Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

10 Generative AI Stocks to Watch as ChatGPT Soars (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Trending Press Releases

AVL and TMT Agree A$217 Million Merger

Alpha Lithium Files Improved Preliminary Economic Assessment and Provides Update on Strategic Review Process

FPX Nickel Announces Battery Supply Chain MOU with JOGMEC and Prime Planet Energy & Solutions

Max Resource Discovers New Copper & Silver Target at CESAR

Nano One Announces Collaboration Agreement with Sumitomo Metal Mining and a C$16.9 Million Strategic Investment

Helium Evolution's Farmout Well Encounters Helium, Proceeding With Completion and Testing

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC

Australian Vanadium

ATVVF

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU

Ocumetics Technology

OTC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Updated!)

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units ("Unit") of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one warrant (a "Warrant") each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire an additional common share (the "Warrant Share") of the Company at an exercise price of $0.075 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance

Insiders may participate in the Private Placement and will be considered a related party transaction subject to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements provided under subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that participation in the Private Placement by insiders will not exceed 25% of the fair market value of the Company's market capitalization.

The Private Placement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a four month and one day hold period, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for commercialization activities, client development and general corporate purposes.

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.
Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by GreenCentre Canada, a leading technology innovation centre supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. In addition, the Company has initiated early stage R&D for the treatment of food and beverage process streams.

For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com.

Contact Information

For more information or interview requests, please contact:
C. Howie Honeyman - Chief Executive Officer
howie.honeyman@forwardwater.com
519-333-5888

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws including statements regarding the closing of the proposed financing and the use of proceeds thereof and the ability for the Company to achieve its growth strategy and business plan. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, the ability to scale the technology and the adoption of the technology by potential customers.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the inability to complete the closing of the financing, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; unanticipated operating events; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE:Forward Water Technologies Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/787625/forward-water-technologies-corp-announces-non-brokered-private-placement-of-units

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Forward Water TechnologiesFWTC:CATSXV:FWTCTech Investing
FWTC:CA
Forward Water Technologies
Sign up to get your FREE

Forward Water Technologies Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Logo for Forward Water Technologies (TSXV:FWTC)

Forward Water Technologies


Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Letter of Intent with Aalborg CSP

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Letter of Intent with Aalborg CSP

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Aalborg CSP ("Aalborg CSP"), a premier developer of solar thermal collectors designed to facilitate heat generation without the reliance on conventional fuel combustion

The LOI, signed August 31, 2023 outlines the terms and conditions under which FWTC and Aalborg CSP intend to pursue a relationship that will enable FWTC to access Aalborg CSP's flat panel and parabolic solar thermal solution offerings for integration into FWTC'S proprietary Forward Osmosis ("FO") technology systems, specific to Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) applications and where the use of solar thermal integration provides beneficial use to the client. The parties have agreed to work diligently and in good faith to negotiate and finalize a definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") to effectuate the proposed relationship.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies and a Leading Lithium Resource Developer Sign Heads of Agreement

Forward Water Technologies and a Leading Lithium Resource Developer Sign Heads of Agreement

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a Heads of Agreement with a leading developer of battery grade lithium sourced from aquifers using direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology (the "Lithium Developer"). This is a clear milestone towards completing a definitive agreement for the utilization of on-site forward osmosis equipment via a lease-to-own model

The Heads of Agreement outlines the key terms and conditions of the proposed transaction between Forward Water and the Lithium Developer and forms the framework needed to complete the definitive agreement. The Heads of Agreement sets out the specific commercial terms that aim to achieve mutual growth and success in the sustainable aquafer-based lithium sector. The proposed lease-to-own model presents an innovative solution designed to address water reusability, foster long-term sustainability and value for all stakeholders.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the twelve months ended March 31, 2023. Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated

Fiscal Year End Financial Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Announces Technical Advisory Engagement with CleanTech Lithium

Forward Water Technologies Announces Technical Advisory Engagement with CleanTech Lithium

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) is pleased to announce that it has signed a technical advisory engagement dated May 25th, 2023 with CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium") to review and assess technologies capable of further increasing CleanTech Lithium's existing process efficiencies

Under this advisory engagement, FWTC will evaluate and advise on various technologies for use within CleanTech Lithium's operations, at its Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin projects located in the lithium triangle within Chile.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Announces Letter of Intent with Mead & Hunt

Forward Water Technologies Announces Letter of Intent with Mead & Hunt

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces a non-binding letter of intent that outlines the terms of a proposed business relationship with Mead & Hunt, a leading architecture and engineering firm based in the United States

Together, Forward Water and Mead & Hunt structured a mutually beneficial business relationship to help enable the rapid commercialization of Forward Water's Forward Osmosis (FO) process to address client needs. Forward Water guides project support with its FO expertise, design know-how, and technical assets. Mead & Hunt provides extensive supply chain connections, engineering design experience, capabilities to fabricate the needed treatment equipment, as well as an established customer pipeline.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Klimat X and Pomeroon, Participate in Ground-breaking Ceremony with His Excellency C.H. Santokhi, President of Suriname

Klimat X and Pomeroon, Participate in Ground-breaking Ceremony with His Excellency C.H. Santokhi, President of Suriname

 Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce its participation in a ground-breaking ceremony in Suriname alongside his Excellency, C.H. Santokhi, President of Suriname. The occasion was marked by an inaugural tree planting ceremony, which included the presence of key District Commissioners, Government Ministers, and other representatives.

Ground-breaking Ceremony with His Excellency C.H. Santokhi, President of Suriname (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

James Tansey , CEO of Klimat X commented, "We are honoured to be part of this ceremony that serves to demonstrate the mutual commitments we share with our jurisdictional partners in Suriname. Since 2017, Klimat X and Pomeroon have been active in this region. Many people are not aware that Suriname is a net negative carbon emitter nation and has huge potential to generate carbon credits from mangrove restoration and conservation. James continues, "this type of project can generate 500-1000 tons per hectare with tens of thousands of hectares of potential and we see many mutual and intertwined benefits from this enhanced partnership with the Government of Suriname:

  • Further enhancement of the country's reputation for world leading investment in sustainable farming and nature-based carbon credit generation with a commitment to community and local benefits stemming from large nature-based mangrove projects.
  • The introduction and application of cutting edge technology, Tree Counter™ , a pool of proprietary machine learning tools developed in partnership with the University of Copenhagen to count every individual tree on projects and measure every kilogram of carbon sequestered.
  • Supporting the execution, quality, and traceability of the Company's operations through."
Highlights
  • Klimat X continues to work on data gathering and analysis for mangrove protection and restoration activities in both Coronie and Commeweijne Districts covering 30,000+ hectares.
  • Following 6 months of fieldwork, the Company aims to submit two draft Project Design Documents for pipeline listing with Verra by Q4 2023.
  • All Company activities will be supported by Tree Counter using ground-breaking remote sensing and AI enhanced data processing from the University of Copenhagen to monitor every tree planted and protected in Suriname.
  • Through Klimat X subsidiary, Pomeroon Suriname N.V. the Company launches sustainable agriculture operations in Suriname and formally opens its farm.
  • The Company has commenced both coconut seedling nursery setup and tree planting on a 3,000-acre farm site in the Coronie District. ('Coronie')
Background

On 30 September 2022 , the Company entered a Memorandum of Understanding ('MOU') with the Government to pursue two country-wide initiatives:

  • The development of mixed agro-forestry and carbon offset projects to be planted with coconut and hardwood trees in an environmentally friendly manner. More recently, a 3,000-acre site for long term company utilisation has been confirmed.
  • The restoration and rehabilitation of mangroves along the coastline of Suriname with their key existing partner and global expert in blue carbon– Silvestrum Climate Associates – KlimatX has deployed several field teams to Suriname throughout 2023.

  • On 21 December 2022 the parties entered into two binding co-operation agreements further detailing the terms of the proposed activities and investment in each area
  • This enabled the Company to commence investment in early 2023 and over USD500K has already been invested including on soil and ground analysis and testing, mapping, data gathering and establishment of a local office and team.
  • On April 24, 2023 the company announced it had signed a binding agreement with the national government of Suriname to develop mangrove carbon credit and agroforestry projects. The Company has built a presence in Suriname and has been actively conducting fieldwork to establish project size and feasibility.
  • Beyond job generation and employment, the Company expects to invest in, and undertake projects and initiatives in areas including education, climate smart agriculture and female empowerment and has a proven track record in doing so.
About Pomeroon

The Pomeroon group of companies were formed in 2017 with an initial focus on sustainable agriculture and coconut farming in Guyana . Since inception they have been mission driven, for profit corporations focussed on climate smart agriculture and more recently on nature-based carbon projects. They are controlled subsidiaries of KlimatX.

About Carbon Done Right and Tree Counter™

The Carbon Done Right methodology and technology company Tree Counter can provide analysis-ready data and results maps and statistics. Metrics can be at plot level, stand level, ecosystem level or at a national or continental scale. For Governments or developers. They have a world leading AI dataset that provides unprecedented insights into forest change and carbon capture at the individual tree level, with advanced deep learning models. Tree Counter is a nature monitoring technology intended to revolutionize the monitoring, reporting, and verifying of nature with expertise. The company's cutting-edge analytics platform covers all nature-based solutions, including forestry, regenerative agriculture, rice methane, grassland management, and blue carbon. Providing small holder carbon project developers and natural capital investors, and governments with real-time verification of co-benefits and monitoring of potential leakage, double counting, permanence, and additionality of environmental interventions.

About Klimat X

Klimat X is an owner and operator of nature-based carbon assets that serves the growing demand for carbon credits from companies seeking to meet their Net Zero goals. The Company achieves this by investing in the exploration, restoration and management of terrestrial and marine systems that can either be protected to enhance the sequestration of greenhouse gases or restored from a degraded status to fully productive ecosystems. The Company's dedication to environmental stewardship and its robust pipeline of carbon credit projects makes it a trusted partner to the largest buyers of carbon credits in the world, in the fight against climate change. Klimat X deploys capital at risk under various arrangements (including cooperation, assignment, and production sharing agreements) with government engagement in various suitable jurisdictions around the world.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
"James Tansey"
James Tansey
Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively " forward looking statements ") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the Offering and the ongoing business of the Company. Klimat X cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions, and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Klimat X including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the need for additional capital by the Company through financings, and the risk that such funds may not be raised. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Klimat X. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Klimat X does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

SOURCE Klimat X Developments Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/27/c5190.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Successful Completion of Lithium Carbonate Test Program

Lake Resources NL Successful Completion of Lithium Carbonate Test Program

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announces the successful completion of the Saltworks Technologies lithium carbonate test program to produce battery grade lithium carbonate from Lilac DLE lithium chloride eluate. Lake delivered 120,000 litres of concentrated lithium chloride eluate to Saltworks Technologies in Richmond, BC for this carbonate production test work. The eluate was produced from the Kachi Lilac DLE Demonstration plant in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

"Most DLE lithium carbonate announcements are based on a few kilograms of carbonate produced on a lab bench scale unit; we've produced more lithium carbonate than most DLE projects under development. This gives us great confidence in our process," Lake CEO David Dickson said.

The DLE Demo Plant continues to operate in Catamarca having now produced over 150,000 litres of eluate and processed over 3 million litres of Kachi brine. The demonstration plant is expected to produce over 200,000 litres of eluate and process close to 4 million litres of Kachi brine from multiple wells before it is shut down in October.

"The extraction technology is now proven, and we are concentrating on designing well-structured project schedules for a facility with a target design life of 25 years at Kachi."

Mr. Dickson said Lake remained on track for completion of a bankable Definitive Feasibility Study in December, as previously announced.

He said Saltworks had demonstrated the Kachi commercial flowsheet unit operations in the processing of the 120,000 the litres of eluate solution:

- Reverse Osmosis
- Impurity removal (Ca, Mg)
- Evaporation
- Ion Exchange (Ca, Mg, B)
- Lithium Carbonate precipitation
- Centrifuge and Washing

Mr Dickson said these results, along with the recent successful extraction and injection testing, showed that the DLE process at Kachi was being paired with high-yield, production-scale extraction wells.

"Process plant design is underway, we have good optionality with our power supply, and environmental and community consultations are well underway, so we are very happy with the progress."

"We have drilled deeper for better grades and improved our drilling performance by 40 percent this year."

"Grades from recent extraction tests are 20 percent higher than exploration samples and we can expect further JORC updates prior to publishing the Phase 1 DFS results," he said.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blockmate Ventures to Divest Midpoint Business

Blockmate Ventures to Divest Midpoint Business

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or " the Company ") advises that yesterday, September 21, 2023, it entered into a binding agreement to divest its Midpoint foreign exchange business.

The 100% sale of Midpoint to David Wong for a nominal figure will allow Blockmate to focus all of its resources towards the blockchain, battery and clean energy ventures within its portfolio. By divesting Midpoint, Blockmate is expected to reduce its net cash outflows by approximately $500,000 per annum.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bion's Ammonia Recovery Technology's Initial Startup Successful - Maintains Controlled Steady-State

Bion's Ammonia Recovery Technology's Initial Startup Successful - Maintains Controlled Steady-State

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a leader in advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced the Ammonia Recovery System at its Fair Oaks commercial scale demonstration facility has achieved and maintained controlled steady-state operations under a variety of conditions. When at steady state, the system produces an ammonium distillate (solution), the base of Bion's nitrogen fertilizer products.

Bion has begun optimizing the system's operating parameters so that it will meet or exceed Bion's economic models for large-scale commercial projects. The Company expects the optimization to take at least four to eight weeks, at which point final design for commercial projects can begin.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Engagement with Oak Hill Financial for Investor Relations

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Announces Engagement with Oak Hill Financial for Investor Relations

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AMY; OTC-US: AMYZF; FSE: ID4), a global leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce its engagement with Oak Hill Financial Inc. ("Oak Hill") to bolster its investor relations and capital markets advisory services.

RecycLiCo has selected Oak Hill to enhance its market presence, targeting investment community channels, and identifying potential and existing investors, as the Company continues to execute its business plan.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Executives Speaking at Fastmarkets Conference

Lake Resources NL Executives Speaking at Fastmarkets Conference

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Responsible lithium developer Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announces that two company executives will be speaking at the Fastmarkets European Battery Raw Materials conference in Amsterdam on 18-20 September, 2023. The conference will provide access to insights and analysis of the battery raw materials market from numerous leaders and innovators across the industry.

On Tuesday, September 19, Scott Munro, Senior Vice President of Technology, Strategy, and Risk for Lake, will participate in a panel discussion on direct lithium extraction and its potential impact on lithium production.

David Dickson, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Lake will share his perspectives on "Mining Meets Oil and Gas: Bringing Lessons Learned to Lithium Production", on Wednesday, 20 September. He will be speaking on the highly transferrable skills of the oil and gas industry to lithium production, and the importance of collaboration across industries and governments to drive the fulfilment of future lithium supply requirements, and ultimately, long term sustainability.

Details of the conference, including agenda and speakers, can be found here:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/E876I78V



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies
Sign up to get your FREE

Forward Water Technologies Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Lumina Gold to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 4th

E-Tech Resources Enters into MOU to Evaluate Deployment of Novamera's Surgical Mining Technologies at Eureka Project

CanAlaska Confirms Uranium Mineralization of 0.27% U3O8 on Geikie Project

Nextech3D.ai CEO Evan Gappelberg To Present At Emerging Growth Conference October 5, 2023

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Lumina Gold to Present at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 4th

Critical Metals Investing

E-Tech Resources Enters into MOU to Evaluate Deployment of Novamera's Surgical Mining Technologies at Eureka Project

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Confirms Uranium Mineralization of 0.27% U3O8 on Geikie Project

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster Resources Applies for Drilling Permits for Maiden Drill Program on the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Base Metals Investing

NiCAN Provides Details on Upcoming Drill Program at Wine Nickel Property, Manitoba, Canada

Uranium Investing

Uranium Exploration Update And Carbon Neutral Certification

Resource Investing

Marquee Acquires 301km2 of Highly Prospective Lithium Tenure in WA’s Lithium Corridor of Power

×