Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that it has reached agreements (the " Settlement Agreements ") with the holders of its debentures issued in 2015 and amended in 2022 (the " 2015 Debentures "). With the Settlement Agreements in place, Fortune can now focus on advancing the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals development project (" NICO Project ") in the Northwest Territories (" NWT ") and Alberta.

Pursuant to the terms of the Settlement Agreements:

  • One of the holders of the 2015 Debentures has agreed to retire its debt totalling C$7,280,173 including principal and interest as at November 30, 2022
  • Fortune will pay an aggregate of C$1,250,000.00 in cash at closing (the " Cash Payment ")
  • Fortune will also issue an aggregate of 73,500,000 common shares of the Company (" Shares ") to settle the balance of C$6,030,173 due to this holder at a deemed price of approximately C$0.082 per Share, representing approximately a 17% premium to the closing price of the Shares on the TSX on November 30, 2022 (the " Share Payment ")
  • The term for C$5,461,376 of the 2015 Debentures held by a different Party and representing the principal and accrued interest to date, will be extended to December 31, 2023
  • The settlement is expected to close on or about December 2, 2022, and remains subject to approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (" TSX ")

Fortune further announces that it has reached an agreement with an arm's length investor to increase its existing C$1,500,000 secured loan agreement (the " 2021 Term Loan ") by an additional principal amount of C$1,250,000 (the " New Debt Facility "), with the proceeds of the New Debt Facility being used by the Company to make the Cash Payment, and to extend the maturity date of the 2021 Term Loan to December 31, 2023. The New Debt Facility will bear interest at 9% per annum, compounding annually, with both principal and interest payable at maturity on December 31, 2023.

The issuance of the Shares underlying the Share Payment remains subject to final TSX approval and the Shares will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities will not be and have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

Advisors and Counsel

Haywood Securities Inc. is acting as financial advisor and WeirFoulds LLP is acting as legal counsel to Fortune.

About Fortune Minerals:

Fortune is a Canadian mining company focused on developing the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper Critical Minerals project in the NWT and Alberta. The NICO Project is one of the few advanced cobalt development projects globally to address the growing demand for cobalt in lithium-ion rechargeable batteries used to power electric vehicles, portable electronic devices, and stationary storage cells. As a Canadian, vertically integrated planned battery materials development, cobalt produced from the NICO Project would help qualify purchasers of electric vehicles to receive the tax credits under the new U.S. Inflation Reduction Act. Fortune also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Deposit and is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life of the NICO mill and concentrator.

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. This forward-looking information includes statements with respect to, among other things, the completion of the transactions contemplated by the Settlement Agreement and the receipt of regulatory approval for the issuance of the Shares in partial settlement of the 2015 Debentures, the Company's ability to raise additional capital, the purchase of the industrial site on which the Company presently intends to construct the hydrometallurgical refinery for the NICO Project, the repayment or restructuring of the Company's current debt, the development of the NICO Project, the potential for expansion of the NICO Deposit and statements regarding drill results and future drilling and assays. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management as well as certain assumptions at the date the information is given (including, in respect of the forward-looking information contained in this press release, assumptions regarding: the Company's ability to successfully raise the necessary capital to meet its corporate objectives in both the near and long term; the successful exercise by the Company its option to purchase the industrial site on which it intends to construct a NICO Project refinery; the completion of construction of a NICO Project refinery; the ability to arrange the necessary financing to continue operations and develop the NICO Project; the support of the federal and/or provincial government for the NICO Project; the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals for the construction and operation of the NICO Project and the related hydrometallurgical refinery and the timing thereof; growth in the demand for cobalt; the time required to construct the NICO Project; and the economic environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of gold, cobalt and other by-product metals, anticipated costs and the volumes of metals to be produced at the NICO Project). However, such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. These factors include the risks that the Company may not be able to finance and develop the NICO Project on favourable terms or at all, the 2021 drill program may not result in a meaningful expansion of the NICO Deposit, the effects of a global market downturn, pressure on commodities prices, and/or the COVID-19 on the Company's capital raising efforts, the Company may not be able to complete the purchase of the industrial site located in Alberta's Industrial Heartland northeast of Edmonton and secure a site for the construction of a refinery, uncertainties with respect to the receipt or timing of required permits, approvals and agreements for the development of the NICO Project, including the related hydrometallurgical refinery, the construction of the NICO Project may take longer than anticipated, the Company may not be able to secure offtake agreements for the metals to be produced at the NICO Project, the Company's Sue-Dianne Property may not be developed to the point where it can provide mill feed to the NICO Project, the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties and in the mining industry in general, the market for products that use cobalt or bismuth may not grow to the extent anticipated, the future supply of cobalt and bismuth may not be as limited as anticipated, the risk of decreases in the market prices of cobalt, bismuth and other metals to be produced by the NICO Project, discrepancies between actual and estimated Mineral Resources or between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries, uncertainties associated with estimating Mineral Resources and Reserves and the risk that even if such Mineral Resources prove accurate the risk that such Mineral Resources may not be converted into Mineral Reserves once economic conditions are applied, the Company's production of cobalt, bismuth and other metals may be less than anticipated and other operational and development risks, market risks and regulatory risks. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information because it is possible that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forms of forward-looking information will not be achieved by the Company. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

For further information:
Fortune Minerals Limited
Troy Nazarewicz
Investor Relations Manager
info@fortuneminerals.com
Tel: (519) 858-8188
www.fortuneminerals.com

Fortune Minerals Extends Option to Acquire the Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Fortune Minerals Extends Option to Acquire the Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Company is working with Haywood Securities to secure funding to advance the NICO Project

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that, due to the current economic and capital market volatility, it has secured an additional extension to the option to purchase the JFSL Field Services ULC (" JFSL ") brownfield site in Lamont County, Alberta (see news releases, dated January 24, 2022 and July 14, 2022). Fortune plans to construct a hydrometallurgical refinery at this site for its vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals project (" NICO Project "). The JFSL facility is a former steel fabrication plant located on 76.78 acres of lands in Alberta's Industrial Heartland northeast of Edmonton and has 42,000 square feet of serviced shops and buildings adjacent to the Canadian National Railway. The JFSL site is also close to services, sources of reagents, and a commutable pool of engineers and skilled chemical plant workers to materially reduce capital and operating costs for the planned NICO Project development.

Fortune Minerals Announces Completion of 2015 Debentures Extension

Fortune Minerals Announces Completion of 2015 Debentures Extension

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that, further to the company's news release dated August 16, 2022, it has executed definitive documentation with the holders of its debentures issued in 2015 (the " 2015 Debentures ") to extend their maturity date from August 12, 2022 to November 30, 2022.

The amended and restated debentures (the " Amended Debentures ") have an aggregate principal amount of $12,363,518, being the total principal amount and all accrued interest on the 2015 Debentures as at August 12, 2022, bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum for the extension period and are secured by all of the assets of the Company (including the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project (" NICO Project ")). As additional consideration for the extension of the maturity date, the Company has issued to the holders of the Amended Debentures an aggregate of 3,500,000 common shares of the Company. The shares are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Fortune Minerals Negotiates Agreement in Principle to Extend the Term of Its 2015 Debentures

Fortune Minerals Negotiates Agreement in Principle to Extend the Term of Its 2015 Debentures

New United States Inflation Reduction Act includes measures to positively impact North American critical minerals supply chains

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement in principle with the holders of its debentures issued in 2015 (the " 2015 Debentures ") to extend their maturity from August 12, 2022 to November 30, 2022. The extension of the maturity date of the 2015 Debentures remains subject to finalizing and executing definitive documentation between the Company and the holders of the 2015 Debentures (the " Extension Documents ").

Fortune Minerals Extends Purchase Option for NICO Refinery Site in Alberta Until the End of September

Fortune Minerals Extends Purchase Option for NICO Refinery Site in Alberta Until the End of September

Due-diligence for the brownfield facility in Alberta's Industrial Heartland essentially complete

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that it has secured a two-month extension to the option period to purchase the JFSL Field Services ULC (" JFSL ") brownfield site in Lamont County, Alberta where it plans to construct the NICO hydrometallurgical refinery. Fortune can acquire the JFSL site and facilities for C$5.5 million before the end of September 2022 by paying C$15,000 per month to extend the option. The JFSL site is comprised of 76.78 acres of lands in Alberta's Industrial Heartland northeast of Edmonton, a consortium of five municipalities with the planning approvals already in place to attract heavy industry. The JFSL facility is a former steel fabrication plant with 42,000 square feet of serviced shops and buildings adjacent to the Canadian National Railway. It is also situated close to sources of reagents and a commutable pool of engineers and skilled chemical plant workers to materially reduce capital and operating costs for the planned NICO development.

Fortune Minerals Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Fortune Minerals Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) ("Fortune" or the "Company") (www.fortuneminerals.com) reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2022 (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of Fortune. Detailed results of the vote based on proxies received are set out below:

Nominee

Shareholders also approved the appointment of Fortune's auditors.

About Fortune Minerals:

Fortune is a Canadian mining company focused on developing the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper Critical Minerals project in the NWT and Alberta. Fortune also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Deposit and is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life of the NICO mill and concentrator.

Fortune Minerals Limited
Troy Nazarewicz
Investor Relations Manager
info@fortuneminerals.com
Tel: (519) 858-8188
www.fortuneminerals.com

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Royalty Portfolio

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an asset update on its current royalty portfolio

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "Despite the difficult equity markets in the past six months, it has been tremendously exciting to see progress continue across our portfolio, particularly at our lithium assets. Upon forecast restart in Q1 2023, Sayona Mining's North American Lithium (NAL) operation will become Canada's only producing lithium mine; NAL will seek to integrate millfeed from the Authier project on which we have a 0.5% gross metal royalty. We acquired the Authier royalty approximately two and a half years ago and the project has advanced substantially while lithium prices have climbed1. Our other lithium royalties, Seymour Lake and Cancet, continue to show promise, and we eagerly await the Seymour Lake preliminary economic assessment targeted for Q1 2023. Having one of the largest lithium royalty portfolios in the world, we're well positioned to benefit from the strong lithium market.

Noram Highlights Milestones During 2022

Noram Highlights Milestones During 2022

Noram Lithium Corp. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(OTCQB:NRVTF)(Frankfurt:N7R) is pleased to review the Company's activities during 2022 and to highlight upcoming catalysts at its 100%-owned high-grade Zeus Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada

Highlights of 2022 Corporate Milestones:

ACME Lithium Provides Exploration and Development Update at Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Provides Exploration and Development Update at Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to provide a corporate update regarding its upcoming Phase 2 multi-hole drill program at its Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project.

Following ACME's lithium brine discovery announcement on August 17th, 2022, the Phase 2 drill program and NOI covers a large diameter test well (TW-1) for completion of brine aquifer permeability testing and sampling, and will also include up to three (3) new exploration holes DH-1A, DH-2, and DH-3 with objectives to examine deeper horizons through zonal isolated testing, assess stratigraphy, and the potential for continuity between the stratigraphic units encountered in DH-1.

Infinity Stone Announces Winter Drill Program on Buda Lithium Project

Infinity Stone Announces Winter Drill Program on Buda Lithium Project

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone announces Winter Drill Program with intended commencement on December 5, 2022.
  • Winter Drill Program follows the recovery of grab samples assaying up to 367 ppm Li, 2,090 ppm Rb, and 4,200ppm Be, and channel samples up to 1,408 ppm Rb over 4 metres.
  • The Winter Drill Program will cover 400 to 600 metres, depending on initial results.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce its winter drill program on the Buda Lithium Project ("Winter Drill Program"), to test pegmatite layers perpendicular to outcrop zones. The Company anticipates having pre-drill surveying of roads, trails and pads completed by November 30, 2022, with mobilisation of drill equipment following thereafter and commencement by December 5th, 2022.

ACME Lithium to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference 45

ACME Lithium to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference 45

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference 45.

This live, interactive online event will give shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to attend a presentation by President and CEO, Stephen Hanson followed by a Q and A.

CANADA SILVER COBALT Amends Warrants and Announces Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

CANADA SILVER COBALT Amends Warrants and Announces Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - November24, 2022 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that further to its news release dated September 19, 2022, it is amending the terms of an aggregate of 3,798,800 outstanding common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") issued pursuant to a private placement that closed on November 25, 2020. The Warrants have an exercise price of $0.80 and an expiry date of November 27, 2022. The Company will amend the Warrant exercise price to $0.1125 per share and extend the Warrant expiry date by two years to November 27, 2024.

