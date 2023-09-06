Forum Completes Drilling on Its Thelon Basin Uranium Project

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

When Will Gold Go Up? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Trending Press Releases

Principal Technologies: Building an Investment Portfolio of Disruptive Healthcare Technology Companies

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES FINAL REBRAND AND STRENGTHENS ADVISORY BOARD

BriaCell Awarded National Cancer Institute Grant to Advance its Bria-OTS Immunotherapy for Cancer

Avricore Health Corporate Update - Mid-Year Review Demonstrates Company on Right Track

BriaCell Receives Court Approval for the Share Arrangement Spinning Out BriaPro Therapeutics to Existing Shareholders

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Voting Results From Special Meeting

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Principal Technologies

PTEC:CC

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF

NLR

Global X Uranium ETF

URA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Forum Completes Drilling on Its Thelon Basin Uranium Project

Forum Completes Drilling on Its Thelon Basin Uranium Project

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces that it has completed its inaugural drill program on its Thelon Basin uranium project located 100 km west of the Hamlet of Baker Lake, Nunavut. Forum holds a 100% interest in 95,500 hectares of ground adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium project (Figure1). Five holes were completed on two uranium targets, Tatiggaq and Ned for a total of 991 metres. Assay results are expected in SeptemberOctober.

Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Forum's VP, Exploration, stated, "Forum's drill program successfully infilled and extended uranium mineralization at the near surface Tatiggaq deposit located five kilometres west of Orano's Andrew Lake and End deposits, which together contain a total of 93 million pounds of uranium at its Kiggavik uranium project. This drill program was successful in confirming our understanding of the controls of mineralization, which will focus our targeting in Forum's next drill program to extend the deposit at depth and along strike. Only 200 metres of this 1.5 kilometre long anomaly has been drill tested. The drilling at Ned shows that the area is fertile for unconformity-type uranium mineralization processes due to the intersection of clay alteration in the sandstone."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/179616_51e7f9c7442a2bc8_003.jpg

Figure 1 The Thelon Basin is a geologic analogue to the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. Orano's uranium deposits are along the same controlling structures as Forum's Tatiggaq deposit and over 20 other targets are present within the project, which could host additional uranium deposits similar to the Athabasca Basin.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/179616_51e7f9c7442a2bc8_003full.jpg

Tatiggaq

Mineralization at the Tatiggaq zone occurs in two zones - the Main and West Zones and is located at depths between 80 and 180 m. The entire 0.7 km wide by 1.5 km long Tatiggaq gravity anomaly remains open for additional uranium mineralization both along strike of the known zones but also along numerous sub-parallel fault zones to the north and south. Forum drilled two holes in the Tatiggaq Main zone and two holes in the Tatiggaq West zone for a total of 826 metres (Figure 2). The drill core from the mineralized sections has been delivered to the Saskatchewan Research Council laboratory in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/179616_51e7f9c7442a2bc8_004.jpg

Figure 2 The Tatiggaq gravity anomaly showing the location of the Tatiggaq West and Main zones, historical drilling and the 2023 drill holes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/179616_51e7f9c7442a2bc8_004full.jpg

Ned

One hole was drilled on the large Ned gravity target (Figure 1), one of over 20 high-priority targets on the property with potential to host large unconformity-style uranium deposits. Ned is a completely untested 1.3 km by 1.5 km gravity anomaly target located 10 km west of Orano's 40 million pound Kiggavik deposit. The drill hole at Ned was collared in Thelon sandstone and was targeting the sandstone-basement unconformity along the Thelon Fault zone. The hole was lost at 165 metres in clay-altered Thelon sandstone, a typical alteration feature of large uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin. This anomaly will be the focus of additional drill testing during Forum's planned 2024 drill program.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is a diversified energy metal company with uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One Rated mining province for exploration and development, a strategic uranium land position in Nunavut and a strategic cobalt land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt.

For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Forum's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the historical data, the work expenditure commitments; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund future exploration or development programs; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; changes commodity prices, litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or an inability to obtain permits required in connection with maintaining or advancing its exploration projects.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 604-630-1585

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/179616

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forum Energy MetalsFMC:CATSXV:FMCEnergy Investing
FMC:CA
Forum Energy Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Forum Energy Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals


Keep reading...Show less
Uranium Energy Corp. Purchases 60% Interest in the Henday Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan; Forum Retains 40%

Uranium Energy Corp. Purchases 60% Interest in the Henday Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan; Forum Retains 40%

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces that Uranium Energy Corp. ("UEC") has acquired the 60% interest in the Henday uranium project with Forum as the 40% partner (see UEC news release dated August 22, 2023). Under terms of the initial option agreement, Uranium Energy Corp. has the right to earn an additional 10% interest in and to the property by sole funding $20,000,000 in expenditures or delivering a feasibility study on the property, whichever occurs first.

Rebecca Hunter, VP, Exploration commented, "The Henday property has tremendous potential as it is located in the highly sought after Wollaston-Mudjatik transition zone and northeast of several major uranium deposits including the Midwest and Roughrider deposits. The project hosts several favourable EM conductor trends that require additional follow-up. We look forward to working with UEC to progress this well-situated and prospective project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Advances Still Nickel Project, Saskatchewan

Forum Advances Still Nickel Project, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces that it has commenced a ground electromagnetic and magnetic survey on its Still Nickel Project, located 35km northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. Forum's 11,411 hectare property covers the favourable geological trend for large nickel deposits to the northeast of the historical 245,000 ton Clam (Howard) Lake nickel deposit grading 1% nickel, 0.4% copper and 0.04% cobalt* (Figure1).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/175493_38777a5624df9a2a_003.jpg

Figure 1 The Still Nickel Project located at the margin of the Rottenstone and La Ronge Domains.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Commences Drilling on Its Thelon Basin Uranium Project

Forum Commences Drilling on Its Thelon Basin Uranium Project

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces that it has commenced a 2,000 metre drill program on its Thelon Basin uranium project located 100 km west of the Hamlet of Baker Lake, Nunavut. Forum holds a 100% interest in 95,000 hectares of ground that Cameco Corporation formerly held and extensively drilled from 2008 to 2012 adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium deposit (Figure1).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/173888_4adf35e0041ed9ce_003.jpg
 
Figure 1 The Thelon Basin is a geologic analogue to the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan.
 
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4908/173888_4adf35e0041ed9ce_003full.jpg

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy Metals and Traction Uranium Complete Airborne Geophysical Survey on the Grease River Project, Athabasca Basin

Forum Energy Metals and Traction Uranium Complete Airborne Geophysical Survey on the Grease River Project, Athabasca Basin

Airborne geophysical survey to aid in structural mapping and to define prospective drill targets for the Grease River Project in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) (the "Company" or "Forum") and Traction Uranium Corp. (CSE: TRAC) (OTCQB: TRCTF) (FSE: Z1K) ("Traction") are pleased to announce they have completed an airborne magnetic, electromagnetic (EM) and radiometric survey on Forum's 100%-owned Grease River Project, located along the north rim of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. A total of 1,353 line-km were surveyed at a 100 metre line spacing using a New Resolution Geophysics specially designed Xcite™ Time Domain Electromagnetic System. The survey was conducted over the entire Grease River claims totaling 10,528 hectares along the Grease River Shear Zone (Figure 1). Data delivery is expected within six weeks from Axiom Exploration Group and will be interpreted for follow-up exploration.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Closes $3 Million Flow Through Share Private Placement

Forum Closes $3 Million Flow Through Share Private Placement

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement for proceeds of $2,999,923 through the issuance of 22,221,649 flow through shares (the "FT Shares") at a price of $0.135 per FT Share (see news release dated May 24, 2023). Forum holds a 100% interest in 95,000 hectares of ground that Cameco Corporation extensively drilled from 2008 to 2012 adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium deposit in the Thelon Basin. A 2,000 metre drill program will commence in July, 2023 (Figure1).

Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Forum's VP, Exploration stated, "Forum's Nunavut Uranium Project in the Thelon Basin is a geologic analogue to the prolific Athabasca Basin for high grade, unconformity style uranium deposits. Our ground includes two uranium deposits, in addition to over 20 highly prospective targets. I am excited for the opportunity to continue delineating these deposits and explore for new discoveries on our 100% owned property."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Announces Spinout of 5 Nickel Properties and other Assets and Sets Date for Annual General & Special Meeting

CanAlaska Announces Spinout of 5 Nickel Properties and other Assets and Sets Date for Annual General & Special Meeting

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its board of directors has unanimously approved a spinout of the Company's Halfway Lake, Resting Lake, Hunter, Odei River and Mel properties (collectively, the "Nickel Properties") totalling 36,174 hectares (Figure 1), and $1,000,000 cash (together with the Nickel Properties, the "Assets"), to its shareholders by way of a share capital reorganization effected through a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"). Under the Arrangement, CanAlaska will transfer the Assets to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Core Nickel Corp. ("Core Nickel"), in consideration for approximately 25,000,000 Core Nickel common shares. The Core Nickel shares will then be distributed to CanAlaska's shareholders pro rata their interest in CanAlaska. Upon completion of the Arrangement, CanAlaska's shareholders will own shares in two reporting companies: Core Nickel, which will focus on developing the Nickel Properties, and CanAlaska, which will continue to retain an interest in over 25 separate property packages and will focus on the development of its uranium properties.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Mining Entrepreneur Bassam Moubarak Joins Radio Fuels Energy Corp. as Chief Financial Officer

Mining Entrepreneur Bassam Moubarak Joins Radio Fuels Energy Corp. as Chief Financial Officer

Radio Fuels Energy Corp. (CSE: CAKE) (OTCQB: CKEFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the board of directors has appointed Bassam Moubarak as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Mr. Moubarak is a seasoned senior executive with over 15 years' experience in the mining industry. Mr. Moubarak currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Palisades Gold Corp, Chief Financial Officer and Director of Freeman Gold Corp and Chief Financial Officer of Nevada King Gold Corp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Completes Key Extension Uranium Project Earn-In to Consolidate 100% Ownership

CanAlaska Completes Key Extension Uranium Project Earn-In to Consolidate 100% Ownership

Geochemical Assay Results Confirm Uranium Enrichment Present in Faults

Geikie Uranium Project Advancing to Stage 3 of Earn-In Agreement

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market

Cosa Resources Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market

Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the symbol "COSAF". Common shares of the Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "COSA", as well as on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the new symbol "SSKU".

Keith Bodnarchuk, President & CEO, commented: "Given our team's successful track record of discovery and delivery of shareholder value, and our growing portfolio of under-explored Athabasca Basin uranium projects in Northern Saskatchewan, we have seen continued interest from investors outside of Canada, and are excited to provide them with easier access and exposure to Cosa as we grow and advance as a company."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Confirms Second Shallow Zone of Uranium Mineralization Starting 32 Metres From Surface Within ACKIO

Baselode Confirms Second Shallow Zone of Uranium Mineralization Starting 32 Metres From Surface Within ACKIO

  • Two drill holes (AK23-112 and AK23-113) intersected elevated levels of radioactivity in Pod 7 at overburden-basement contact within 32 and 37 metres from surface, respectively
  • Drill holes in "Mirror" exploration target intersected elevated radioactivity within massive alteration system
  • Assays from this Drill Program are expected shortly

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the diamond drilling program (the "Program") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium zone ("ACKIO") on the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project") (see Figures 1 and 2, Table 1).

"Several of our holes intercepted elevated levels of radioactivity, which will expand our mineralized footprint. We also achieved several milestones, including extending mineralization along strike and at depth, discovering more shallow mineralization including Pod 7 starting at the overburden-basement rocks contact similar to Pod 1, defining thicker zones of mineralization within previously modeled areas, and identifying a new trend of mineralization at the Mirror target which displays intense alteration over a 300 m width," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. ("MN.WT ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Forum Energy Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BRO

Steppe Gold Ltd to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 7, 2023

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Signs Profit and Intellectual Property Share Agreement with Idroneimages Ltd

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Commences Lithogeochemical Mapping of St. Denis and Sangster Properties in Search of LCT Type Pegmatites

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BRO

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Ltd to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 7, 2023

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Commences Lithogeochemical Mapping of St. Denis and Sangster Properties in Search of LCT Type Pegmatites

Base Metals Investing

Pacific Empire Provides Corporate and Exploration Update

Tech Investing

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Letter of Intent with Aalborg CSP

Base Metals Investing

Inomin Drills 23% Magnesium and 0.19% Nickel Over 169 Metres

Gold Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SWA

×