Fortune Ranks Snowflake as #1 on its Future 50 2025 List

Fortune Ranks Snowflake as #1 on its Future 50 2025 List

The ranking recognizes companies with the most potential for long-term sustainable growth, underscoring Snowflake's relentless focus on innovation and operational rigor

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced that Fortune awarded Snowflake the number one spot on its 2025 Fortune Future 50™ list . Fortune's annual list recognizes publicly traded and venture-backed private companies for their resilience and potential for sustainable growth amid a volatile global economy. This marks the second time Snowflake has topped the list in three years.

"We're honored to be named to the Fortune Future 50 list. Our customers are betting their businesses on Snowflake and our easy, connected and trusted platform because we help them focus on areas with real business value, removing friction and accelerating innovation," said Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO of Snowflake. "This recognition is a testament to the incredible impact and return our customers are seeing as we empower them to achieve their full potential through data and AI."

Fueling Snowflake's incredible momentum and accelerated pace of innovation is the company's commitment to empowering customers to achieve their full potential with data and AI. Snowflake provides the essential data foundation and AI building blocks that allow organizations to transform their data into actionable insights and powerful AI products so they can better serve their own customers. More than 6,100 customers use Snowflake's AI on a weekly basis including:

  • Cambia Health Solutions , which is using Snowflake Intelligence to create its first Intelligence Agent to assist their teams in improving health outcomes for its Medicare members. This Intelligence Agent helps Cambia's Medicare teams quickly analyze vast amounts of both point-in-time and longitudinal data, enabling them to scale their ability to deliver differentiated, personalized healthcare experiences and ensure members receive the right care at the right time.
  • Thomson Reuters, which is transforming how its business users easily access information by deploying AI-powered agents built on Snowflake Cortex Search and LLM Observability. This enables real-time insights, seamlessly handles RAG and text-to-SQL, and significantly reduces time-to-insight and costs across functions like finance and HR.

To identify the 2025 Future 50, Boston Consulting Group examined more than 2,800 publicly traded companies with at least $5 billion in market value, more than 150 privately held firms with at least $1 billion in funding since inception, and more than 50 additional private firms with over 20,000 employees. Private firms have been included in the analysis since 2024. The ranking is based on a vitality score for each company. The 2025 vitality score comprises 25 factors, selected for their ability to predict long-term sales growth. The factors are grouped into four main dimensions: Strategy, Technology, Talent, and Culture.

Learn More

  • Follow the Snowflake World Tour and see what makes Snowflake easy to use, seamlessly connected, and trusted by the world's most data-driven organizations.
  • Turn data into intelligence with Snowflake's AI Data Cloud.

About Snowflake

Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 12,000 customers around the globe, including hundreds of the world's largest companies, use Snowflake's AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, applications and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).

Media Contact
Danica Stanczak
Corporate Communications, Snowflake
press@snowflake.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Snowflake Inc. Class ASNOWNYSE:SNOW
SNOW
The Conversation (0)
Snowflake Inc. Class A

Snowflake Inc. Class A

Founded in 2012, Snowflake is a data lake, warehousing, and sharing company that came public in 2020. To date, the company has over 3,000 customers, including nearly 30% of the Fortune 500 as its customers. Snowflake's data lake stores unstructured and semistructured data that can then be used in analytics to create insights stored in its data warehouse. Snowflake's data sharing capability allows enterprises to easily buy and ingest data almost instantaneously compared with a traditionally months-long process. Overall, the company is known for the fact that all of its data solutions that can be hosted on various public clouds.

Snow Lake Completes AMU Investment

Snow Lake Completes AMU Investment

American Uranium (AMU:AU) has announced Snow Lake Completes AMU Investment

Download the PDF here.

1911 Gold Corporation Announces Option Grant

1911 Gold Corporation Announces Option Grant

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF) (OTCQB: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) announces that, pursuant to the Company's long-term incentive plan (the " LTIP "), it has granted stock options (the " Options ") to certain employees and a consultant of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 700,000 common shares of the Company (the " Shares ") at a price of $0.345 per Share until September 8, 2030 . 350,000 of the Options were granted to Suzette Ramcharan the operator of the Company's investor relations consultant, WIN Expertise Inc. (" WIN "), and will vest ¼ three months after the date of the grant; ¼ six months after the date of the grant; ¼ nine months after the date of the grant; and ¼ twelve months after the date of the grant. The foregoing Options are subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Juggernaut Samples up to 256.60 g/t Or 8.25 oz/t Gold and Identifies 4 New Gold-Rich Zones that Remain Wide Open and are Drill Ready within the Highway of Gold Corridor on the Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Juggernaut Samples up to 256.60 g/t Or 8.25 oz/t Gold and Identifies 4 New Gold-Rich Zones that Remain Wide Open and are Drill Ready within the Highway of Gold Corridor on the Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

(TheNewswire)

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1911 Gold Commences PEA on True North Project and Provides Update on Underground Progress

1911 Gold Commences PEA on True North Project and Provides Update on Underground Progress

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF) (OTCQB: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has engaged AMC Consultants ("AMC") of Toronto, Canada to complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") study on the Company's wholly-owned True North Gold Project, located in Manitoba .

The PEA will evaluate the potential restart of underground mining operations at the True North mine, utilizing the existing permitted 1,300 tonne-per-day processing facility in Bissett . AMC will assess development and mining method scenarios based on the Company's current mineral resource estimate and extensive underground infrastructure, while referencing the Company's own internally developed mine plans. While the PEA will not incorporate results from recent and planned drilling, management believes that continued exploration success may provide significant upside beyond the scope of this assessment.

"Initiating a PEA with AMC is a critical milestone as we advance the True North Mine toward a restart," stated Shaun Heinrichs , President and CEO of 1911 Gold. "We intend to use the results of the PEA, together with delineation drilling to be completed in the fall on two bulk sample target zones, to finalize plans for a trial production run in mid-2026. This initial trial mining campaign, expected to last 3 - 5 months, will provide an important step toward demonstrating the planned mining and development methods, as well as confirm the resource and economics."

The Company anticipates delivering the PEA by the first quarter of 2026, which will provide the foundation for redevelopment planning and engagement with key stakeholders.

Underground Status Update

Momentum underground continues to build, with rehabilitation work nearing completion on Level 16 and other supporting levels in preparation for the next phase of drilling. Hancon Mining Ltd. mobilized crews to the site in August to complete critical rehabilitation and infrastructure upgrades required for drill access, with rigs scheduled to arrive in late September.

Further information on the planned drill program will be provided closer to the commencement date, with a total of 30,000 metres planned over the next several quarters. Drilling will include:

  • Exploration drilling focused on expanding the size potential of the recently discovered San Antonio West and San Antonio Southeast zones located adjacent to the historically mined San Antonio zone, within reach of existing underground workings.
  • Delineation drilling on the bulk sample target zones identified for early trial mining.
  • Resource expansion drilling to test extensions of resources scheduled for near-term production upon completion of the PEA.

These programs, together with the planned trial mining campaign, will deliver critical technical data to validate mining methods, inform development decisions, and unlock additional exploration opportunities across the broader True North Gold Project.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is a junior gold developer with a highly prospective, consolidated land package totaling more than 61,647 hectares within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba . The Company also owns the True North mine and mill complex at Bissett, Manitoba , providing a fully permitted infrastructure hub to support future development. 1911 Gold believes its land package represents a prime opportunity to build a new mining district centred on the True North complex.

In addition, the Company holds the Apex project near Snow Lake, Manitoba , and the Denton-Keefer project near Timmins, Ontario , and remains focused on advancing organic growth while pursuing accretive acquisition opportunities across North America .

1911 Gold's True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875-76). 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation, and all local stakeholders, in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shaun Heinrichs
President and CEO

www.1911gold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking information and statements, collectively ("forward-looking statements"), within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, predictions, projections, forecasts, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements about exploration plans and the timing and results thereof, as well as statements relating to the plans and timing for the potential mining operations at the True North Project, including trial mining and the benefits therefrom, are forward-looking statements. Although 1911 Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE 1911 Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2025/28/c2388.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1911 Gold Corporation Engages Suzette Ramcharan for Investor Relations Services

1911 Gold Corporation Engages Suzette Ramcharan for Investor Relations Services

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") acceptance, it has engaged WIN Expertise Inc. (" WIN "), operated by Suzette Ramcharan to provide investor relations and corporate communications services (the " Services ").

WIN (an Ontario -based company) specializes in investor relations services and will develop and implement an investor relations strategy for 1911 Gold to support the Company's goals and objectives, targeting a broader and more diversified investor base. The engagement is for an initial period of six months and bears an aggregate fee of $48,000 , to be paid in installments of $6,000 per month for the first three months and $10,000 per month for the following three months. For the first three months, Ms. Ramcharan will spend approximately 20 hours per week providing the Services to the Company, and approximately 40 hours per week thereafter. WIN is also entitled to reimbursement by the Company for its expenses and to an additional fee of $3,000 for each in-person industry event or conference attended by Ms. Ramcharan, at the election of the Company, on behalf of the Company. The Services will commence, and the first monthly payment will be made upon receipt of TSXV acceptance of the Services.

WIN's engagement as an investor relations and corporate communications services provider may be renewed upon completion of the initial six-month term, following which WIN will be paid a monthly fee of $10,000 for approximately 40 hours per week dedicated to providing the Services. All fees and expenses will be paid from the working capital of the Company. WIN and Ms. Ramcharan are arm's-length parties to the Company. Neither WIN nor Ms. Ramcharan have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is a junior explorer that holds a highly prospective, consolidated land package totalling more than 61,647 hectares within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba , and also owns the True North mine and mill complex at Bissett, Manitoba . 1911 Gold believes its land package is a prime exploration opportunity, with the potential to develop a mining district centred on the True North complex. The Company also owns the Apex project near Snow Lake, Manitoba and the Denton-Keefer project near Timmins, Ontario . It intends to focus on organic growth and accretive acquisition opportunities in North America .

1911 Gold's True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875-76). 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation and all local stakeholders in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shaun Heinrichs
President and CEO

www.1911gold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, the expected term of the Services to be provided, the total compensation expected to be paid for the Services, the results to the Company and its shareholders of the Services, the timing and ability of the Company to receive necessary regulatory approvals for the Services, the results of any exploration or other work on the Company's properties, and the plans, operations and prospects of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although 1911 Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE 1911 Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2025/15/c3783.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Empire Metals Limited Announces Exercise of Options

Cotec Holdings Corp. Notes Hypromag USA Project Update

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Changes to Board of Directors with Eye to Drive Corporate Growth

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Receives Draft Mining Permit for Its Magnesium/Silica Project

Related News

Copper Investing

Empire Metals Limited Announces Exercise of Options

Cleantech Investing

Cotec Holdings Corp. Notes Hypromag USA Project Update

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Changes to Board of Directors with Eye to Drive Corporate Growth

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Receives Draft Mining Permit for Its Magnesium/Silica Project

Precious Metals Investing

Locksley Resources Announces Significant Expansion of its Exploration Program for both Rare Earths and Antimony After Increasing its Landholding to More than 40 Square Kilometers in California's Mojave Region

Precious Metals Investing

Blue Lagoon Announces Commissioning of MBBR Water Treatment System and Start of Underground Operations at Dome Mountain

Oil and Gas Investing

Insider Loan to Corporation

×