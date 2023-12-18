Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Forte Minerals' Year-End Reflection and Message from President Patrick Elliott

Forte Minerals' Year-End Reflection and Message from President Patrick Elliott

(NewsDirect)

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") ( CSE: CUAU ) ( OTQB: FOMNF ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) extends warm greetings to our Valued Supporters, Shareholders, and Dedicated Team in Peru.

As we navigate through another year, I'd like to thank each of you for your support and dedication. Although challenging, the journey we've embarked upon at Forte Minerals Corp. has been made possible by your commitment and belief in our vision.

This year's market conditions presented obstacles to us and the broader industry, but our resilience and determination have never been stronger. Forte Minerals has achieved notable progress in the face of these hurdles. Thanks to our collective efforts and strategic focus, the company obtained DIA permits for two out of three properties. This significant milestone on our quest directly results from your steadfast dedication and support.

Year-End Reflection and Message from Forte Minerals President Patrick Elliott

Turning our attention to the copper market, we remain optimistic about its prospects. Copper is a critical component in various industries, especially in the rapidly expanding field of green technologies. Experts anticipate increased copper demand as global initiatives toward sustainable and renewable energy sources gain momentum. This presents a unique opportunity for Forte Minerals to become a player in the supply chain supporting these green initiatives.

Our presence in Peru and experienced team positions us to enhance the copper pipeline and support the global green movement. We are committed to advancing our projects with top environmental and community standards, knowing our success benefits the planet and its people.

Once again, I extend my warmest wishes to all our supporters, shareholders, and team members for the holiday season. We are excited about the upcoming year and feel honored to have you with us on this journey. May this festive period bring you joy, peace, and a chance for rejuvenation.

Happy Holidays, and a prosperous New Year!!

On behalf of FORTE MINERALS CORP.

(signed) " Patrick Elliott"

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Forte Minerals Corp.

office: 604-983-8847

info@forteminerals.co m

www.forteminerals.com

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest management's discussion and analysis, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future..

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

