Forum Announces $1,250,000 Financing with Strategic Investors

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement of up to $1,250,000 through the issuance of a combination of shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.08 per Share and flow through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit. Each FT Unit consists of one flow through common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to purchase one non-flow through common share at a price of $0.15 per warrant share for a period of 18 months from closing of the financing.

Proceeds raised from the issuance of the Shares will be used for general working capital and proceeds raised from the issuance of FT Units will be used by Forum to incur Canadian Exploration Expenses on its Canadian uranium properties and will be used as deemed appropriate for qualifying expenses for the critical mineral tax credit (CMETC).

The Company intends to pay finders fees in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The private placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange and all securities are subject to a four-month hold period.

The securities referred to in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available. This news release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities for sale, nor a solicitation for offers to buy any securities. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements. "United States" and "U.S. person" have the respective meanings assigned in Regulation S under the U.S Securities Act.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp.(TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Forward-Looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Forum's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the historical data, the work expenditure commitments; the ability to raise sufficient capital to fund future exploration or development programs; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; changes commodity prices, litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological or operational difficulties or an inability to obtain permits required in connection with maintaining or advancing its exploration projects.

For further information contact:

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 604-630-1585

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233907

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forum Energy MetalsFMC:CATSXV:FMCEnergy Investing
FMC:CA
Forum Energy Metals
Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals


Forum Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Forum Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") reports that all proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on December 11, 2024 were duly passed by 25.25% of votes cast by the Company's Shareholders. Richard Mazur, Anthony Balme, Michael Steeves, Larry Okada, Paul Dennison, Janet Meiklejohn and Brian Christie were re-elected as Directors. Davidson & Company, Chartered Professional Accountants, were re-appointed as the Company's auditor and the Company's Amended Omnibus Plan was approved. Following the AGM the Board reconstituted all Committees and the following Officers were re-appointed:

Richard Mazur      President and CEO
Dan O'BrienChief Financial Officer
Rebecca Hunter Vice President, Exploration
Allison Rippin-Armstrong Vice President, Nunavut Affairs
Jacqueline CollinsCorporate Secretary


News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forum Drilling Extends Uranium Mineralization at the Tatiggaq Deposit, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

Forum Drilling Extends Uranium Mineralization at the Tatiggaq Deposit, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces the first set of results from its 30 hole, 6,962 m summer drill program at its Aberdeen Uranium Project, located five kilometres to the west of the 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium project held by OranoDenisonUEC*. Forum has received 608 geochemical results from the 11 holes drilled to follow-up the successful 2023 program at the mineralized Tatiggaq Main and West zones. Seven of eleven holes were mineralized. Significant results are highlighted below.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forum Energy Metals to Present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase and Top Shelf Partners Commodities Global Expo

Forum Energy Metals to Present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase and Top Shelf Partners Commodities Global Expo

Join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase being held at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel in Toronto on Wednesday October 16th and Thursday October 17th. Forum President & CEO, Richard Mazur and Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Vice President of Exploration will be available both days of the conference for 1 X 1 meetings to update investors on Forum's uranium discovery in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. Dr. Rebecca Hunter will also be presenting on Thursday October 17th at 10:20 am in the Dominion Ballroom North.

Qualified buy side parties can register at: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2024/

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forum Drilling Update, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

Forum Drilling Update, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2024 drilling program at the 100% owned Aberdeen Uranium Project has concluded after thirty diamond drill holes were completed between late June and late September for a total of 6,962 metres. The program covered 5 of the more than 20 identified gravity targets on the 95,000-hectare property including the two existing discoveries at Tatiggaq and Qavvik. The Aberdeen Project is located adjacent to Orano's Kiggavik deposit which hosts 133 million pounds of uranium grading at 0.54% U3O8*. Assays are currently being processed at the SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan with results expected mid to late October due to a backlog at the facility. Further to its news release dated August 20, 2024, Forum continues to intersect uranium mineralization and intense alteration within favourable structural and lithological corridors for unconformity-style uranium deposits in an emerging uranium district comparable to the prolific Athabasca Basin (Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forum Drilling Update, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

Forum Drilling Update, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling at Forum's 100% owned Aberdeen Uranium Project has continued to intersect uranium mineralization, prolific structural and lithological controls and intense alteration at the Main and West deposits along the Tatiggaq Fault (Figure 1). A recent tour of Directors to the Aberdeen project and the Kiggavik Core Storage Facility with Forum's Geological Advisor, Dr. Peter Wollenberg, who discovered two of the largest deposits at Kiggavik, verified that the uranium mineralization processes on Forum's property are identical to the Kiggavik uranium deposits (Figure 2). Seventeen holes have been completed, totalling 4,307 metres along the Tatiggaq Fault within the 1.5km by 0.7km Tatiggaq anomaly (Figure 3). A total of 685 samples have been shipped to SRC Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for analysis. Results are expected by the end of September.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND AND COMPLETES 11TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR OF PAYING DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND AND COMPLETES 11TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR OF PAYING DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.0065 per common share, payable in cash on January 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 31, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Manyoni Uranium Project - Validation Drilling Completed

Manyoni Uranium Project - Validation Drilling Completed

Moab Minerals (MOM:AU) has announced Manyoni Uranium Project - Validation Drilling Completed

Download the PDF here.

Mustang Energy Corp. Completes First Milestone of Option Agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

Mustang Energy Corp. Completes First Milestone of Option Agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

Mustang Energy Corp. (CSE:MEC, OTC:MECPF, FRA:92T) (" Mustang " or the " Company ") is excited to announce that it has completed the first milestone (the " First Milestone ") of the previously announced option agreement (the " Agreement ") with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (" Skyharbour ") dated November 12, 2024. Pursuant to the Agreement, Skyharbour agreed to grant the Company an option to acquire an undivided 75% interest (the " Option ") in Skyharbour's 914W Uranium Project (the " 914W Project "), located in the Athabasca Basin of Northern Saskatchewan. For more information regarding the Agreement, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 13, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Announces Upsized Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$9.5 Million

Skyharbour Announces Upsized Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$9.5 Million

Not For Distribution to U.S. News Wire Services or Dissemination in The United States

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced private placement, it has entered into an amended agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. and Red Cloud Securities Inc. as co-lead agents and co-bookrunners (collectively, the "Agents") to increase the aggregate size of the financing for gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$9,500,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Terra Clean Energy Corp.

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Terra Clean Energy Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every four (4) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company have been reduced to approximately 9,922,436 common shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SYH

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SYH

Trading resumes in:

Company: Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Forum Energy Metals
