FPX Nickel Announces Full Exercise of Participation Right by Corporate Strategic Investor and Completion of Resultant Private Placement

FPX Nickel Announces Full Exercise of Participation Right by Corporate Strategic Investor and Completion of Resultant Private Placement

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that in connection with the $16 million strategic investment by Outokumpu Oyj (" Outokumpu ") announced on May 30, 2023 the Company's existing Corporate Strategic Investor has exercised its participation right in full to re-establish a 9.95% ownership of FPX's issued and outstanding common shares (" Common Shares ").

FPX Nickel Corp. Logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

On November 29, 2022 , FPX announced a private placement of common shares with the Corporate Strategic Investor which provided the Corporate Strategic Investor the right to participate in equity financings to maintain its 9.95% interest in the Company. In connection with the exercise of the participation right, the Company has completed an additional private placement (" Private Placement ") through the issuance of 3,251,184 Common Shares of the Company to the Corporate Strategic Investor at a price of $0.60 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of $1,950,710 .

"We are very pleased with the continued interest that our Corporate Strategic Investor has shown in FPX and our Baptiste Nickel Project, and look forward to the advancement of Baptiste toward the completion of a preliminary feasibility study and beyond," said Martin Turenne , FPX's President and CEO.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement primarily for development ‎‎activities at the ‎Project, including the completion of a preliminary feasibility study for Baptiste, continuance of ‎‎ongoing environmental baseline activities, and feasibility study readiness activities, as well as ‎‎general corporate and administrative purposes. The TSX Venture Exchange has provided final acceptance of the Private Placement and the Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private ‎‎Placement are subject to a hold period of four (4) months and one (1) day from the date of ‎‎issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. No finders' fees or commissions were paid on the Private Placement.‎

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. FPX's mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of the Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . Awaruite mineralization has been identified in several target areas within the ophiolite complex including the Baptiste Deposit and the Van Target, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling. Since 2010, approximately US $28 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit has been the focus of increasing resource definition (a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed), as well as environmental and engineering studies to evaluate its potential as a bulk-tonnage open pit mining project. The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territory of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en First Nation, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of our agreements with the Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain ‎"forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws‎, including those describing FPX's future plans, and the expectations of management that a stated result or condition will occur. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and ‎uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators, including its Annual Information Form and MD&A, dated April 19, 2022 and March 30, 2023 , respectively. Actual results could differ materially from those currently projected by management at the time of writing due to many factors the majority of which are beyond the control of FPX and its management. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, to the following: the use of proceeds of the Private Placement and final acceptance by the TSXV. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the documents accompanying this release, as the case may be. The Company assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as expressly required by applicable securities law

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2023/07/c0532.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nickel Rock Provides An Update On Its Nickel Properties In British Columbia

Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (the "Company" and "Nickel Rock") (TSX-V: NICL) (OTCQB: NICKLF) (FSE: NMK2) is pleased to announce the confirmation of a significant new nickel discovery from the maiden drilling program at the Van Target at nearby FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) Baptiste Deposit in the Decar Nickel District as announced by FPX Nickel Corp. on October 19, 2021 ( News Release ).

"NICKEL ROCK PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON ITS NICKEL PROPERTIES IN BRITISH COLUMBIA"

As reported on July 8, 2021 , Nickel Rock has optioned out an 80% interest on certain mineral claims within the Hard Nickel 4 and Nickel 100 exploration project, to Surge Battery Metals (TSXV: NILI) in order to concentrate on its exploration efforts on the Nickel Group Claims directly adjacent to the FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) Baptiste Nickel Deposit.  The option transaction remains subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

On September 3, 2021 , the Company announced ( News Release ) that it has completed the second phase of the its initial exploration program has been completed on its Nickel exploration claims located in northern British Columbia, Canada . The BC Nickel Exploration Project (the "Project") consists of four non-contiguous mineral claims groups held by Nickel Rock Resources Inc. through three separate agreements. The exploration stage project is in the Trembleur Lake area of central British Columbia , partially adjacent to FPX Nickel Corp.'s Decar Nickel Project, which is an advanced project targeting awaruite, a nickel-iron alloy mineral, hosted by serpentinized ultramafic intrusive rocks of the Trembleur Ultramafic Unit.

About the Nickel Project

The subject claims are partially underlain by rocks like those hosting the Decar project of FPX Nickel where mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium.  Previous exploration suggests that at least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite which is a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy important in the manufacture of environmentally efficient batteries for the electric vehicle markets globally. The mineral awaruite is both highly magnetic and very dense and is therefore amenable to concentration by mechanical processes including magnetic and gravity separation. This style of deposit is unique and presents considerable metallurgical and processing cost saving advantages.

Significantly, the awaruite found is found in a serpentinized ultramafic rock. In 2018, G. Dipple at the University of British Columbia began the Geoscience BC funded research project "Carbon Mineralization Potential Assessment for BC" scheduled for completion in early 2021. In late 2020 a preliminary assessment report was published. One of the key items from the report was " The use of reactive serpentinite tailings from nickel mining as a carbon sink has the potential to make nickel mining carbon neutral or a net carbon sink. " The presence of serpentinized ultramafic rocks has been repeatedly documented in the areas covered by the claims of the Nickel Rock Projects, as well as at FPX Nickel Corp.'s Decar Project (Dipple, G. et.al., Geoscience BC Report 2020-15).

The Company has seen the commodity spot price for nickel to be in a steady uptrend while world stockpiles have been on the decline and EV manufacturers are calling for more supply of nickel because nickel quantities are increasing in batteries as they increase the amount of charge a battery can hold, thus allowing the EV's to travel greater distances.  One such company is Tesla Inc., the world's leading EV manufacturer. Tesla's Founder, Elon Musk , stated that a large contract would be signed if a company could produce nickel with a lowered carbon footprint by using more environmentally friendly ways of mining ( Reuters: September 11, 2020 ). Robert Setter , Company President and CEO comments " Elon Musk's comments made waves in the nickel space and several juniors have benefited from his comments and surged 2 to 3 times their value."

Robert Setter , Company President and CEO continues "We are very pleased with the results from our initial exploration program on the Hard Nickel and Nickel 100 claim group and specifically with the work completed during phase 2 of this initial exploration program.   So far, we have recorded some relatively high Ni readings measured via portable XRF on the Nickel S block, as mentioned in our news from June 28, 2021 , and our geological team suspects these ultramafic rocks have potential to host awaruite mineralization.  This second phase of exploration includes both soil and rock sampling, technical report writing, mapping and assay work, with the remaining work to be done on trenching, geological, geochemical and geophysical surveying."

Recap of the Company's 2021 Work Program

The Company currently has sufficient funds in its treasury to fully fund its 2021 proposed work program and its remaining working capital needs for 2021 and 2022.

The proposed work program consists of trenching, surface exploration, diamond drilling, camp construction, and exploration activities to support drilling and trenching such as soil sampling, rock sampling, prospecting, and geological mapping. The company proposes a 12-man camp to be built in a cirque on the north slope of the un-named mountain west of and adjacent to Mount Sydney Williams, and will be built next to a sub-alpine lake at the headwaters of Van Decar Creek . The location of camp was selected based on past exploration camps at this location and is suitable for supporting exploration. Camp will be used to accommodate field personnel and will be accessed with helicopter.  The work program is managed by Jeremy Hansen , P. Geol. and Hardline Exploration Corp.

The Company estimates that this 2021 work program includes a total of $600,000 in exploration expenditures.

Qualified Person

Jacques Houle , P.Eng., a qualified person as defined by NI 43 – 101, is responsible for the technical information contained in this release. Readers are cautioned that the information in this press release regarding the property of FPX Nickel Corp is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the property of interest.

About Nickel Rock Resources Inc. www.nickelrockresources.com

The Company is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company active in the exploration for nickel-iron alloy in British Columbia and lithium in Nevada. Nickel Rock Resources Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange.  The Company's maintains a focus on exploration for high value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

About Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Project

The Company owns a 100% in 77 lithium placer claims covering over 640 hectares in Clayton Valley. Clayton Valley is a down-dropped closed basin formed by the Miocene age Great Basin extension and is still active due to movement along the Walker Lane structural zone.  As a result, the basin has preserved multiple layers of lithium bearing volcanic ash, resulting from multiple eruptive events over the past 6 million years including eruptions from the 700,000-year-old Long Valley Caldera system and related events.  These ash layers are thought to contribute to the lithium brines extracted by Albemarle and are also likely involved in the formation of the exposed lithium rich clay deposits on the east side of Clayton Valley. https://nickelrockresources.com/clayton-valley-lithium/

About the British Columbia, Canada Nickel Projects

The Mount Sidney Williams Group consists of five claim blocks in four groups with a total area of 6,125.32 hectares in the area surrounding Mount Sidney Williams, both adjoining and near the Decar project of FPX Nickel Corp., located 100 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James, B.C. , in the Omineca mining division. Metallic mineralization includes nickel, cobalt, and chromium. At least some of the nickel mineralization occurs as awaruite.  The Mitchell Range Group area claim consist of two contiguous claim blocks covering 3,134.70 hectares with demonstrated metallic mineralization including nickel, cobalt, and chromium. Nickel cobalt mineralization has not been well explored, but the presence of awaruite has been documented. The Company has optioned out an 80% interest on certain mineral claims within the Hard Nickel 4 and Nickel 100 exploration project, to Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV:NILI).  The transaction is subject to Exchange approval.

The Company has entered into an Option Agreement to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR, in 6 mineral claims (Funk claims) located approximately 15 km west of Mt Sydney Williams near Fort St James , BC.

The Company also entered into an option agreement whereby the Company may earn an undivided 100% interest in the Klone Group of mineral claims (1,400 ha) adjoining the property of FPX Nickel Corp (TSXV:FPX) located 100km northwest of Fort St. James BC in the Omineca Mining division.

The Company has also entered an option

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

" Robert Setter "

Robert Setter , President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1665501/Nickel_Rock_Resources.jpg

Nickel Rock Resources Inc.

1220 – 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC , Canada V6C 1H2

604- 428-5690

www.nickelrockresources.com

info@nickelrockresources.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-rock-provides-an-update-on-its-nickel-properties-in-british-columbia-301404627.html

SOURCE Nickel Rock Resources Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX Nickel Announces Positive PEA for Baptiste Project

FPX Nickel Announces Positive PEA for Baptiste Project

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has received positive results from the 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) for the Baptiste Project (“Baptiste” or the “Project”) at its wholly-owned Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. The PEA was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) by BBA Inc. of Montreal, Canada with work on mine planning and tailings by Stantec Inc. of Vancouver, Canada.

Production and Economic Highlights

FPX Nickel Announces Board Appointment of Former Vale Executive Stuart Harshaw

FPX Nickel Announces Board Appointment of Former Vale Executive Stuart Harshaw

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Stuart Harshaw, P. Eng., MBA, to the Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Harshaw is a leading figure in the global nickel market, with over 30 years’ experience in the production and marketing of nickel products worldwide, including in his roles as the Vice President of Marketing and Operations for Asia Pacific and Vice President, Ontario Operations for Vale S.A. (“Vale”) until 2017.

“We are very happy to welcome Stuart to the FPX Nickel Board,” commented the Company’s Chairman, Peter Bradshaw. “Stuart has deep operational experience in the development and management of major nickel operations in North America and Asia, and has an extensive background in the marketing of nickel products to global consumers in the stainless steel and battery markets. As a recognized leader in the global nickel industry, he will play a critical role in helping us to advance our flagship Baptiste Deposit at the Decar Nickel District, fostering the ongoing development of relationships with key strategic players in the nickel market, including offtakers, trading companies and major mining companies.”

FPX Nickel Confirms Anticipated Timing for Completion of Preliminary Economic Assessment on Baptiste Nickel Deposit

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX Nickel” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on its corporate activities, including its plans for the preparation of an updated National Instrument (“NI”) 43-101 preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) report on the Company’s Baptiste Deposit at its 100%-owned Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia. As previously disclosed in its news release dated February 25, 2020, the Company anticipates completion of the PEA in the late third quarter or fourth quarter of 2020.

FPX Nickel continues to monitor the outbreak of COVID-19 and the health and safety of its employees and consultants, who are being encouraged to work from home, where possible. The Company has access to all field and laboratory data which it requires to complete the preparation of the updated Baptiste PEA, and as a result does not anticipate any changes in the projected timeline for the completion of the study.

FPX Nickel Closes Private Placement for $1,500,000

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV:FPX) (“FPX” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of 8,333,332 shares at $0.18 per share for gross proceeds of $1,500,000 (the “Offering”).

The closing follows receipt of Conditional Acceptance of the Offering from the TSX Venture Exchange (“Exchange”). Within the next several days, FPX will be submitting the documentation needed the enable the Exchange to issue its Final Acceptance of the Offering. The Company anticipates receiving Final Acceptance shortly thereafter.

Hispania Resources Acquires Lumbrales Deposit Permit, Aims for Continued Growth in Spain's Mining Sector

Hispania Resources Acquires Lumbrales Deposit Permit, Aims for Continued Growth in Spain's Mining Sector

Hispania Resources Inc. (TSXV: ESPN) ("Hispania" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned Lumbrales Deposit ("Lumbrales"), in the Stanniferous Iberian Belt of Spain. A region known for its more than 100 Tin and Tungsten deposits across Spain and Portugal, the prolific belt is set to be further enriched by Hispania's ambitious expansion plans. The Company has now acquired the Lumbrales Permit from Siemcalsa, a company controlled by the administration of Castile y Leon in Spain.

The Lumbrales Permit covers 2,900 hectares and contains the formerly producing Mari Tere mine and two other artisanal tin prospects. These sites are situated approximately 115 kilometers west of the city of Salamanca, Spain. Prior to its closure in 1986, the Mari Tere mine contained a confirmed resource of 2.5 million tons at a grade of 0.25% Tin and 100 ppm Molybdenum. Based on Siemcalsa's historical records, an additional 3 million tons of potential resources might be present, although these figures are historical and hence, are not reliable for current evaluation.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Los Andes Copper Announces Resource Capital Fund's Exercise of its Outstanding Warrants

Los Andes Copper Announces Resource Capital Fund's Exercise of its Outstanding Warrants

 Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. ("RCF"), has exercised the 1,340,000 warrants of the Company that it held. Accordingly, the Company has received $6,700,000 and has issued 1,340,000 new ordinary shares.

The warrants were offered in connection with an $8.8 million private placement which was completed in two tranches with the first tranche closing on May 7, 2018 and the second closing on June 7, 2018. Following the issue of new shares, the Company has a total of 29,416,686 shares issued and outstanding.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canadian North Resources Announces the Voting Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Canadian North Resources Announces the Voting Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE:EO0, which is "E-O-zero") is pleased to announce the voting results for election of its Board of Directors at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 5, 2023 in Mississauga, Ontario. A total of 66,847,257 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 63.49% of the common shares outstanding.

The director nominees as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 1, 2023, which was filed on sedar.com, were elected as directors of the Company at the meeting to serve until the next Annual General Meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed. In addition, the appointment of auditors as well as the Company's Stock Option Plan were approved. The results are as follows:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Fireweed Starts Largest Ever Drill Program at Macmillan Pass Focused on Expansion of All Mineralized Zones

Fireweed Starts Largest Ever Drill Program at Macmillan Pass Focused on Expansion of All Mineralized Zones

Fireweed Metals CORP. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the 2023 diamond drill program has started at Macmillan Pass and provide an operations update.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Atico Mining Announces Another Major Milestone with the Signing of the Presidential Decree for its La Plata Project, Ecuador

Atico Mining Announces Another Major Milestone with the Signing of the Presidential Decree for its La Plata Project, Ecuador

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF) is pleased to announce that on May 31, 2023, Ecuador's President, Guillermo Lasso Mendoza, signed an environmental consultation decree (the "Decree") starting an important and last environmental permitting milestone for the construction of the La Plata project in Ecuador. The decree introduces a new process of citizen participation in the environmental studies completed on La Plata project while at the same time becoming a requirement for all large projects like roads, infrastructures, hospitals, hydro-electrical power as well as mining projects.

This process brings additional transparency, project optimization and also serves as a platform for an open and informed dialogue between the local communities and the Ministry of the Environment, Water and Ecological Transition (MAATE), representing the Government of Ecuador. With this new regulation in place, the citizen participation process for the La Plata mining project is now well defined and should be completed before year-end as the La Plata project is considered a strategic project by the Government.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Private Placement of up to C$1,000,000 Million and Concurrent Share Consolidation

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Private Placement of up to C$1,000,000 Million and Concurrent Share Consolidation

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 and its intention to complete a consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares immediately prior to the closing of the Offering on the basis of five (5) existing common shares for one (1) post consolidation common share (the " Consolidation "). The Offering will be comprised of the sale of any combination of the following:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

