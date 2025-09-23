FPX Nickel and JOGMEC select the Advocate Nickel Property in Newfoundland to be advanced as a Designated Project

FPX Nickel and JOGMEC select the Advocate Nickel Property in Newfoundland to be advanced as a Designated Project

FPX Nickel Corp. ( TSX-V: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF ) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the signing of an option agreement to acquire up to 100% of the Advocate Nickel Property (" Advocate " or the " Property ") in Newfoundland . Concurrently, the Company is pleased to report that the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (" JOGMEC ") has accepted Advocate as the first Designated Property within the FPX-JOGMEC Generative Alliance, and that a significant work program is planned to expand upon the encouraging Davis Tube Recoverable (" DTR ") nickel values obtained from surface sampling to-date.

Highlights

  • The large, highly prospective, Advocate Nickel Property covers 86.25 km 2 and includes over 45 km strike length of serpentinized ultramafic rocks, the suitable host rock formation for awaruite mineralization
  • Three sizeable zones of awaruite mineralization have been discovered to date at Advocate, with surface rock samples returning DTR nickel grades of up to 0.14% and remaining open in all directions
  • JOGMEC and FPX have established a budget of $450,000 for Advocate exploration activities in 2025, with work expected to define drill targets at one or more zones through property-wide rock sampling and grid-based top-of-bedrock sampling in areas with limited outcrop

"After reviewing over 50 targets in 10 jurisdictions worldwide, including 11 in Newfoundland , we have selected Advocate as the first Designated Project to be advanced by our FPX-JOGMEC Generative Alliance," commented Keith Patterson , FPX's Vice President, Exploration. "Geologically, we see many similarities between awaruite mineralization at Advocate and our Baptiste Project in British Columbia , which boasts Probable Mineral Reserves of 1,488 Mt at an average grade of 0.13% DTR nickel (per the Company's 2023 preliminary feasibility study). We are excited to unearth the full potential at Advocate through high-quality, systematic exploration over the coming years in tandem with our partners."

Advocate Nickel Property

The Advocate Nickel Property is located in north-central Newfoundland , approximately 20 km southwest of the historic mining town of Baie Verte (Figure 1). The mineral licenses are 8,625 hectares in size, covering highly prospective, serpentinized ultramafic rocks and include over 45 km of strike length of the Advocate Complex ophiolite. Access to the Property is via a good quality network of logging roads, generally no more than 5 to 10 km from the Trans Canada Highway or Newfoundland highway 410. The Property vendor currently operates a deep-sea port at Pine Cove, approximately 50 km northeast of the Property.

Reconnaissance rock sampling to date, with over 200 samples collected to-date, has delineated three zones of high-grade awaruite mineralization, including the Wolverine Pond, Birchy Lake North, and Birchy Lake targets.

Wolverine Pond Zone

The Wolverine Pond target covers an area of approximately 1,600m x 500m and remains open in several directions. Awaruite mineralization is currently defined by 28 rock samples which have returned up to 0.14% DTR nickel and show the following distribution of DTR nickel grades:

DTR Ni (%)

Number of samples

> 0.10

4

0.08 – 0.10

1

0.06 – 0.08

10

0.04 – 0.06

11

2

Future planned work at the Wolverine Pond Zone includes additional rock sampling and top-of-bedrock sampling in areas of till cover to more precisely delineate awaruite mineralization. Successful results from these planned programs would be expected to lead to an inaugural drill program.

Birchy Lake Zone

The Birchy Lake target is currently defined by sixteen surface rock samples covering a 500 x 400 metre area, with the zone remaining open in most directions. Of these sixteen rock samples, fifteen returned greater than 0.04% Davis Tube Recoverable (" DTR ") nickel, four returned greater than or equal to 0.08% DTR nickel, and the highest-grade sample returned 0.12% DTR nickel.

Next steps at the Birchy Lake Zone include additional rock sampling and top-of-bedrock sampling in areas of till cover. It is expected that this work will lead to the delineation of drill targets at Birchy Lake.

The Birchy Lake North target is defined by only five rock samples covering an approximately 500 m strike length. It remains open to the northeast and southwest. DTR nickel grades range from 0.07% to 0.13%. Significantly more rock sampling and top-of-bedrock sampling is warranted at this zone.

Advocate Nickel Mineralogy and Total Nickel Values

Mineralogical analysis in the form of QEMSCAN (Quantitative Evaluation of Minerals by Scanning Electron Microscopy) was performed on eleven sub-samples of the magnetic fraction of Advocate rock samples produced by DTR magnetic separation. The presence of awaruite was confirmed in all eleven samples tested; higher-grade samples were determined to contain abundant coarse-grained awaruite. The presence of coarse-grained awaruite provides additional confidence that the awaruite at Advocate is likely to be recoverable using magnetic separation similar to that demonstrated in bench- and pilot-scale testing for Baptiste mineralization.

Total nickel values in ultramafic rock samples collected to date from the Advocate Property range from 0.18% to 0.29% and average 0.23%. These values are consistent with typical background nickel values from ultramafic rocks sampled globally and do not represent potentially recoverable nickel. The high DTR nickel values obtained from the Advocate zones indicate that the nickel in these target areas is primarily contained in awaruite with grain sizes sufficiently coarse to be recovered by magnetic separation.

FPX-JOGMEC Joint Venture

After careful review of both geological and business considerations, JOGMEC has elected to accept the Advocate Nickel Property as the first new Designated Property to be advanced to project specific work within the broader FPX-JOGMEC Generative Alliance. Going forward, JOGMEC will have the ability to obtain a 60% interest in Advocate and will fund 60% of expenditures; FPX will hold the remaining 40% interest in Advocate and will fund 40% of expenditures for the project.

A preliminary budget of $450,000 has been approved for Advocate for 2025, in addition to the $1.5 million budget for ongoing global generative activities. Ongoing exploration at Advocate includes property-wide rock sampling and excavator test pitting to allow for rock sampling in areas without outcrop due to till cover. The goal of the current program is to delineate drill targets at one or more zones by year-end.

Option Agreement Terms

The Company has signed an option agreement (" Agreement ") to acquire up to 100% of the Advocate Nickel Property from Shoreline Exploration Inc. (" Shoreline "). The Agreement splits the option into a three-year first option (the " First Option ") which allows the Company to acquire up to 80% of the Property, and an additional five-year option (the " Second Option ") allowing the Company to purchase the remaining 20%. An overview of the option terms is presented below.

First Option

  • Three-year term
  • Staged cash payments totaling $225,000
  • Staged work commitments totaling $2,500,000
  • The Company to earn an 80% interest in the Advocate Nickel Property upon completion of the First Option work commitments and cash payments

Second Option

  • Five-year term commencing on the completion of the First Option
  • Cash payment of $6,000,000 to purchase the remaining 20% of the Advocate Nickel Property for a total of 100% ownership

Sampling and Analytical Method

One- to two-kilogram rock samples were collected in the field from outcrop or locally sourced float in areas where outcrop was unavailable. Locations were documented using handheld GPS units. Once bagged, tagged, and sorted, samples were shipped to Activation Laboratories in Ancaster, Ontario .

Sample preparation involved crushing the entire sample to 80% less than 2 mm, riffle splitting 250 g, and pulverization of the split to greater than 95% passing 74 microns. Analytical procedures included whole rock analysis by lithium metaborate/tetraborate fusion ICPOES, Davis Tube magnetic separation, and lithium borate fusion XRF analysis on the magnetic separate. The DTR nickel grade is calculated by multiplying the magnetic separate XRF fusion nickel value by the weight of the magnetic fraction, divided by total recorded weight.

QA/QC procedures included the insertion of industry-standard commercial standards in all phases of the analytical procedures, duplicates at multiple stages in the preparation procedures and blanks. All QA/QC protocols were performed by Activation Laboratories. The DTR method is a bench scale metallurgical test procedure and is used to provide a measure of magnetically recoverable nickel and is the global, industry standard for geometallurgical testing for magnetic recovery operations and exploration projects.

Qualified Person

Keith Patterson , P.Geo., FPX's Vice President, Exploration, FPX's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this news release.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2025/23/c4993.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FPX NickelFPX:CATSXV:FPXBase Metals Investing
FPX:CA
FPX Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

FPX Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
FPX Nickel (TSXV:FPX)

FPX Nickel


Keep reading...Show less

Exploring and developing the high-margin Baptiste nickel project in Canada

FPX Nickel Completes Additional Large-Scale Mineral Processing Pilot Testwork to Produce Awaruite Concentrate to Support Discussions with Prospective EV Battery Supply Chain Partners

FPX Nickel Completes Additional Large-Scale Mineral Processing Pilot Testwork to Produce Awaruite Concentrate to Support Discussions with Prospective EV Battery Supply Chain Partners

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX), (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed another large-scale mineral processing pilot testing campaign for the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project "). Building on the success of three previous pilot testing campaigns, a production run was completed to produce bulk samples of awaruite concentrate which will be used to verify the suitability of using this concentrate as a feedstock in third-party nickel refineries. Samples will be provided to selected prospective downstream partners — most notably pCAM producers, battery companies, and automakers — who typically secure nickel units directly and contract refiners to process feedstocks on their behalf. This reflects an established industry model, supporting end users' pursuit of supply security, traceable sourcing, and low-carbon production.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Completes Successful Drilling Programs at Baptiste Nickel Project in Central British Columbia

FPX Nickel Completes Successful Drilling Programs at Baptiste Nickel Project in Central British Columbia

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the completion of drilling programs at the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or " the Project ") in Central British Columbia . The previously announced programs (see FPX's July 7, 2025 news release) mark the most active campaign at Decar since 2021, with a focus on targeting the first phase completion of geomechanical, hydrogeological, and condemnation holes to complement the Project dataset for the feasibility study and the Company's planned entry into the environmental assessment (" EA ") process in the fourth quarter of 2025.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Joins Mining Association of Canada and Signs on to UN Global Compact, Demonstrating Industry Leadership in Sustainable and Responsible Project Development

FPX Nickel Joins Mining Association of Canada and Signs on to UN Global Compact, Demonstrating Industry Leadership in Sustainable and Responsible Project Development

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its participation in two leading sustainability initiatives in 2025, reinforcing our commitment to responsible mineral exploration and project development. These initiatives include the Company's new membership in the Mining Association of Canada (" MAC ") and associated commitment with MAC's Towards Sustainable Mining program for exploration-stage companies, and participation in the United Nations Global Compact.

"FPX's core values have long emphasized environmental stewardship, transparent engagement, and responsible resource development," commented Martin Turenne , FPX Nickel's President and CEO. "Our participation with these leading associations provides further validation of our commitment to best practices in our ongoing efforts to advance the Baptiste Nickel Project in the right way, and deliver value for stakeholders, Indigenous communities, and future generations."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Provides Update on Normal Course Issuer Bid

FPX Nickel Provides Update on Normal Course Issuer Bid

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its Normal Course Issuer Bid (" NCIB ") that was announced on December 2, 2024 . Since December 5, 2024 the Company has repurchased a total of 720,000 common shares (" Common Shares ") of the Company at an average price of $0.24 per share under the NCIB.

The repurchased shares represent progress toward the Company's ability to acquire up to an aggregate of 5,000,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 2% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares, over the 12-month period ending December 5, 2025 . All shares repurchased under the NCIB have been cancelled.

Purchases under the NCIB continue to be executed through open market transactions on the TSX Venture Exchange, with the acquisition price determined by the prevailing market conditions at the time of each transaction. Cormark Securities Inc. is managing the NCIB on behalf of FPX.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/.

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2025/24/c8569.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Announces Share-Based Compensation Grant

FPX Nickel Announces Share-Based Compensation Grant

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the grant of 5,305,000 stock options (the " Options ") to directors, officers and employees of the Company pursuant to the Company's Share Compensation Plan. The Options have an exercise price of $0.30 per share, with a five-year term and are fully vested on the grant date, July 10, 2025 .

The Company also granted an aggregate 750,000 restricted share units (the " RSUs ") to certain officers of the Company. The RSUs vest in three equal installments on the annual anniversaries of the grant date and each vested RSU will entitle the holder to receive one common share of the Company or the equivalent cash value upon settlement.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2025/11/c5569.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Questcorp Mining to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference

Questcorp Mining to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to Present on the Emerging Growth Conference Thursday September 25th, 2025.

Questcorp invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation on the Emerging Growth Conference.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Investor Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Partially Underwritten Entitlement Offer

Partially Underwritten Entitlement Offer

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Partially Underwritten Entitlement Offer

Download the PDF here.

Finlay Minerals completes Field Work on Newly Identified Geophysical Targets on the SAY and JJB Properties

Finlay Minerals completes Field Work on Newly Identified Geophysical Targets on the SAY and JJB Properties

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the results from airborne magnetic surveys conducted over the SAY and JJB properties (refer to Figure 1 ), have identified significant northwest- and northeast-trending structures. These structures resemble those found in the Toodoggone area of British Columbia which is recognized for its potential to host larger porphyry and epithermal deposits. A total of 1,900 kilometres ("km") of airborne magnetic survey data was collected over the two properties.

Follow-up groundwork at the SAY property focused on the IFT target, where a large circular magnetic anomaly, measuring 2.5 km by 2.5 km, was identified. This anomaly displays geophysical signatures similar to those observed in other copper porphyry deposits. Additionally, a second kilometre-scale target, known as Ozzy, was identified. Ozzy is located at the intersection of a northeast-trending magnetic anomaly and a northwest-trending magnetic anomaly. Further follow-up work is planned for both targets.

The SAY property was acquired in 2024, and an inaugural field program concentrated on chip sampling and mapping along the 4.3-kilometer-long SPUR Trend last summer. This effort led to the discovery of the 200 m x 200 m copper-silver mineralized AG Zone and confirmed the continuity of high-grade copper-silver mineralization at the Spur Target.  Chip sampling at the AG Zone included 9.5 metres of 0.94% Cu and 18.1 g/t Ag . (1)

The JJB property was staked in February, 2025 for its porphyry potential. Three main copper showings—Squingula, Quin, and Pat—have been identified. Squingula and Quin are located near an Eocene intrusion on the western side, and show a coincident magnetic high linked to a multi-element geochemical anomaly from limited sampling. This summer, fieldwork focused on the PAT target, one of three potential targets. This work aimed to evaluate the similarities between the high-grade copper-silver mineralization found at JJB and the SPUR/AG targets within the SAY Property.

SAY & JJB Project Highlights:

SAY 2025 Program :

JJB 2025 Program :



•       Over 1,200 line-km of airborne magnetics

•       Completion of Finlay's inaugural field program



•       Completion of property-wide LiDAR survey

•       Completion of property-wide LiDAR survey



•       Completion of satellite mineral alteration survey (PhotoSat)

•       Completion of satellite mineral alteration survey (PhotoSat)



•       84 rock samples collected

•       700 line-km of airborne magnetics



•       307 soil samples collected

•       18 rock samples collected



•       275 biogeochemistry samples collected

•       35 soil and talus samples collected

Processing of the LiDAR and satellite mineral alteration data is on-going.  All field samples have been submitted to the laboratory for analysis with results pending.

Situated in the underexplored Bear Lake corridor, the SAY and JJB projects are part of a 135-kilometre geological corridor that includes American Eagle Gold's NAK project, as well as Amarc Resources and Boliden Mineral Canada's DUKE copper-molybdenum-silver-gold prospects.

PIL and ATTY Project Updates:

Exploration work at the PIL and ATTY Toodoggone projects is on-going and anticipated to be completed within the next two weeks with continued induced polarization geophysical surveys. The PIL and ATTY work is fully funded by Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. under their respective Earn-In Agreements (2) with Finlay acting as the operator.

References:

  1. Finlay news release NR13-24 dated November 20, 2024 entitled: " Finlay Minerals samples 1.17% Cu and 103.5 g/t Ag across 21.7 meters of a Continuous Chip Sample on the SAY Property ".

  2. Finlay news releases NR03-25 dated April 17, 2025 entitled: " Finlay Minerals Enters into Earn-In Agreements with Freeport for its PIL & ATTY Properties " and NR 05-25 dated May 2, 2025 and entitled: " Finlay Minerals Receives TSX Venture Exchange Approval for PIL Earn-In Agreement. "

Qualified Person:

Wade Barnes , P. Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for Finlay Minerals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has approved the technical content of this news release.

About finlay minerals ltd.

Finlay is a TSXV company focused on exploration for base and precious metal deposits through the advancement of its ATTY, PIL, JJB, SAY and Silver Hope Properties; these properties host copper-gold porphyry and gold-silver epithermal targets within different porphyry districts of northern and central BC. Each property is located in areas of recent development and porphyry discoveries with the advantage of hosting the potential for new discoveries.

Finlay trades under the symbol "FYL" on the TSXV and under the symbol "FYMNF" on the OTCQB. For further information and details, please visit the Company's website at www.finlayminerals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Robert F. Brown ,
Executive Chairman of the Board

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding, among others, the exploration plans for the Properties. Although Finlay believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions including, among other things, assumptions regarding general business and economic conditions, the timing and receipt of regulatory and governmental approvals, the ability of Finlay and other parties to satisfy stock exchange and other regulatory requirements in a timely manner, the availability of financing for Finlay's proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of third-party service providers to deliver services in a timely manner. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Finlay does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE finlay minerals ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2025/22/c1184.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Copper Quest Acquires the Nekash Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in Idaho, USA

Copper Quest Acquires the Nekash Copper-Gold Porphyry Project in Idaho, USA

// Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States //

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX; OTCQB: IMIMF; FRA: 3MX) (" Copper Quest " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of the Nekash Copper-Gold Porphyry Project (" Nekash " or the " Project ") located in Lemhi County, Idaho, United States. This acquisition marks an important milestone in the Company's strategy to build a portfolio of highly prospective copper assets across North America.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Announces Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

Silver47 Announces Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA,OTC:AAGAF) (OTCQB: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 5,300,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") and 180,000 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company in accordance with the Company's omnibus security based compensation plan. The Options are exercisable at a price of C$0.78 and will expire five years from the date of grant and will vest on the date of grant. The RSUs will vest over two years starting on the first anniversary of grant.

About Silver47 Exploration

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

FPX Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

FPX Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Questcorp Mining to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference

BPH Energy Limited PEP 11 Update

Investor Presentation

Partially Underwritten Entitlement Offer

Related News

Australia Investing

BPH Energy Limited PEP 11 Update

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd Next Generation Cerenergy Battery Pack Achieves 90 Kilowatt Hours

Silver Investing

Silver Price Surges Above US$44 Following Fed Rate Decision

Cobalt Investing

DRC to End Cobalt Export Ban, Move to Quota System

Gold Investing

Mount Hope Mining Kicks Off Maiden Drilling in NSW’s Prolific Cobar Region

silver investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Gold Investing

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?