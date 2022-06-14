Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Key Metrics include: Press campaign and placements recap, social media & top performing posts, engagements, impressions, followers and estimated media value of all initiatives over nine months


June 14, 2022 - Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) (the "Company"), a mobile technology and marketing company, is pleased to announce results and initial trends of brand messaging, awareness and social media campaigns running over the previous nine (9) months as the Company prepares new initiatives based on its continued growth and market opportunity.

The results of these efforts specifically have provided the strong foundational elements of credibility needed that only comes with time, positive reviews, and most of all, the success stories being told by artists, which the Company and its platform continue to receive.

"Our team's focus and determination to turn out the best possible products, services and independent music artist solutions in general, is truly inspiring, taking creativity and initiatives for these next phases of growth to a new level. This said, our focus continues to be on our artists, which means everything from music distribution services to merch creation, sales, live events and even our collaboration services are being constantly upgraded and refined," said Robert A. Rositano Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

"With all we have accomplished thus far, we have still only just begun as we will now begin to add additional services for live and behind the scenes content, as our Fan Pass brand is so easily made part of the backstage and VIP experiences. These experiences will become an additional offering for artists and their fans, all made possible by the Fan Pass Live team. Additionally, Metaverse real estate must be acquired to extend and launch artist careers right from Metaverse performance arenas and locations of which we also plan to acquire, build, and operate with strong partners in the space," concluded Robert A. Rositano Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

KEY METRICS – September 2021 - May 2022

(source: media partner reporting data)

PRESS CAMPAIGN METRICS RECAP:

  • Total Placements = 6

  • Total Impressions = 112.5 Million

  • Total Media Value = $1,124,924

PRESS PLACEMENTS RECAP:

  • Los Angeles Tribune – 12-14-2021

  • HYPE Magazine – 11-18-2021

  • Authority Magazine – 12-15-2021

  • NYOTA – 12-24-2021

  • HELLBLAZER BIZ – 12-02-2021

  • HYPE OFF LIFE – 11-19-2021

SOCIAL MEDIA RECAP – FAN PASS LIVE

  • Comprehensive Follower Growth +1,794

  • Total Engagements +77,802

  • Total Posts Published +668

  • Total Impressions +3.9 Million

SOCIAL MEDIA RECAP – ARTIST REPUBLIK (from 1-5-2022)

  • Comprehensive Follower Growth +30

  • Total Engagements +16,175

  • Total Posts Published +184

  • Total Impressions +416.5K

KEY METRIC HIGHLIGHTS – RECAP – September 2021 - May 2022

  • $1.1Million Estimated Media Value of all Results

  • 93.9K Total Social Engagements

  • 116.8 Million Impressions

  • 852 Posts Published

  • 1,824 New Followers

To support Fan Pass and our artists:  

Download the Fan Pass app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Audiences can visit the website at www.fanpasslive.com or download the mobile app from the Apple App or Google Play stores. Fan Pass offers a seven-day free trial, which provides a VIP all-access pass. After seven days, this free trial converts to a fee-based subscription of $2.99 per month, of which artists also receive up to 40% as revenue sharing on a recurring monthly basis.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile technology and marketing company focused on developing and identifying products, services and brand opportunities with mass market potential and scalability.

Friendable published its first mobile application in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in 2014 in the social networking and dating category. The Friendable app achieved over 1.5 million downloads, top 10 worldwide rankings, and has led to celebrity-related marketing opportunities and various relationships with well-known music artists as well as up-and-coming independent artists.

Friendable has since pivoted its business focus to its Music Artist Offering, a one of a kind 360 artist platform. The offering now includes music production/collaboration, music distribution (Spotify, SoundCloud, Play Listing, Livestream/live events, promotions, ticket sales, behind the scenes, Merch designs/store/ship, tips, fan interaction, subscription offerings and more, which all equal revenue sharing and earning for all music artists. It is the Company's goal to become the new launch point for Indie Artists, as well as Artists at all levels, as they build engagement, revenue, and fans/followers. 

Fan Pass, its livestream artist platform. Launched July 24, 2020, the Fan Pass livestream platform has proven invaluable for artists and fans alike as performances shifted from the stage to the screen, with its acquisition of Artist Republik and FeaturedX in January 2022.

Friendable was founded by brothers Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, who have more than 27 years of experience working together on technology-related ventures.

For more information, visit www.Friendable.com  www.FanPassLive.com  www.artistrepublik.com/ and www.featuredx.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The Company's iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact:

Friendable:

Phone: (855) 473-7473 Ext. 101

Email: Info@Friendable.com

www.Friendable.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Provided by NewMediaWire via QuoteMedia

