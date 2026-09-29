Fortune Unveils Expanded 2026 "Fortune AIQ 75" Power List

JPMorgan Chase captures No. 1; Alphabet, Coca-Cola, Amazon and NVIDIA round out top 5
In partnership with ServiceNow, Fortune AIQ 75 Ranks Fortune 500 Companies Turning AI Into Positive Business Results
2nd annual ranking recognizes companies across 18 sectors; 36 companies make their AIQ debut
Fortune and ServiceNow today unveiled the 2026 Fortune AIQ 75, an expanded annual ranking of Fortune 500 companies generating significant, measurable impact from AI adoption. JPMorgan Chase captured No. 1 in the prestigious ranking. ServiceNow's www.ServiceNow.com%2Fworkflow%2Fai%2Fenterprise-ai-maturity-index-2026.html&a=2026+Enterprise+AI+Maturity+Index" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">2026 www.ServiceNow.com%2Fworkflow%2Fai%2Fenterprise-ai-maturity-index-2026.html&a=Enterprise+AI+Maturity+Index" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Enterprise AI Maturity Index research served as the foundation for the methodology behind the Fortune AIQ 75 List.
Building on the inaugural 2025 Fortune AIQ 50, the 2026 list grows to 75 companies – with 36 new companies added to the ranking – spanning 18 sectors across Technology, Finance, Healthcare, Energy, Retail, and Industrials. The expansion reflects the rapidly widening adoption and impact of AI across the American corporate landscape.
The debut of the Fortune AIQ 75 list comes two days before the inaugural Fortune AIQ Summit hosted at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on Thursday, October 1. The invite-only AIQ Summit will draw attendees and speakers from the Fortune AIQ 75.
The Fortune AIQ Summit will feature cross-industry conversations offering actionable insights on what separates successful AI implementations from stalled pilots. Participants will explore how to identify the right use cases, redesign workflows, and scale AI across an enterprise to deliver quantifiable business outcomes.
Together, the companies on the 2026 Fortune AIQ 75 represent $7.58 trillion in revenue, $1.33 trillion in profits, and $32.1 trillion in market value. Technology and Finance are the two most represented sectors, while New York and California are home to more AIQ 75 companies than any other states.
THE TOP TEN COMPANIES ON THE FORTUNE 2026 AIQ 75 LIST ARE:
- JPMorgan Chase
- Alphabet
- Coca-Cola
- Amazon
- Nvidia
- Mastercard
- Visa
- Carrier Global
- Cleveland-Cliffs
- Microsoft
The complete 2026 Fortune AIQ 75 ranking, including company profiles and the methodology, is available here at Fortune.com. Explore the Fortune AIQ editorial hub here.
"The expansion of the Fortune AIQ list to 75 companies reflects the acceleration of AI adoption across corporate America," said Jeremy Kahn, AI Editor at Fortune. "Companies in every corner of the economy are moving from experimentation to implementation, using AI to improve operations, serve customers, strengthen decision-making, and create durable competitive advantage."
"Every company on Fortune AIQ 75 list understands that AI fundamentally transforms business, but people will determine the outcomes. They're redesigning how work gets done and positioning their people close to where the change actually happens," said Jacqui Canney, Chief People and AI Enablement Officer at ServiceNow. "These 75 companies know that as technology moves faster, your competitive edge comes from the people who can read where the business is headed and steer their teams through the shift."
The AIQ 75 ranking represents a partnership among ServiceNow, Fortune, ETR, along with the Fortune editorial team. Fortune expanded upon the foundation introduced by ServiceNow's Enterprise AI Maturity Index, which provided a framework for assessing AI progress across organizations and is an annual deep dive into the state of AI usage in private and public sector companies worldwide. The methodology outlined in the report, is available here.
Fortune also partnered with ETR, the list's primary data provider, to develop a methodology for evaluating Fortune 500 companies on their AI implementation, supported by an ETR-designed survey of technology leaders assessing both the value of their organizations' AI investments and their impressions of AI adoption among peer companies in their sector.
Disclaimer: As a proud sponsor of the Fortune AIQ 75 List, ServiceNow is not eligible for inclusion and had no role in selecting the honorees. Fortune and ETR independently owned the survey design, data collection, and rankings.
About Fortune:
Fortune is the premier global media company for global business leaders, built on a 96-year-old legacy of trusted, award-winning journalism. Independently owned, Fortune tells the story of business, spanning legacy companies to the world's new generation of innovators. Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable, in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum, Fortune Brainstorm Tech, and Fortune Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is the AI control tower for business reinvention. The ServiceNow AI Platform integrates with any cloud, any model, and any data source to orchestrate how work flows across the enterprise. By unifying legacy systems, departmental tools, cloud applications, and AI agents, ServiceNow provides a single pane of glass that connects intelligence to execution across every corner of business. With more than 100 billion workflows running on the platform each year, ServiceNow helps organizations turn fragmented operations into coordinated, autonomous workflows that deliver measurable results. Learn how ServiceNow puts AI to work for people at www.ServiceNow.com.
Media Contacts:
Patrick Reilly
Fortune
Patrick.Reilly@fortune.com
Caroline Parkinson
ServiceNow
press@ServiceNow.com
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SOURCE Fortune Media (USA) Corporation