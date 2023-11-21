Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Forward Water Technologies to Participate at the Direct Lithium Extraction 2023 Conference in California, USA

Forward Water Technologies to Participate at the Direct Lithium Extraction 2023 Conference in California, USA

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces that Mr. Grant Thornley, Vice-President of Engineering Solution Sales will be present at the Direct Lithium Extraction 2023 Conference as an invited speaker in Orange County, California

Date: December 11-12, 2023

Location: Hyatt Regency

Link: https://www.direct-lithium-extraction-show.com/access/program

The Company has been invited to participate as a panellist for a discussion on Market Size, Trends in the Lithium Market and How Supply is to Meet Demand. This unique event, scheduled for December 11-12, 2023 is designed to bring together industry luminaries, researchers, and pioneers to explore the forefront of lithium advancements.

Vice-President of Engineering Solution Sales, Mr. Thornley comments "As we prepare to gather at the Direct Lithium Extraction 2023 Conference, it's evident that we're not just discussing the future of lithium; we're actively shaping it. The convergence of industry leaders, cutting-edge technologies, and insightful discussions creates an unparalleled environment for collaboration and innovation. I am honored to be part of a forum that is driving the sustainable energy revolution forward, and I look forward to contributing to the transformative dialogue that will define the next phase of lithium extraction technologies.".

The DLE Conference promises to be a pivotal moment for those engaged in the lithium sector, providing a stage for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and the forging of strategic partnerships. Attendees will not only be spectators; they will be integral contributors to the ongoing narrative of sustainable energy solutions.

The Direct Lithium Extraction 2023 Conference is more than an event; it's a commitment to being a catalyst for positive change in the world of lithium.

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by GreenCentre Canada a leading technology innovation centre, supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com.

About Direct Lithium Extraction Conference 2023

The Direct Lithium Extraction 2023 Exhibition and Conference offers market intelligence and industry presentations on lithium extraction from brine resources, emphasizing reduced environmental impact, water usage, and faster production times.

Mr. Howie Honeyman, Ph.D., President & Chief Executive Officer

(519) 333-5888

Forward Water Technologies Corp.

howie.honeyman@forwardwater.com

For further information please contact:

Kayla.ferderber@forwardwater.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; unanticipated operating events; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; stock market volatility as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Forward Water Technologies Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/807572/forward-water-technologies-to-participate-at-the-direct-lithium-extraction-2023-conference-in-california-usa

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

FWTC:CA
Forward Water Technologies
Logo for Forward Water Technologies (TSXV:FWTC)

Forward Water Technologies


Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FWTC

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FWTC

Trading resumes in:

Company: Forward Water Technologies Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Brokered Private Placement

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Brokered Private Placement

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a brokered private placement (the "Offering") of a minimum of 20,000,000 units ("Units") and a maximum of 40,000,000 Units, on a commercially reasonable efforts agency basis, at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for gross proceeds of $1 million to $2 million

The Offering may consist of up to 26,525,774 units issued pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption available under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106") for maximum gross proceeds of $1,326,288.70 (the "LIFE Offering"). There is an offering document relating to the LIFE Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at forwardwater.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Successfully Closes Non-Brokered Placement

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Successfully Closes Non-Brokered Placement

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement raising total gross proceeds of $462,000 (the "Offering

The Offering involved the issuance of 9,240,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit. Each unit was comprised of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant. Each common share purchase warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.075 per share at any time on or before October 20, 2026.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units ("Unit") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one warrant (a "Warrant") each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire an additional common share (the "Warrant Share") of the Company at an exercise price of $0.075 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Letter of Intent with Aalborg CSP

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Letter of Intent with Aalborg CSP

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Aalborg CSP ("Aalborg CSP"), a premier developer of solar thermal collectors designed to facilitate heat generation without the reliance on conventional fuel combustion

The LOI, signed August 31, 2023 outlines the terms and conditions under which FWTC and Aalborg CSP intend to pursue a relationship that will enable FWTC to access Aalborg CSP's flat panel and parabolic solar thermal solution offerings for integration into FWTC'S proprietary Forward Osmosis ("FO") technology systems, specific to Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) applications and where the use of solar thermal integration provides beneficial use to the client. The parties have agreed to work diligently and in good faith to negotiate and finalize a definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") to effectuate the proposed relationship.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bion Announces Strategic Alliance with Transparency Wise

Bion Announces Strategic Alliance with Transparency Wise

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced today a Letter of Intent with Transparency Wise, LLC, (TW) of St Petersburg, FL. Bion and TW will work to define a strategic partnership focused on providing their mutual producer partners and supply chain participants with resources and technology to measure, verify, and report regenerative practices and climate-smart impacts.

TW will provide Bion and their producer partners with TW's AgWise.io agricultural data management platform to measure, monitor, report, and quantify livestock production data. Relevant data will be shared with appropriate supply chain stakeholders and, ultimately, with the consumer via the Transparency Wise consumer app. TW will utilize their blockchain integration with IBM Food Trust TM to leverage the integrity of data collected.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Green Batteries: RecycLiCo's Lithium Carbonate Qualified by Battery Cell Test

Green Batteries: RecycLiCo's Lithium Carbonate Qualified by Battery Cell Test

-

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (" RecycLiCo " or the " Company "), (TSX.V: AMY; OTCQB: AMYZF; FSE: ID4) a pioneer in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce that the company's lithium carbonate regenerated from recycled battery waste has successfully been qualified by C4V's Phase 1 Supply Chain Qualification program through testing in battery cells.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL David Dickson Speaking at Benchmark Week 2023

Lake Resources NL David Dickson Speaking at Benchmark Week 2023

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) will be presenting on a panel on the opening day of Benchmark Week 2023, a flagship event hosted by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, in Los Angeles on 14 November (PST) or 15 November (AEDT).

Benchmark Week is a premier gathering for the world's lithium-ion battery supply chain and the wider energy transition.

David Dickson, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at LKE will be participating on a panel on Tuesday 1:00 pm (PST) or Wednesday 8:00 am (AEDT), addressing the topic of whether lithium will replace oil as the key critical commodity of the new energy economy.

Joining him on the panel will be Salah Gamoudi, CFO of Standard Lithium and Roger Atkins, Founder of Electric Vehicles Outlook Ltd.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q3 Financial Results

Bitcoin Well Reports 2023 Q3 Financial Results

Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial fintech business which future-proofs money by making bitcoin useful to everyday people, today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Key highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Bion's former CEO and Technology Co-inventor Passes

Bion's former CEO and Technology Co-inventor Passes

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, acknowledged the passing on Saturday of Dominic Bassani, the company's former Chief Executive Officer, after an extended illness. The Bion team extends its condolences and best wishes to the Bassani family.

Mr. Bassani's association with Bion began as a consultant in 2000, with a focus on strategic planning and special projects. In 2006, he assumed the role of CEO. As the driving force behind the development of Bion's second and third generation technologies, his legacy will be pioneering solutions to one of the greatest environmental problems in the world today: the air and water quality impacts from livestock production. He was a co-inventor of Bion's third generation technology platform – our Gen3Tech and patented Ammonia Recovery System – that represents the state-of-the-art in comprehensive waste treatment and nutrient recovery for livestock and other concentrated organic waste streams.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q3 2023 Results

Nano One Provides Quarterly Progress Update and Reports Q3 2023 Results

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB

Q3 2023 Highlights and Headlines

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

