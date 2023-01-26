Four Fintech Stocks For 2023

iMetal Resources Recieves Exploration Permits for Next Phase of Exploration at Gowganda West

Financial technology, or fintech, is a broad category of companies that use technology to improve or automate financial services. Companies that develop new digital payment-processing solutions are considered fintech, as are companies that build and operate person-to-person payment applications.

Many fintech stocks were hit hard in 2022 with the stock market downturn; however, 2023 has started off strong for the sector, and analysts and investors are taking notice. On January 20th, shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) jumped over seven percent after Truist increased its price target for the digital payments company from $85 per share to $105 per share. Truist analyst Andrew Jeffrey lifted the price target as a part of broader research coverage on fintech stocks.

The fintech market was valued at USD 112.5 billion in 2021, and the sector is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% to USD 332.5 billion by the year 2028.

With plenty of room to grow, there's a ton of long-term potential in the fintech industry, so it can be an opportune time to look for solid companies to hold for the long term.

Here are four fintech companies every investor should keep an eye on: AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX), Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ), PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), and Sofi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI).

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) is an innovative fintech company whose mission is to deliver a better way for businesses to provide their customers with customizable, immersive commerce experiences.

AppTech's all-new, patent-backed fintech platform, known as Commerse, is powering their "Commerce Experiences-as-a-Service," designed to fundamentally change the way digital banking, mobile payments, and merchant services are facilitated.

Commerse provides digital banking, text-to-pay, crypto payments, and merchant services altogether from a single, unified platform that drives operational efficiencies and growth for businesses while providing the economic convenience that their customers demand from today's commerce experiences.

The platform incorporates Payments as a Service, Banking as a Service, data, AI/ML, MarTech, and other features to create flexible, rich, and personalized payment and banking experiences for their end users.

Commerse provides seamless digital banking and digital payment acceptance, including credit card issuance of physical and virtual cards from credit card and alternative payment processing services such as text-to-pay, to cross-border payment capabilities, all housed within a single ecosystem.

AppTech's Commerse fintech platform is making waves and getting noticed. APCX received a shout out from Slatestone Wealth Chief Market Strategist Kenny Polari on Fox Business, regarding the stock's potential in the 2023 year.

One of the key features found in the Commerse platform is the ability to "text-to-pay." Digital payments are quickly displacing other payment methods; in 2020, digital payments overtook cash as the top transaction method for offline commerce and accounted for about 50% of global online commerce volume in 2021.

APCX is revolutionizing the industry with its ground-breaking, patented ‘Text-to-Pay' technology for contactless transactions. Customers of AppTech have access to pre-built, API-driven features that make it simple to create and send invoices via text message and let customers make payments via text message, the most popular method of digital communication.

APCX's upward trajectory doesn't stop there, in fact—the company currently owns 17 different patents. In a recent interview, Luke D'Angelo, Executive Chairman, CEO & Chief Investment Officer at APCX, commented on their patents, stating: "First and foremost, our intellectual property is bar none. Obviously, big companies have good patent portfolios, but the key to intellectual property and patents is being first. I can say that we have been first on a lot of fronts. We wanted to make sure that when we came to market that we're not looking back. We're not looking to the left or right, we're just charging straight forward. Our due diligence and study of the fintech market for the last seven years is paramount."

The company has a strong portfolio of intellectual property, ground breaking technology with all time high adoption rates, and a comprehensive platform that enables small businesses. Put APCX on your radar for stocks to keep an eye on in 2023.

Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is a global technology company with a focus on financial services. Made up of Square, Cash App, Spiral, TIDAL, and TBD, Block builds tools to help more people access the economy.

One of Block's successes, Cash App, enables users to send, spend, or invest money in Bitcoin or stocks with ease. Spiral creates and funds open-source Bitcoin projects that are free to use. TIDAL is used by artists to help them succeed as entrepreneurs and connect with their fans more deeply. TBD is creating an open developer platform to make it easier to gain access to Bitcoin and other blockchain technologies without going through a financial institution.

Recently, Truist analyst Andrew Jeffret adjusted his price target for the digital payments company from $85 per share to $105 per share. As part of broader research coverage on fintech stocks, the Truist analyst raised the price target.

With the stock already performing well in 2023, it is one to keep an eye on.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is a pioneer in the fintech space, and with 432 million active accounts, it's also one of the biggest players. PYPL operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide.

In a conference call to discuss financial results for the third quarter of 2022, PayPal Chief Financial Officer Gabrielle Rabinovitch discussed the company's plans for 2023, stating, "Returning capital to our shareholders continues to be our single biggest priority from a capital allocation standpoint, and I think it will continue to be."

Even though PayPal isn't the high-growth opportunity it once was, with only 7% year-over-year revenue growth anticipated for the current quarter, it is still possible for PayPal to increase revenue per share by a double-digit percentage, which should be sufficient to outperform the market in 2023 and beyond.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) operates through three segments: lending, technology platforms, and financial services.

SoFi's lending and financial services and products allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans, personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects, and home loans. The company also provides cash management, investment, and technology services.

While 2022 was not the strongest year for the stock, the past month has proven to be different, with shares of the company having gained 27.33% over the time period.

It is also worth noting the recent changes in analyst estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. These most recent changes typically reflect how quickly short-term business trends change. Because of this, we can view favorable estimate revisions as a sign that the company's business outlook is improving.

Razorpitch Inc. is a marketing communications and investor relations firm serving private, pre-IPO, and public companies. RazorPitch specializes in corporate, investor, and stakeholder communications, with a primary focus on sponsored media. Our goal is to raise visibility, expand awareness, and increase value. To learn more, visit RazorPitch.com .

Disclaimers: This article contains sponsored content. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors a safe harbor in regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, assumptions of future events or performance are not statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degrees of risk. It is possible that an investors investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of of the companies profiled. RazorPitch Inc responsible for the production and distributions of this content. RazorPitch is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. RazorPitch authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, and editorial content. RazorPitch is compensated by Rich Keys Capital to produce and syndicate content related to APCX. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and webs are expected to read the full disclaimers and financial disclosures statement that can be found on our website.

Intuit TurboTax Releases TurboTax Tax Trends Report

Report reveals Millennials and Gen Z continue to lead the charge in job-hopping, while cryptocurrency transactions were highest among mid-20 and 30-somethings

TurboTax , from Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax , Credit Karma , QuickBooks and Mailchimp , releases the TurboTax Tax Trends Report, providing a retrospective look at how finances are evolving in America from 2020 through 2021 tax filing years.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Embedded Finance, Web3 and ESG Lead 2023 Fintech Investment Amid Recessionary Pressures, according to FIS® Global Innovation Report

Key facts

  • A global study of 2,000 executives at firms across markets revealed plans to increase investment in embedded finance, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) frameworks, and decentralized finance in 2023, including cautious optimism towards cryptocurrency.
  • 44% of financial services firms' executives across the globe say they will invest significantly in developing embedded finance products in 2023 as consumers demand more convenient ways to pay, bank and invest.
  • Nearly two-thirds (61%) of all non-financial services executives told FIS it will be strategically important to have a presence in the metaverse in the next three years.
  • ESG is top of mind for financial services firms globally, with 60% of executives saying they are developing new ESG products and services.

New research released today from FIS ® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, reveals global c-suite executives plan to invest significantly in Web3, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) frameworks and embedded finance in 2023, as companies look to fintech innovation to fuel growth despite economic uncertainty.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

