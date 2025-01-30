Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Forum Energy Metals and Global Uranium Announce Exploration Update on Drill Targeting, Northwest Athabasca Project, Saskatchewan

Reprocessing of historical EM data has added greater targeting certainty and will help augment a planned winter 2025 drill program on the Northwest Athabasca Project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) (the "Company" or "Forum") and Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN) (OTC: GURFF) (FSE: Q3J) ("Global") are pleased to announce the completion of data compilation and reprocessing of historical EM geophysical surveys to optimize the upcoming drill program on the Northwest Athabasca (NWA) Project, located on the northwest shore of Lake Athabasca in Saskatchewan, Canada (Figure 1). Global has an option to earn 51% interest in Forum's interest in the NWA Project by spending up to $9M over four years (see News Release dated May 30, 2024). Diamond drilling and geophysical surveys are planned this winter, pending the completion of ongoing community engagement and final government approvals. Forum Energy Metals is the Operator of the Northwest Athabasca Project.

"The integration of historical geophysical datasets and legacy drill results gives us an advantage in identifying areas of high potential," stated Ungad Chadda, CEO of Global Uranium. "We are pleased that the Forum exploration team's knowledge and experience in Saskatchewan unconformity-style uranium deposits will shape the refined targeting strategy at the NWA Project, positioning us to unlock the site's full value potential."

Rick Mazur, CEO of Forum Energy Metals stated, "Forum's logistics team is working with local services and contractors to implement the drill program this winter. We are excited to get back to drilling on the project again with Global as our earn-in partner. This is a prolific part of the Athabasca Basin and our last drill campaign in 2013 intersected significant uranium mineralization."

2025 Data Compilation and Drill Targeting

The Northwest Athabasca Project has undergone exploration since the 1970s so there is an enormous database of geological work that has been completed historically (ground sampling, geophysical surveys and diamond drilling). Forum has been compiling all the historical data into its database including Forum's past exploration from 2010 to 2014.

The main targets planned for drilling in 2025 include the Andy, Zone 2A, Opie, Gomer and Spring Bay areas (Figure 2). Drill targets are selected using a combination of known uranium showings, ground and airborne electromagnetic (EM) conductors, magnetic signatures and gravity anomalies. The Maurice Bay uranium showing, which is within the Northwest Athabasca Project is associated with east-southeast-trending faults with significant normal fault displacement.

Forum Energy Metals is working with Convolutions Geoscience based out of Vancouver, British Columbia to investigate and reprocess the historical ground HLEM (Horizontal Loop Electromagnetic) and airborne VTEM (Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic) data that were originally collected by Cameco Corporation in 2005 and 2006. In the Griffith's Creek area (Andy, Zone 2A, Opie target areas), several HLEM and VTEM conductors were identified. Convolutions Geoscience has re-analyzed the historical data and provided recommendations on the orientation and strength of the conductors to help augment the targeting of the potential conductive zones (Figure 3).

The Northwest Athabasca Project

The Northwest Athabasca Project is located along the northwest shore of Lake Athabasca on the margin of the Athabasca Basin 1,000 km north-northwest of Saskatoon. The western margin of the property is situated along the Alberta - Saskatchewan provincial border and the closest community is Uranium City, which is 75 km west of the project. The project consists of 11 continuous mineral claims covering 13,876 ha. Exploration began on the Northwest Athabasca Project in the 1970s after the discovery of uriniferous boulders of Athabasca Group sandstone near Fiddler Point. Diamond drilling at the inferred apex of one of the boulder fans led to the discovery of unconformity uranium mineralization near Maurice Bay in 1976 by Uranerz Exploration and Mining Ltd. A non-43-101 historical resource estimate was documented at 1.5 million lbs at 0.6% U3O8 for the Maurice Bay Showing1. The historical resource estimate, however, was not prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). While the Company believes the historical estimate to be relevant given the extensive exploration work completed by Uranerz, a qualified person has not completed sufficient work to verify and classify the historical estimate as a current ‎mineral resource and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as a current mineral resource. As such, ‎the historical estimate should not be relied upon. Uranium mineralization is hosted in 3 zones (Main, A, and B), with Main zone associated with an east-southeast-trending fault system with approximately 30 m of normal-fault offset (south side down). The A and B zones are situated north of the Main zone within the basement rocks along reactivated normal faults and cross-cutting northeast-trending faults. Numerous showings that host modest-to-significant uranium mineralization have been identified on the project, including the Zone 2A area, which intersected basement-hosted mineralization grading 5.69% over 8.5 m from drill hole Z2A-12 (Uranerz). Other areas of interest include Opie (0.14% U3O8 over 7.6 m), Maurice Creek Showing (5 to 30 ppm U in sandstone), F-Subcropping (270 ppm U in sandstone), Ness Bay (100 to 2000 ppm U), Barney (2.33% U3O8 over 0.1 m), Otis West (up to 6,250 ppm U), and Spring Bay (untraced uriniferous boulder field; 0.05% U3O8 over 3 m in sandstone - drill hole NWA-001).

1Lehnert-Thiel, K., and Kretschmar, W., 1979, The discovery of the Maurice Bay uranium deposit and exploration case history (abs.): Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy District 4, Fourth Annual Meeting, Winnipeg, 1979, unpublished manuscript, 3 p.

Qualified Person

Rebecca Hunter, Ph.D., P.Geo., Forum's Vice President of Exploration and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

For a discussion of the QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures at the NWA Project, please see its technical report entitled "NI 43-101 on the Northwest Athabasca Project Northern Saskatchewan Centered at: Latitude 59°24'00" N, Longitude 109°54'00" W", with an effective date of June 27, 2024, which is available under the Global Uranium's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Global Uranium Corp.

Global Uranium Corp. focuses on exploring and developing uranium assets primarily in North America. The Company currently holds key uranium projects: the Wing Lake Property in the Mudjatik Domain of northern Saskatchewan, Canada; the Northwest Athabasca Joint Venture with Forum Energy Metals Corp./NexGen Energy Ltd./Cameco Corporation/Orano Canada Inc. in the Northwest Athabasca region of Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Great Divide Basin District Projects, the Gas Hills District Projects, and the Copper Mountain District Projects in Wyoming, USA.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/238980_351dd62be4ea5b8c_003.jpg

Figure 1 Location of the Northwest Athabasca Project along Lake Athabasca in northwestern Saskatchewan. The closest communities are Uranium City, Fond du Lac and Fort Chipewyan. The western margin of the property is located along the Alberta - Saskatchewan Border. 

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/238980_351dd62be4ea5b8c_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/238980_351dd62be4ea5b8c_004.jpg

Figure 2 The main uranium showings and drill target areas on the Northwest Athabasca Project. The residual gravity and EM conductors are shown as the background. 

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/238980_351dd62be4ea5b8c_004full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/238980_351dd62be4ea5b8c_005.jpg

Figure 3 Close-up of the Griffith's Creek Trend, which hosts the Andy, Zone 2A and Opie grids. The residual gravity is the background and the historical drill collars are shown. The reprocessed Maxwell Plates are the solid lines and were generated from the historical HLEM data and will be used to aid in drill targeting.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/238980_351dd62be4ea5b8c_005full.jpg

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:
 
Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO 
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 604-630-1585

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/238980

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

FMC:CA
Forum Energy Metals
Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals


Forum Announces Drill Results from Qavvik: 296 Metres of Uranium Mineralization; 8.2% U3O8 over 0.5 Metres and Multiple Intercepts Greater than 1%

Forum Announces Drill Results from Qavvik: 296 Metres of Uranium Mineralization; 8.2% U3O8 over 0.5 Metres and Multiple Intercepts Greater than 1%

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces drill results for the Qavvik anomaly, its second basement hosted deposit located within Forum's 100% owned Aberdeen Project. This highly successful program intersected a 296-metre-wide zone of uranium mineralization with grades up to 8.2% U3O8 in a newly identified lense and resulted in more than 20 assays with grades greater than 1% U3O8. Mineralization is open to the northeast and southwest, and the shallow depths along with the thick overall uranium intercepts demonstrates the open pit potential of this deposit. With multiple drill targets on the property, the Aberdeen project has the potential to unfold into a generational uranium district. (Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the AMEBC Roundup

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the AMEBC Roundup

Join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) at the AMEBC Roundup Conference held at the Vancouver Convention Center East. Forum's exploration team will be available at booth #920 in the Core Shack to review and discuss drill core from the 2024 drilling program at the Aberdeen Uranium Project located in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut on Wednesday January 22 and Thursday January 23. Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Vice President of Exploration will also be presenting in the Critical and Base Metals Session at 3:15pm on Tuesday January 21.

To register visit https://roundup.amebc.ca/register/

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forum Announces Increase in Financing

Forum Announces Increase in Financing

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of December 16, 2024, it has increased its non-brokered private placement to $1,350,000 from the previously $1,250,000 through the issuance of a combination of shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.08 per Share and flow through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit (the "Offering"). All aspects of the Offering remain as disclosed in the December 16th news release.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements. "United States" and "U.S. person" have the respective meanings assigned in Regulation S under the U.S Securities Act.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forum Announces Final Assay Results from Tatiggaq; Drill Intercept Identifies Potential New Zone 300 Metres North of the Tatiggaq Deposit

Forum Announces Final Assay Results from Tatiggaq; Drill Intercept Identifies Potential New Zone 300 Metres North of the Tatiggaq Deposit

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces assay results from the remaining eight drill holes for the Tatiggaq anomaly completed as part of the 2024 exploration program on its 100% owned Aberdeen property in Nunavut, Canada. These drill holes were designed to test sub-parallel structures within the Tatiggaq gravity anomaly at significant step out intervals, demonstrating the large- scale potential of the project with the identification of a potential new zone 300 metres north of the Main Tatiggaq deposit. Drillhole TAT24-021 intersected 0.79% U3O8 over 0.1 m in a strong alteration zone with significant geochemical pathfinder elements at a depth of 221 metres.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forum Comments on Share Price

Forum Comments on Share Price

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announced today that the Company is not aware of any undisclosed material information that might be contributing to the recent decline in the Company's share price.

As announced in its news release dated December 16th, 2024, the Company is raising $1,250,000 which consists of a combination of shares and flowthrough units. Common shares are being purchased by its strategic investor and insiders for general working capital purposes. The flow-through units are being purchased by its long-term investor and supporter Pavillion Resource Fund for procurement of supplies and services for the 2025 drill program on the Aberdeen Uranium Project in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut (Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Moab Minerals (MOM:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B

Download the PDF here.

December 2024 Quarterly Results Presentation

December 2024 Quarterly Results Presentation

Boss Energy Limited (BOE:AU) has announced December 2024 Quarterly Results Presentation

Quarterly Activities Report - December 2024

Quarterly Activities Report - December 2024

Boss Energy Limited (BOE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report - December 2024

Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2024

Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2024

Boss Energy Limited (BOE:AU) has announced Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2024

IsoEnergy and Purepoint Announce 2025 Plans for Joint Venture

IsoEnergy and Purepoint Announce 2025 Plans for Joint Venture

IsoEnergy Ltd. (TSX: ISO) (OTCQX: ISENF) ("IsoEnergy") and Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint") are pleased to announce the commencement of their 2025 exploration program, supported by a $5,000,000 budget for the newly formed 5050 joint venture ("Joint Venture").

The Joint Venture spans over 98,000 hectares and consolidates 10 high-valued uranium projects into three distinctive areas in Saskatchewan's eastern Athabasca Basin: the Dorado Project, the Aurora Project and the Celeste Block (Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") announces that its board of directors approved the granting of incentive stock options ("Options") under its stock option plan to acquire up to an aggregate of 3,877,378 common shares ("Common Shares") of the Corporation and the granting of restricted share units ("RSUs") under its restricted share unit plan to obtain up to an aggregate of 2,657,622 Common Shares to certain of its directors and officers. It has also approved the granting of 1,849,001 Options and 906,999 RSUs to certain of its employees and consultants.

All of the Options are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.81 per Common Share and 33⅓% of the Options will vest on the date that is one year after the date of the grant of such Options and the remainder will vest 33⅓% per year thereafter. All of the RSUs are exercisable for a period of three years at no additional cost and 33⅓% of the RSUs will vest on the date that is one year after the date of the grant of such RSUs and the remainder will vest 33⅓% per year thereafter.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forum Energy Metals
