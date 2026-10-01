From grit to growth: TELUS celebrates #StandWithOwners 2026 winners

To champion the owners who put it all on the line, Telus and partners are providing three grand prize small business winners with $125,000 in funding, technology, and exposure to give their businesses a boost
For many Canadian entrepreneurs, the journey to build their dream can be a lonely one. This Small Business Month, Telus is shining a light on the resilience, grit and undeterred optimism of the leaders who put everything on the line to create a better future for their families, employees and communities.
Through its annual #StandWithOwners program, Telus has invested close to $7 million since 2020, providing the funding and technology to help small businesses thrive in an increasingly digital world.
"The stories we reviewed this year were a powerful reminder of the perseverance and unwavering belief that it takes to run a business in Canada," said David Fuller, Executive Vice-president and Group President, Telus Communications. "Small business owners are the heartbeat of our communities. We are proud to stand beside these resilient leaders, providing the tools and support they need to overcome obstacles and build a future where their businesses and communities thrive together."
Championing the dreamers and doers of Canada
This year's winners embody the true spirit of Canadian entrepreneurship. They are the owners who have faced uncertainty with courage and an unwavering determination to grow. To help these leaders reach their next great milestone, Telus and its partners are providing each grand prize winner with a $125,000 boost in funding, technology, and exposure to help propel their dreams to new heights.
Telus is proud to announce their three 2026 Grand Prize winners:
- Future Forward Award, presented by Samsung: Silverts Adaptive Clothing and Footwear – Acquired by Joshua Norris in 2024 alongside the purchase of award-winning Canadian designer brand IZ Adaptive, Silverts serves aging adults and people with disabilities across North America through magnetic closures, open-back designs and wheelchair-friendly cuts. Inspired by real-world feedback from care aides and residents, Silverts went beyond apparel to innovate specialized in-bed bathing systems that solve major daily caregiving challenges with dignity.
- Business Growth Award, presented by Scotiabank: Atome Bakery – Led by owners Lucas Navilloz and Alice Couderc, Atome Bakery sells frozen, ready-to-bake goods directly to consumers and provides third-party fulfillment services for other small food brands.
- AI Innovation Award, presented by Google: Innovatree Carbon Group Ltd. – An Indigenous–owned enterprise led by owners Darcy Lebourdais, Jackson Baron, Garrett Whitworth and Tanner Lebourdais. Leveraging cutting-edge LiDAR technology and AI-driven analytics, they advance climate-smart forestry, mitigate wildfire risks and drive economic reconciliation across Canadian communities.
In addition to these grand prize winners, Telus is celebrating six Community Award winners: COCO Cafe, Hung's Noodles, Ateliers de Régis, Simply Smile Studio, Uobo, and Zawadi Farm Inc. Each winner will receive $10,000 in funding and dedicated tech support to help them continue giving back to their communities.
Help us choose the People's Choice Award winner
To wrap up this year's celebration, Telus and Salesforce are inviting all Canadians to help champion their favourite winner through the People's Choice Award. Starting October 1, the public can cast their vote for their favourite 2026 winner from the nine grand prize and community award recipients—giving a deserving business an additional $25,000 boost in funding to fuel their growth.
Visit Telus.com/winners to discover the winning businesses and cast your vote before October 8, 2026, at 11:59 PM ET. The final winner will be announced on October 15.
About Telus
Telus (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a leading Canadian communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 17 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. Telus is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. The Telus PureFibre and 5G networks connect Canadians at home, at work and in the communities where they live.
Telus Health is enhancing approximately 159 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. Telus Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. Telus Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients.
Since 2000, Telus and our team members have contributed more than $1.85 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs to communities across Canada and around the world.
For more information, visit telus.com.
For more information, please contact:
Chelsey Higdon
Telus Public Relations
chelsey.higdon@telus.com
SOURCE Telus Communications Inc.
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