Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) ("Fortune" or the "Company") (www.fortuneminerals.com) reports that the nominees listed in the management information circular for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2022 (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of Fortune. Detailed results of the vote based on proxies received are set out below:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Robin E. Goad

67,595,332

97.82%

1,505,753

2.18%

Glen Koropchuk

67,734,593

98.02%

1,366,491

1.98%

John McVey

67,739,525

98.03%

1,361,560

1.97%

Mahendra Naik

66,556,189

96.32%

2,544,895

3.68%

David Ramsay

65,616,270

94.96%

3,484,814

5.04%

Edward Yurkowski

67,940,000

98.32%

1,161,085

1.68%

Shareholders also approved the appointment of Fortune's auditors.

About Fortune Minerals:

Fortune is a Canadian mining company focused on developing the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper Critical Minerals project in the NWT and Alberta. Fortune also owns the satellite Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit located 25 km north of the NICO Deposit and is a potential future source of incremental mill feed to extend the life of the NICO mill and concentrator.

Follow Fortune Minerals:

Click here to subscribe to Fortune's email list.

Click here to follow Fortune on LinkedIn.

@FortuneMineral on Twitter.

Fortune Minerals Limited
Troy Nazarewicz
Investor Relations Manager
info@fortuneminerals.com
Tel: (519) 858-8188
www.fortuneminerals.com

