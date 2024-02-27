- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Frontier Energy Limited (‘FHE’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of FHE, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 29 February 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Frontier Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
The world is rapidly transitioning towards renewable energy. While Australia and WA have come a long way, achieving ~35 percent of electricity generated by renewables in 2023, we are still significantly short of the 2030 target of 82 percent. At the same time as the transition is happening, there is an increase in electricity consumption: the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) forecasts WA’s electricity demand will increase between 78 percent and 220 percent over the next decade. This increase in demand, along with the phasing out of coal-fired power supply (which represents roughly 30 percent of current supply) to be completed by 2029, is forecast by AEMO to cause a large and growing gap in power generation capacity over the next decade.
Frontier Energy (ASX:FHE;OTCQB:FRHYF) intends to meet the WA market’s urgent requirement for renewable energy. The company’s Stage One development plan for its Waroona Renewable Energy Project will consist of a 120 MWdc solar facility with an integrated four-hour 80 MW battery. Frontier is on track to finalise a definitive feasibility study (DFS) for Stage One in February 2024 and targets FID during the first half of 2024.
Frontier is also evaluating value-add opportunities, including opportunities to develop green hydrogen production to maximise the value of energy produced. The Stirling Trunk Water Main, which is located ~3 km from the WREP, could enable procurement of water for green hydrogen electrolysis. The Dampier to Bunbury Natural Gas Pipeline, which runs adjacent to the project, could potentially allow for delivery of green hydrogen into future domestic and export markets.
Company Highlights
- Frontier Energy is developing the Waroona Renewable Energy Project (WREP), located 120 kms south of Perth in Western Australia
- Frontier believes current market conditions are very favourable for supplying renewable electricity onto the South West Interconnected System (SWIS), WA’s main electricity grid.
- Frontier enjoys a strategic location and controls 868 ha of freehold land near world-class major infrastructure, including a 330 kV Landwehr electricity terminal located less than 1 km from the WREP project site. This is on the highest capacity transmission line in the SWIS, and the company has shovel-ready solar generation of 355 MW, and access to two connections that can potentially hold >1 GW of renewable power.
- The company is focused on becoming a near-term contributor to WA and Australia’s renewable electricity generation targets, with an FID for Stage One, an integrated 120 MWdc solar farm and 80 MW four-hour battery, planned for the first half of 2024.
- Significant revenue streams include Reserve Capacity Payments, which can be fixed for five years, wholesale electricity sales that can be optimised by storing solar energy in the battery and selling at peak times, and Large Generation Certificates (akin to carbon credits) available to renewable electricity providers.
- Frontier holds significant growth opportunities beyond Stage One, which will utilise only a third of the company’s current land holdings.
Key Project
Waroona Renewable Energy Project
The Waroona Renewable Energy Project is located 120 km from Perth in the South West of Western Australia, and is on track to become one of the largest renewable energy projects in Australia.
The project’s location, close to major existing infrastructure and nearby regional towns, provides several strategic advantages. The nearby 330 kV Landwehr Electricity Terminal will allow the company to sell electricity via the South West Interconnected System (SWIS), Western Australia’s main energy grid. The Landwehr Terminal is located on one of the highest capacity transmission lines in the SWIS. Nearby towns including Waroona, Collie and Mandurah can provide a highly skilled workforce.
In December 2023, Frontier completed the acquisition of Waroona Energy (TSXV:WHE.V), combining two adjacent projects to create a large-scale Australian renewable energy company, with 868 ha of freehold land, shovel-ready solar generation of 355 MW and the potential to expand to more than 1GW.
The company is pursuing a staged development approach targeting high demand markets and future growth opportunities. Given that the WA electricity grid is facing a major supply-demand deficit, the initial development stages will focus on renewable electricity generation and storage. Stage One comprises a 120 MWdc Solar farm with an integrated 80 MW four-hour battery. Approvals, permits and grid connections are all in place.
Revenue Drivers
Reserve Capacity Mechanism (RCM)
The RCM is unique to WA, and is not available in the Eastern States/NEM. Under the RCM, generators receive annual payments per MW, based on a benchmark reserve capacity price (BRCP) determined by the Energy Regulator. New generators can lock in the BRCP for five years. BRCPs have increased strongly over the past five years, to $230,000/MW for 2026/27. Recent changes in government regulations have meant that a four-hour battery proposed for Waroona may qualify for 100 percent of the BRCP. Furthermore, when the market is in deficit, an additional 30 percent is paid, and AEMO forecasts deficits for the next decade.
For an 80 MW battery, this implies ~$24 million per annum. This can be locked in for five years and provides a fixed (increasing with CPI), guaranteed income.
Electricity sales and arbitrage enabled by integrated battery
Wholesale energy prices in WA have increased on average by 77 percent over the past two years, reflecting the increasing tightness of the supply/demand balance.
WA has the most sunlight hours in Australia and one of the highest installation rates of rooftop solar at 38 percent, expected to increase to ~50 percent by 2030. As a result, the electricity price dips during the day, when solar generation peaks, while in the afternoon/evening, demand increases while solar generation declines, causing the price to rise sharply.
The integration of a battery with Frontier Energy’s solar farm allows electricity sales to be ‘shifted’- i.e. electricity is stored in low price periods and sold in high price periods. An 80 MW battery is sized to enable substantial shift of electricity sales. As a result, Frontier’s daily revenue profile will look roughly as follows (subject to solar radiation each day):
- Solar energy sales – early morning
- Battery charge – morning to midday/early afternoon
- Battery discharge combined with solar sales – early evening (during peak electricity demand).
Management Team
Grant Davey - Executive Chair
Grant Davey is an entrepreneur with 30 years of senior management and operational experience in the development, construction and operation of global mining and energy projects. He is the chairman of Frontier Energy (ASX:FHE), a Director of Lotus Resources Limited (ASX:LOT) and Cradle Resources (ASX:CXX) and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Adam Kiley - Chief Executive Officer
Adam Kiley is an accomplished resources and energy executive, with 20 years’ experience. He brings significant experience in various fields, including equity capital markets, debt advisory, project development studies, and project evaluation, having previously held some senior executive positions. He was previously the managing director and CEO of Waroona Energy and is also a non-executive director of Copper Strike (ASX:CSE).
Chris Bath - Executive Director
Chris Bath is a chartered accountant and member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, with more than 20 years of senior management experience in the energy and resources sector both in Australia and south-east Asia. Bath has broad experience including financial reporting, commercial management, project acquisition, ASX compliance and governance. He is a non-executive director of Cradle Resources and company secretary of Copper Strike.
Dixie Marshall - Non-executive Director
Dixie Marshall has 40 years’ experience in strategic communications – including crisis communications, editorial media, advertising, marketing and government communications. Currently, Marshall is the chief growth officer of Marketforce, WA’s oldest advertising agency. Marshall previously worked as the Western Australian government's director of strategic communications, as well as for the Nine Network as a senior news anchor. She is the deputy chair of the WA Football Commission and commissioner of the Australian Sports Commission and director of Lotus Resources.
Amanda Reid - Non-executive Director
Amanda Reid has a significant background in government relations providing advice to a wide cross section of companies and organisations for more than 15 years for two national government relations and corporate communications firms. This included five years as Partner at GRA Partners. She was also a senior adviser in previous WA State Governments with responsibility for managing a strategic communications unit. She has held non-executive board positions across both private companies and not-for-profit organisations and is a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Warren King - Chief Operating Officer
Warren King is an engineer with 25 years of experience, specialising in the client-side project management of the engineering, design, procurement and construction of mineral processing plants and mine infrastructure (including various gas power solutions and solar). He has worked in Africa, Indonesia and Australia and holds a Bachelor of Engineering (mechanical) and a Bachelor of Laws degree. He has implemented and managed various project execution models (such as EPC, EPCM, and EP with owner managed construction).
Amy Sullivan - ESG Manager
Amy Sullivan has almost 20 years’ experience in the mining industry across Australia, holding executive roles in approvals, environment, community and government relations. Whilst working with VHM Limited, She led the approvals and growth team for the Goschen Rare Earths and Mineral Sands project and played a key role in establishing relationships with government, local councils, and the community, as well as managing the state and commonwealth approvals strategy, including obtaining major project status. Sullivan has practiced as a sustainability and ESG consultant working with companies to implement ESG and sustainability strategies. Sullivan holds a Bachelor of Environmental Management with Honours from the University of Notre Dame.
Martin Stulpner - Corporate Development Manager
Martin Stulpner has more than 20 years’ experience in the mining and financial services industries, including in corporate development, M&A, strategic planning, and equity research (sell side). His previous senior leadership positions include GM at Aquila Resources, where he had accountability for Aquila’s stake in the West Pilbara Iron Ore Project (now under construction as the $3 billion Onslow Iron project), and for Aquila’s South African business. As Director at Macquarie, Stulpner provided equity research of Western Australian metals and mining companies to institutional investors in Australia and globally.
Catherine Anderson - Company Secretary
Catherine Anderson is a legal practitioner admitted in Western Australia and Victoria with more than 30 years’ experience in both high-level private practice and in-house roles, particularly in capital raising, corporate acquisitions, structuring and regulatory compliance. She has advised on all aspects of corporate and commercial law and brings extensive experience in a range of industries, in particular the mining and IT/cyber security sectors.
Anderson is an experienced company secretary for both listed and unlisted public companies and has served as a director of an ASX listed junior explorer. She has provided consultancy services to entities wishing to proceed to IPO and ASX listing, and has twice been nominated for the Telstra Business Woman of the Year Award.
Carbonxt Group (ASX:CG1)
Overview
Activated carbon is typically derived from sources such as coconut husks and coal, and is among the most common ways to filter contaminants from both water and air.Activated carbon is so named because the process by which it's produced oxidizes the carbon, 'activating’ a series of small, low-volume pores that considerably increase its surface area. There are a few different methods for producing the material, including carbonization, gas treatment and chemical treatment. It is also invaluable for a wide range of use cases across multiple industries, including healthcare, chemistry, agriculture, oil & gas and even food preparation.
For large-scale industrial use cases, activated carbon typically comes in one of three forms: powdered, pellet and granular. Depending on how the material is treated post-oxidation, activated carbon can be tailored to a multitude of individual use cases. For large-scale use, material cost can range from US$2,000 per tonne to as high as US$6,000 per tonne, presenting a considerable opportunity in activated carbon.Carbonxt Group (ASX:CG1) is positioned to take full advantage of that opportunity. An innovative manufacturer of custom activated carbon, Carbonxt has locked in a joint venture with US-based partner Kentucky Carbon Processing, forming the joint venture NewCarbon, and effectively expanding Carbonxt’s addressable market and gross margin.
Much of this growth will be courtesy of a new Kentucky facility focused primarily on water treatment. This facility will leverage two pieces of legislation recently announced in the United States — the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA’s) Clean Water Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal. The former aims to reduce pollution caused by polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), while the latter provides a total of $10 billion in funding to help companies reduce PFAS contamination.
PFAS are a set of widely-used chemicals that take an incredibly long time to break down. Found in soil, water, air, fish and humans, multiple studies have linked PFAS to severe health problems, which include birth defects, developmental delays, thyroid disease, high blood pressure and increased risk of several types of cancer.
It’s why the EPA is cracking down hard on these chemicals, with additional regulations being proposed to further protect communities from the serious effects of PFAS. These regulations, which are set to begin enforcement between 2024 and 2028, will require the majority of companies in the water industry to upgrade their filtration systems.
Carbonxt provides products specifically targeting PFAS removal. Through the NewCarbon joint venture, the company intends to convert a waste-to-energy plant into an activated carbon plant, considerably increasing its production capacity and allowing it to directly serve the roughly 50,000 water utilities in the United States, which together account for roughly 50 percent of the granular activated carbon market.
If all goes as planned for Carbonxt, it will fully disrupt that market, unseating the current leader.
Company Highlights
- Carbonxt Group is a manufacturer of patented activated carbon products designed to treat toxic pollutants in both air and water.
- Carbonxt currently has an addressable US market of US$290 million with a 5 percent market share. Its recently finalized joint partnership with Kentucky Carbon Processing has the potential to increase this market to more than $900 million.
- Together, Kentucky Carbon Processing and Carbonxt will form the joint venture company NewCarbon, affording Carbonxt several advantages:
- Increased US-based production capacity to over 20,000 tons per annum with the potential for further expansion.
- Control over input costs, considerably improving base margins.
- High-quality raw materials.
- In the near future, much of Carbonxt's growth will be driven by the United States Environmental Protection Agency's increasing regulation of PFAS.
- There are currently 50,000 water utility companies in the United States, 4,000 of which serve 10,000 or more customers. Collectively, they account for roughly 50 percent of the granular activated carbon market with annual expenditures of over US$300 million.
- Carbonxt is well-positioned to serve these companies, providing activated carbon pellets that offer improved filtration with a lower pressure drop as a replacement for granular activated carbon.
- In addition to a highly experienced leadership team, Carbonxt’s strong revenue and earnings growth potential from NewCarbon make the company an attractive investment prospect.
Core Product
High-performance Activated Carbon
Carbonxt designs specialized activated carbon products for its customers, which consist primarily of industrial sector organizations and power utilities. Available in pellet and powder form, the company's oxidizing, non-brominated activated carbons are non-corrosive and designed to remain efficient throughout their entire lifecycle. Although Carbonxt’s origin and listing is in Australia, its products are manufactured and distributed exclusively within the United States.
Carbonxt is currently focused on developing an activated carbon manufacturing facility in Kentucky, the result of a joint partnership with Kentucky Carbon Processing. Once this facility is operational, water utility companies are expected to form a much larger part of its customer base. The facility is also expected to re-invigorate the company's industrial pellet market sales.
Highlights:
- Strong Market Outlook: Industry demand for powdered and pelletized activated carbon remains strong. Prices have trended considerably upwards over the past year and will likely continue to do so for the foreseeable future.
- Pricing Trends: Carbonxt's primary competitors in the activated carbon market have both announced price increases ranging from 15 to 40 percent. The company's activated carbon products have the potential to offer better filtration at a considerably lower price point.
- Looking Up: Carbonxt has also recently improved its existing carbon manufacturing facilities. This has translated to a more than 20-percent increase in gross margins in the last financial year, with further double digit percentage gains expected in FY24.
- Making a Good First Impression: Carbonxt's high-specification sample products have been well-received by end customers. Management is currently in talks with numerous water utilities to purchase capacity from the company's new facility once it comes online.
- Use Cases: Carbonxt currently manufactures activated carbon products for the following:
- Powdered activated carbons for mercury and flue gas component removal. Customers for this use case include coal-fired power plants, cement plants and industrial boilers & incinerators. Carbonxt manufactures a specialized activated carbon for each type of customer.
- Pelletized activated carbon for the removal of VOCs and hydrogen sulphide from gas streams.
- High-quality pelletized activated carbons designed to remove drinking water contaminants as well as taste and odor compounds.
Management Team
David Mazyck – President, NewCarbon (the Kentucky JV) and Director of Technology
Dr. David Mazyck is a world-leading expert on activated carbon (AC) and its applications including mercury capture. He has developed AC products for major multinational AC manufacturers and has regularly consulted them on technical issues. Mazyck is the former chairman of the Activated Carbon Standards Committee for the American Waterworks Association and has developed products for NASA.
He received his PhD in environmental engineering from Penn State University, where he also earned a PhD minor in fuel science.
Matthew Driscoll - Chairman
Matthew Driscoll has significant experience across several industries, including online technologies, financial services, fintech, cleantech, property and resources. He has more than 30 years’ experience in capital markets and the financial services industry and is an accomplished company director in roles across listed and private companies.
He has significant experience in international business growth, mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt raisings and building strategic alliances. His current directorships include NED Energy Technologies, NED Blina Minerals, NED Eco Systems, and NED Smoke Alarms Holdings.
Warren Murphy - Managing Director
Warren Murphy has led a large number of acquisitions and financings across the energy, resources and infrastructure sectors. This includes the development of over 2,000 MW of Greenfields power stations and the acquisition of over 3,000 MW of generation assets.
He was co-head of the Australian Infrastructure & Project Finance Group and Head of Energy at Babcock & Brown based in the Sydney office and led the development of Babcock & Brown’s energy sector capability in Australia and New Zealand, including the founding of Infigen Energy and its unlisted predecessor, Global Wind Partner, where he served as a director from inception until June 2009.
Murphy was also a director of the ASX-listed Alinta and Sydney Gas, as well as the unlisted Coogee Resources.
Dr. Regina Rodriguez - Senior Executive
Dr. Regina Rodriguez has a PhD from the University of Florida, where she received the prestigious National Science Foundation Graduate Student Fellowship. She currently sits as the chairperson of the Activated Carbon Standards Committee for the American Waterworks Association.
Rodriguez holds nine patents. Her leadership has resulted in one-of-a-kind sorbents and systems for power stations and water treatment.
Imtiaz Kathawalla – Independent Director
Imtiaz Kathawalla was a vice-president at NYSE-listed Cabot Corporation, a global specialty chemical company where he had a 27-year career. Kathawalla's most recent position with Cabot Corporation was as general manager of Cabot's purification solutions division. He ran the group's US$300-million global activated carbon business where he oversaw a material increase in EBITDA before managing the sale of the business to a large private equity group.
Nicholas Andrews – Independent Director
Nicholas Andrews has held the role of executive chairman and CEO at Magontec (ASX:MGL), an established business in the global magnesium sector. He is a member of the executive committee and serves on the board of the International Magnesium Association. Prior to his executive career, Andrews held several senior roles in the financial services sector across both investment management and investment banking.
Highly Experienced Renewable Energy Debt Advisor Appointed
Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to advise of its appointment of Leeuwin Capital Partners (Leeuwin) as debt advisor for the Stage One development of the Waroona Renewable Energy Project (Project). Stage One will comprise a 120MWdc solar facility with an integrated four-hour 80MW battery.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Frontier selected Leeuwin on the strength of its demonstrated track record, knowledge and experience within the Western Australian energy sector, including renewable energy projects which have incorporated solar and battery storage infrastructure
- WA is a different environment for developing renewable energy projects than the National Electricity Market (NEM) electricity grid on Australia’s east coast
- A notable difference is Reserve Capacity Payments (RCP) that are only available in WA
- RCP for an 80MW 4-hour battery is forecast to generate ~$24 million in revenue in 2026/271
- RCP can be locked in for at least five years, creating a secure revenue stream that should be highly attractive to debt financiers
- The Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) remains on track for release in February 2024
- Wholesale Electricity Market prices in January again showed an increasing trend
- The average for January of $78/MWh was a 16% year-on-year increase over $68/MWh recorded in January 2023
CEO Adam Kiley commented:“The appointment of a debt adviser is a key milestone in advancing our Stage One development towards FID. The Company believes that Leeuwin brings a high level of expertise and deal experience, and we look forward to working with them.
Now that the State Government has determined a battery to be the reference technology for benchmark reserve capacity payments, an integrated solar and battery development will attract significant Reserve Capacity Payments. These can be locked in for a minimum of five years, providing significant scope for debt financing of Stage One. The Company is continuing to progress the DFS for Stage One, with results to be announced later in February, in preparation for FID in 1H24”
Highly experienced debt advisor appointed
Frontier selected Leeuwin following a competitive process, given Leeuwin’s exceptional strength and expertise in delivering optimal debt funding solutions for their clients having executed transactions throughout Australia and internationally. Importantly Leeuwin has a demonstrated track record, knowledge and experience within the Western Australian energy sector including renewable energy projects which have incorporated solar and battery storage infrastructure.
The Company considers Leeuwin’s WA renewable energy project experience of critical importance, as WA is a different environment for developing renewable energy projects compared to the National Electricity Market (NEM) electricity grid on the east coast of Australia. A notable difference is Reserve Capacity Payments (RCP) that are only available in WA.
RCP for an 80MW 4-hour battery is forecast to generate ~$24 million in revenue in 2026/27 (excludes solar RCPs). RCP can also be locked in for at least five years, creating a secure revenue stream that should be highly attractive to debt financiers.
DFS on track for February delivery
The Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) remains on track for release in February 2024.
In addition to the appointment of Leeuwin, the Company has shortlisted Independent Technical Experts, tax advisers and legal advisers, which are all critical to ensure timely delivery of binding debt terms to ensure the Company remains on track to achieve its target of a Final Investment Decision by mid 2024.
Wholesale Electricity Prices increased further
Wholesale Electricity Market prices in January again showed an increasing trend. The average for January of $78/MWh was a 16% year-on-year increase over $68/MWh recorded in January 2023, and a 6% month-on-month increase over $74/MWh recorded in December 20232.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Frontier Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Appendix 4C
Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (“Carbonxt” or “the Company”) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Carbonxt Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Carbonxt Group Limited – December 2023 Quarterly Update
Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (“Carbonxt” or “the Company”) has released its Appendix 4C Report for the December 2023 Quarter and provides the following update on the key areas of activity for the period -- all numbers are in A$.
Highlights
- Construction of the flagship Activated Carbon production facility in Kentucky, USA continues to progress well, with the focus now turning to commissioning activities and near-term sales.
- Customer receipts for the quarter were A$3.3m – a decrease of 28% on the prior quarter predominantly due to a timing difference in orders from our largest Pellet Customer which resulted in a material cash inflow from deferred sales during the September quarter; taking into account timing differences, operating cash receipts during the December quarter are consistent on an annualised basis.
- Sales revenue for Powdered Activated Carbon (PAC) increased 28% from a year ago which reflected the increase in prices for our products, as well as a slightly different mix of customers from a year ago. Compared to the prior quarter, PAC unit sales decreased by 19% as we entered a lower seasonal demand period.
- Several existing relationships extended their PAC contracts with higher pricing across the power generation, water filtration and industrial applications. One PAC contract has been increased by over $1.5m per annum.
- Sales of Activated Carbon Pellets (ACP) were down by 58% on the prior quarter, as the sales to our largest pellet customer were impacted by outages at that customer’s facility. We reduced our manufacturing shifts accordingly at Arden Hills to reduce operating costs. Production performance for our other major ACP customer was at a record low manufacturing cost.
- Successful completion of a $0.6m placement to sophisticated and professional investors; accompanying 1:9 rights issue at $0.06 was oversubscribed and settled in January, raising the full allotment of $1.84m.
- Commissioning of the flagship Kentucky plant is underway to test plant performance, with significant production ramp up to occur next quarter.
Carbonxt is a cleantech company that develops and manufactures environmental technologies to maintain compliance with air and water emission requirements and to remove harmful pollutants. The Company’s primary operations are in the US and include a significant R&D focus as well as manufacturing plants for activated carbon pellets and powder activated carbon. Carbonxt continues to expand its pellet product portfolio to address numerous industrial applications.
Overview
- Customer receipts were $3.3m, a decrease of 28% compared with the prior quarter receipts and down 16% from the same quarter a year ago. As noted above, the timing of orders from our largest customer, which resulted in a large inflow of deferred receipts during the September quarter, drove this quarter-on-quarter movement and the December quarter results are consistent on an annualised basis.
- Activated Carbon Pellet (ACP) primary sales during this period were to the group’s two main customers. Inventory that was produced in previous quarters was depleted significantly as an initiative to build lower cost of production products and improve the balance sheet. This process has continued into the current March quarter as the recommencement of operations at our largest pellet customer has seen our balance sheet inventory reduced to an immaterial level.
- Powdered Activated Carbon (PAC) revenue was reduced from the prior quarter in line with typical seasonal operating patterns. The mix of customers is changing with increasingly less emphasis on power generation facilities in this segment. Reflecting stronger market conditions for PAC products, Carbonxt negotiated several contract extensions at higher pricing during the quarter, including an increase for one customer of $1.5m per annum.
Revenue and Operating Cash Flow
As noted above, revenue from the quarter was impacted by the operations of the Company’s largest pellet customer. Underlying cash flow from operations was a loss of $0.3m, which reflects a higher gross margin than prior quarters as ongoing operating costs have been reduced, product pricing increased across the portfolio and inventory levels reduced.
Payments to Related Parties
Included within staff costs (item 1.2 (e) of Cash Flow from Operating Activities in the Appendix 4C) are payments to the Directors. The addition of two new directors has seen the total amount of this item increase. The rates of payment to the continuing directors are unchanged from the remuneration as set out in the last Annual Report.
Investments
The new Activated Carbon facility in Kentucky continues to progress well, with the delivery of all major construction equipment now completed. Activities have now turned to completing all commissioning activities, as well as business commencement tasks including key staff hires and sales.
On the latter, initial discussions with industrial pellet customers have progressed well and we are encouraged by the reception to date, with both prices and volumes in line with our expectations.
Corporate Activities
During the quarter a capital raising was initiated, with a Placement of $0.6m (10,000,000 shares at $0.06 per share) was completed in December. The Placement was accompanied by a fully underwritten 1:9 rights issue at $0.06 to raise up to $1.84m. The rights issue was oversubscribed and settled post quarter-end in January 2024, raising the full allotment.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Carbonxt Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activity Report Quarter Ending 31 December 2023
Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to provide its quarterly activity report for the quarter ending 31 December 2023.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Frontier completed the acquisition of Waroona Energy Inc. (Waroona) to create a large-scale Australian renewable energy company.
- Frontier now can access two grid connections capable of exporting >1GW to the grid via the electricity terminal located less than 1km from the Project, and holds 868ha of freehold land ideal for renewable energy opportunities
- 147 million Frontier shares issued to Waroona shareholders
- Key changes in government policies enhance investment case for solar / battery
- Energy Policy WA’s Coordinator of Energy adopted a 4-hour battery as the reference technology for Benchmark Reserve Capacity (BRCP)
- Reserve Capacity Payments (RCP) for an 80MW 4-hour battery are forecast to generate ~$24 million in revenue in 2026/27 (excluding RCPs from solar)
- The Company progressed its Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for a 120MWdc Solar Facility (Stage One) due for completion in early 2024, and included an 80MW battery
- Integrating battery enhances the Project’s returns (compared to solar alone) through increased revenue from RCP, shifting of energy sales from the midday low to early evening peak prices, and reducing curtailment
- WA’s electricity grid constraints highlighted by Independent Assessment of the South West Interconnected System (SWIS)
- Independent consultant ResourcesWA completed a review of the SWIS
- The Report concluded “there are no other opportunities that exist on the SWIS for the development of a connected generator to the scale of the Project in the short or medium term”.
- Dec quarter electricity prices increased ~15% YoY driven by higher peak prices
- 2023 year average was $87/MWh, up 32% YoY – with solar period prices at $68/MWh (up 19% YoY) and peak period prices $143/MWh (up 47% YoY)
- Frontier continued to advance its dual fuel green hydrogen peaking power plant Study due in 2Q2024
- Following discussions with suppliers, the Company is also assessing a leasing option which could minimise upfront capital costs
- In addition, Frontier Energy and the City of Perth plan to develop WA’s first publicly available green hydrogen refuelling station in West Perth
- Management team restructured to deliver project execution
- Adam Kiley, experienced equity and debt capital markets executive, appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
- Warren King, experienced project development and construction engineer, appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO)
- As at 31 December 2023, Frontier had cash of $11.6m (unaudited)
- Cash outflows in the quarter included land acquisition cost of ~$4.4m
Completion of Waroona Energy Inc acquisition creates WA’s largest renewable energy development company
The acquisition of Waroona was completed with Waroona shareholders voting overwhelming in favour of the Transaction. 147m Frontier shares have been issued to Waroona shareholders.
Frontier can access two grid connections capable of exporting >1GW renewable energy to the grid, with the Landwehr Terminal located less than 1km from the Project; and a freehold landholding of 868ha ideal for solar, hydrogen and other renewable energy opportunities. Solar development approvals are already in place for 355MW, ranking the Project as one of Australia’s largest solar farms once developed.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Frontier Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Waste Conversion in the Circular Economy
The world currently produces roughly 2.12 billion metric tons of waste per year. The World Bank estimates that by 2050, this number will increase to 3.4 billion. Traditional waste management is buckling under the strain of such immense production.
The rapidly growing circular economy can help alleviate this burden, putting the world on a path towards sustainability and carbon neutrality. Waste conversion is a cornerstone of this emerging economic trend.
Understanding the role of waste conversion technology in circular industries and the potential revenue opportunities for companies leveraging these innovations is crucial for anyone pursuing sustainable investing.
Circling back on sustainability
The concept of a circular economy was first proposed during the 1970s by Dr. Walter Stahel. An architect and graduate of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zürich, Stahel recognized that traditional methods of production were ultimately infeasible. He proposed that companies should extend product life and that this was a natural starting point for a transition towards a more sustainable alternative.
Stahel further refined his ideas in his 1982 paper, "The Product-life Factor," where he also coined the term "closed loop economy." Since then, he has been an unfailing advocate of circularity.
"Cycles, such as of water and nutrients, abound in nature — discards become resources for others," writes Stahel in a 2016 article. "Yet humans continue to make, use, dispose … a 'circular economy' would turn goods that are at the end of their service life into resources for others, closing loops in industrial ecosystems and minimizing waste."
"It would change economic logic because it replaces production with sufficiency," he continues. "Re-use what you can, recycle what cannot be reused, repair what is broken, remanufacture what cannot be repaired. A study of seven European nations found that a shift to a circular economy would reduce each nation's greenhouse gas emissions by up to 70 percent and grow its workforce by about 4 percent."
A circular economy shifts global supply chains to be more akin to natural processes. Rather than being discarded when they're no longer usable, products are either restored to working order or broken down into raw materials. The Ellen Macarthur Foundation sees the circular economy as a solution to climate change and other global challenges by “decoupling economic activity from the consumption of finite resources," thereby reducing both waste and pollution while also regenerating nature.
To be blunt, there can be no net zero without a circular economy. Even the most sustainable supply chain will inevitably produce some waste. And certain processes — such as the burning of natural gas to generate energy — will never be fully waste free.
Besides its environmental implications, the circular economy is also immensely beneficial from a purely economic standpoint. The European Parliament maintains the circular economy could not only reduce overhead and strengthen supply chains but also foster competitiveness, stimulate the job market and save consumers money.The World Economic Forum has pegged the potential value of the circular economy at an estimated $4.5 trillion. But how does waste conversion factor in?
Waste conversion key to circular economy
The concept of a closed-loop system is foundational to the circular economy. Such a system cannot be achieved solely by reducing waste. Even natural processes produce waste, after all — the difference is that in nature, that waste is eventually converted back into something usable.
Similarly, waste conversion technology is essential to the circular supply chain, providing a far more effective means of managing and mitigating waste compared to standard recycling. The petrochemical sector — among the first to embrace waste conversion — has long recognized this. Virtually every major chemical company has either established a strategic partnership with a waste conversion company or begun developing its own in-house technology, according to a 2022 report by the American Chemical Society.
There are multiple advantages to doing so. First, by feeding waste back into the supply chain, a business considerably reduces its carbon footprint. This makes waste conversion invaluable to any carbon offsetting or reduction strategy.
Waste conversion can also considerably reduce operational overhead, replacing costly resources with more cost-effective repurposed materials. Any waste products a company cannot use may be sold to a waste conversion specialist and converted into materials that might be leveraged elsewhere.
These benefits are not exclusive to the chemical industry. They apply to nearly every company involved in production, manufacturing or energy generation. Even mining companies can repurpose the waste generated from resource production, potentially improving their output in the process.
Building businesses from waste
A successful company that provides waste conversion services and solutions will typically leverage one of the following business models.
The first option is processing waste products from client organizations. A business might pay a fee to have the waste conversion company collect and process their waste products. At that point, the company could either deliver the converted materials back to the client or sell them.
Alternatively, the waste conversion company might provide clients with the necessary technology and expertise to manage their own waste conversion. This is Omni Conversion Technologies' business model. Based in Canada, the company offers its Omni200 waste management system to everything from municipalities to manufacturers and renovation companies across the globe.
Another option for waste conversion companies is to either acquire waste products from other organizations or mine them from waste disposal sites. At that point, and through innovative technologies, the company can then transform waste into a range of valuable products.
Canadian firm Emergent Waste Solutions, for instance, uses its disruptive, patent-pending Advanced Thermolysis System to transform municipal solid waste, tires, plastics, biomass and livestock waste into valuable carbon-based commodities, including renewable natural gas, oils and bunker-grade diesel.
In lieu of products, some waste conversion companies might opt to directly generate energy. This is the approach adopted by BC-based Covanta, which diverts municipal waste from landfills to produce electricity for both homes and businesses. According to Covanta, its waste-to-energy facilities currently power roughly one million homes.
Investor takeaway
The circular economy and waste conversion technologies are interconnected — and both are necessary for sustainability. While there are several potential business models a waste conversion company might adopt, they ultimately boil down to the same core idea: waste in, resource out.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Emergent Waste Solutions. This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Emergent Waste Solutionsin order to help investors learn more about the company. Emergent Waste Solutions is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Emergent Waste Solutionsand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
