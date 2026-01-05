FPX Nickel Announces Upgrade to OTCQX

FPX Nickel Announces Upgrade to OTCQX

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQX: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has qualified to upgrade from the OTCQB® Venture Market to the OTCQX® Best Market ( "OTCQX"). The Company's common shares will commence trading today on OTCQX under the ticker symbol "FPOCF".

OTCQX, the highest level market of the OTC Markets in the United States, is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. Trading on OTCQX is expected to enhance a company's visibility and accessibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial reporting standards, follow best practices with respect to corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada under the symbol "FPX".

About FPX Nickel Corp.  

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne, President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne, President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2026/05/c8143.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX:CC
FPX Nickel
FPX Nickel (TSXV:FPX)

FPX Nickel

Exploring and developing the high-margin Baptiste nickel project in Canada

Exploring and developing the high-margin Baptiste nickel project in Canada Keep Reading...
