXIM Loan Signals the Next Phase for Domestic Critical Mineral Projects

precious metals investing

A Positive Gold-Antimony PEA Just Landed in a Fast-Track Jurisdiction - With Spot Gold Above $4,500 an Ounce and a 19,000-Metre Drill Program Already Underway

energy investing

Stallion Uranium Expands Drilling Program at Coyote to 5,500 Meters Following Positive Results

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Accelerates Construction of Demonstration Facility by Six Months, Now Targeting Completion in June 2026