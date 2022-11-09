Energy Investing News

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results from an airborne electromagnetic (EM), magnetic and radiometric survey on its 100% owned Wollaston uranium project, located 10km south of Cameco's Rabbit Lake Uranium Mill and 30km south of OranoDenison's McClean Lake Uranium Mill in the northeastern Athabasca Basin.

Highlights

  • New high priority targets identified in addition to the discovery of the Gizmo zone last winter.
  • Ground gravity surveys planned over the new target areas.
  • Immediate drilling planned on this project near existing uranium mills.

Ken Wheatley, Vice President, Exploration stated, "The results of this survey are quite exceptional, adding substantially to the understanding of this project and potential for discovery."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/143568_76ef4b4b94c9fb12_003.jpg

Figure 1: The Axiom Xcite TDEM airborne system in action.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/143568_76ef4b4b94c9fb12_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/143568_76ef4b4b94c9fb12_004.jpg

Figure 2: The Axiom Xcite TDEM and Mag results. The magnetic survey is on the left side and shows a large fold that has been faulted in several places. The EM conductors are on the right side (showing up as red) and the areas where they are cross-cut by faults or folded are areas of interest.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/143568_76ef4b4b94c9fb12_004full.jpg

The Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. completed 1,650 line-km of an airborne Time Domain Electromagnetic survey (Xcite TDEM) and coincident magnetic survey over the whole project area at a 100m line spacing with 100m tie lines. (Figure 1 and Figure 2). The EM part of the survey has identified at least 45km of linear conductors, many which have not been drilled before, or were drilled too shallow to properly investigate for deeper basement-hosted uranium deposits.

Forum is planning both a ground gravity survey and a drill program for the near future.

Ken Wheatley, P.Geo., Forum's Vice President of Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is a diversified energy metal company with uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One Rated mining province for exploration and development, a strategic uranium land position in Nunavut and a strategic cobalt land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com/

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Forum's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the historical data, the work expenditure commitments; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund future exploration or development programs; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; changes commodity prices, litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or an inability to obtain permits required in connection with maintaining or advancing its exploration projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 604-630-1585

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143568

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forum Energy MetalsTSXV:FMCEnergy Investing
FMC:CA
Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy Metals to Present at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto - November 9 and 10, 2022

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto - November 9 and 10, 2022

You are welcome to join Forum Energy Metals at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in Toronto, Ontario on Wednesday, November 9 and Thursday, November 10. Forum President & CEO, Richard Mazur and Senior Geologist Dr. Rebecca Hunter will be presenting on Wednesday, November 9 at 2pm. Mr. Mazur and Dr. Hunter will be available on both days of the conference for 1 X 1 meetings to update investors on the Company's planned exploration activities at its uranium,copper and battery metals portfolio. To register: https:redcloudfs.comfallminingshowcase2022

Technical meetings with management and partnering inquiries on Forum's portfolio of uranium, copper, nickel and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Nunavut and Idaho can be arranged by contacting: Rick Mazur, President & CEO at mazur@forumenergymetals.com or by calling 604-630-1585.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Acquires Fisher Copper Claims, Saskatchewan

Forum Acquires Fisher Copper Claims, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired certain mineral claims (the "Claims") in Saskatchewan from Big Ridge Gold Corp. ("Big Ridge") in consideration of the issuance of 100,000 shares of the Company to Big Ridge and a 1% net smelter return royalty on the Claims, one-half of which (0.5%) may be purchased by the Company for $500,000. The shares are subject to a four month hold period.

The Fisher property is located 40km west of Pelican Narrows, Saskatchewan in a volcanic arc assemblage and associated sedimentary rocks of the Glennie Domain. The property hosts a stratabound, volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit measuring 650,000 tons grading 0.5% copper and 3.0% zinc.* Forum's geological team has identified further targets for extension of the mineralization and will be conducting a prospecting and sampling program this month.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dr. Rebecca Hunter Joins Forum Exploration Team; Gravity Survey Completed on Nunavut Uranium Project

Dr. Rebecca Hunter Joins Forum Exploration Team; Gravity Survey Completed on Nunavut Uranium Project

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Rebecca Hunter has joined Forum as Senior Geologist. Dr. Hunter will bring her valuable experience as an economic geologist with a broad knowledge of uranium, base and precious metal deposit models to the Forum exploration team.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO stated, "With the Company's renewed focus on uranium exploration and its expansion into energy metals, Dr. Hunter brings a fresh perspective to the Company's portfolio of uranium properties in the Athabasca Basin and our copper, nickel and cobalt properties in Saskatchewan and Idaho. And of course, Rebecca will be advancing her former discoveries of uranium deposits in Nunavut when she was at Cameco, which are now held by Forum."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Provides Nunavut Uranium Project Update

Forum Provides Nunavut Uranium Project Update

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a ground gravity survey and completion of a baseline archaeological study on its Nunavut Uranium Project, located 100 km west of the community of Baker Lake, Nunavut, within the Thelon Basin.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO stated, "The Thelon Basin is an important unconformity-type uranium district that represents the closest geological analogue in the world to the prolific Athabasca Basin. We believe that our ground hosts major high grade uranium deposits with similar potential and grades as the Athabasca. Forum is formulating plans to aggressively explore this project in 2023."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Commences Airborne Geophysical Survey on the Wollaston Uranium Project

Forum Commences Airborne Geophysical Survey on the Wollaston Uranium Project

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of an airborne electromagnetic (EM) and magnetic survey on its Wollaston uranium project, located 10km south of Cameco's Rabbit Lake Uranium Mill and 30km south of OranoDenison's McClean Lake Uranium Mill in the northeastern Athabasca Basin.

Ken Wheatley, Vice President, Exploration stated, "Drilling in the winter of 2022 demonstrated the uranium potential of the property with the discovery of the Gizmo zone. The airborne survey will aid with structural interpretations and precisely locate the EM conductors for identification of continuing gravity surveys. This will set the project up for investigating numerous high-priority targets with future drill programs, starting in 2023."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Announces Continuation of 10,000 Metre Drill Program at Manibridge

CanAlaska Announces Continuation of 10,000 Metre Drill Program at Manibridge

Nickel-Bearing Sulphides Intersected in All Summer Drillholes to Date

CanAlaska at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Event, November 9th 2022

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Discusses Three Ongoing Drill Programs Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com November 8th

Purepoint Uranium Discusses Three Ongoing Drill Programs Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com November 8th

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company" ) today announced that Chris Frostad, President and CEO will provide an update on the Company's three ongoing drill programs including its Flagship Hook Lake Joint Venture with Partners Cameco and Orano live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 8 th 2022.

DATE : November 8 th , 2022
TIME: 11 am ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3C7y59u

Available for 1x1 meetings: November 11, 2022

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com November 8th

Blue Sky Uranium to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com November 8th

Blue Sky Uranium (OTCQB: BKUCFTSX-V: BSK), based in Vancouver focused on the Amarillo Grande deposit in Argentina today announced that CEO Niko Cacos and VP of Exploration Guillermo Pensado will present live at Virtual Investor Conferences.com on November 8 th 2022.

DATE : November 8 th , 2022
TIME: 10:00am PT/1:00pm ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3C7y59u

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Labrador Uranium Completes 2022 Field Season - Setting Itself up for Future Growth

Labrador Uranium Completes 2022 Field Season - Setting Itself up for Future Growth

Labrador Uranium Inc. (" LUR ", " Labrador Uranium ", or " the Company ") (CSE: LUR, OTCQB: LURAF, FRA: EI1) is pleased to announce the completion of its 2022 exploration program on its Central Mineral Belt (" CMB ") Property in Central Labrador, Canada (Figure 1).

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Completes $10M Non-Brokered Private Placement

CanAlaska Completes $10M Non-Brokered Private Placement

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") previously announced on October 6, 2022, as increased on October 7, 2022. Under the Offering, the Company has issued 13,173,212 flow-through units for gross proceeds of $6,850,070.24 and 4,499,900 charity flow-through units for gross proceeds of $3,149,930, for total gross proceeds of $10,000,000.24.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid a total of $594,362.58 and issued a total of 1,049,545 warrants as finder's fees. Each finder's warrant is exercisable for one common share at a price of $0.52 for three years.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ValOre Metals Corp. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

ValOre Metals Corp. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

Valore Metals Corp. (TSXV: VO) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×