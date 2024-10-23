Forte Minerals to Acquire the Miscanthus Epithermal Gold and Porphyry Copper Prospects in Central Perú with Environmental Drilling Permit

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Silver? (Updated 2024)

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Trending Press Releases

Brixton Metals Drills 8.00m of 11.37 g/t Gold including 2.00m of 44.43 g/t Gold all within 82.00m of 1.27 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on the Thorn Project

SAGA Metals Closes Amirault Lithium Acquisition Contiguous to Rio Tinto Optioned Legacy Lithium Project

Company Update and Appointment of Voluntary Administrators

Chariot Corporation Ltd (ASX: CC9) – Trading Halt

True North Copper Limited (ASX: TNC) – Trading Halt

New Gold with Silver & Base Metals Results Highlight Potential Discoveries in Three Key Areas at Corvette River

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Chariot Corporation

CC9:AU

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU

True North Copper

TNC:AU

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Rare Earths Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Forte Minerals to Acquire the Miscanthus Epithermal Gold and Porphyry Copper Prospects in Central Perú with Environmental Drilling Permit

Forte Minerals to Acquire the Miscanthus Epithermal Gold and Porphyry Copper Prospects in Central Perú with Environmental Drilling Permit

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte"or the"Company") (CSE:CUAU)(OTCQB:FOMNF)(Frankfurt:2OA), has finalized the acquisition of the Miscanthus high sulphidation epithermal gold-Ag ("Au-Ag") and porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold ("Cu-Mo-Au") prospects ("Miscanthus" or the "Property") from its strategic partner Globetrotters Resource Group Inc. ("GlobeTrotters"). Key details include

Property Details: Miscanthus consists of 4 concessions totaling 3,200 hectares.

Previous Ownership: Initially acquired by Globetrotters in 2022 from Sumitomo Metal Mining Perú S.A. ("Sumitomo").

Transfer: The concessions are to be transferred to Forte's Peruvian subsidiary, Cordillera Resources Perú S.A.C.

Acquisition Terms under the Mineral Asset Purchase Agreement dated October 21, 2024 between the Company and Globetrotters

  • One-time cash payment of US $27,000.00

  • Issuance of 3,000,000 common shares of Forte at deemed price of $0.23 per share.

  • 1.0% net smelter return royalty ("NSR") interest on the concessions to Globetrotters.

Environmental Approval: Miscanthus has an approved DIA environmental drilling permit, allowing for up to 40 platforms of drilling over 172 hectares, significantly reducing permitting risk.

Property Highlights

  • Location: Approximately 390 km southeast of Lima at 4,100 meters elevation.

  • Access: Via a network of paved and gravel roads, 60 km inland from Nazca.

  • Proximity to Infrastructure: 120 km from Marcona port and near the Mantaro-Southern Perú power grid.

Exploration Potential: Miscanthus is considered highly prospective, with the potential for the discovery of a large, telescoped porphyry Cu-Mo-Au system, overprinted by high-sulphidation epithermal Au-Ag mineralization. (See Figure 1 for more details.)

Figure 1: Location map of the Miscanthus Property.

Figure 1: Location map of the Miscanthus Property.

Previous Exploration Work: Sumitomo acquired the Property in 2018 and carried out detailed geological mapping, geochemical sampling, and geophysical surveys outlining an untested high-sulphidation epithermal Au-Ag target. Upon receiving environmental approval ("DIA") and successfully negotiating an agreement with the local community for the drill permit application, Sumitomo transferred ownership to the Property, along with the approved DIA, to GlobeTrotters in 2022. GlobeTrotters then conducted further detailed geological mapping, geochemical sampling and geophysical surveys on the Property confirming the high-sulphidation epithermal Au-Ag target and identifying a potential large, telescoped porphyry Cu-Mo-Au system at depth.

Geological Features
The Property is situated on the Western Cordillera and associated with Miocene-aged volcanic and volcanoclastic rocks forming part of the Tertiary Volcanic Arc which is known to host several large Miocene-aged epithermal Au deposits including Barrick's Pierina deposit and Newmont's Yanacocha and Minas Conga deposits as well as several large Miocene-aged porphyry Cu-Mo-(+Au) deposits including Chinalco's Toromocho, Southern Copper's Michiquillay and Rio Tinto's La Granja deposit.

High-Sulphidation Epithermal Au-Ag Target
The high-sulphidation epithermal Au-Ag target is characterized by several multidirectional, structurally controlled silica ledges and vuggy silica altered outcrops within an extensive 1,000 metre x 500 metre advanced argillic alteration zone (Figure 2). This advanced argillic alteration is characterized by intense quartz-alunite-kaolinite alteration, hosted within weakly deformed, locally brecciated Miocene-aged volcanic and volcanoclastic rocks of andesitic to dacitic composition.

Figure 2: Alteration map outlining the high-sulphidation epithermal Au target areas with anomalous surface rock Au geochemistry. Source: Globetrotters Resource Group 2023 and 2024, author: Manuel Montoya

Figure 2: Alteration map outlining the high-sulphidation epithermal Au target areas with anomalous surface rock Au geochemistry. Source: Globetrotters Resource Group 2023 and 2024, author: Manuel Montoya

This alteration aligns with anomalous surface rock geochemistry, with up to 183 ppb Au and 8.9 ppm Ag, and notable anomalies in Ba, Mo, Pb, As, Sb, and Hg. Furthermore, this target correlates with a sizeable, coincident low magnetic susceptibility and high chargeability - high resistivity geophysical anomaly.

Sumitomo obtained DIA environmental approval for 172 hectares surrounding this target, allowing for up to 40 platforms of drilling.

Copper East Target
Recent exploration on the eastern side of the Property identified a 3-kilometre x 1-kilometre Cu-Mo surface rock geochemistry anomaly, named the Copper East target (Figure 3). This Cu-Mo target is also hosted within Miocene-aged volcanic and volcaniclastic rocks which seem more deeply eroded into the roots of the high-sulphidation system.

Figure 3: Alteration map outlining the Copper East and Copper SW target areas with anomalous surface rock Cu geochemistry. Source: Globetrotters Resources Group 2023 and 2024, Author: Manuel Montoya

Figure 3: Alteration map outlining the Copper East and Copper SW target areas with anomalous surface rock Cu geochemistry. Source: Globetrotters Resources Group 2023 and 2024, Author: Manuel Montoya

Here, alunite-pyrophyllite-diaspore forms wormy and patchy alteration textures (Figure 4) within more pervasive sericite-clay alteration, accompanied locally by porphyry-related D-type veining (Figure 5). These features indicate the transition to the upper part of a telescoped porphyry Cu-Mo-(Au) system.

Figure 4: Outcrop from the Copper East target area with intense alunite-pyrophyllite alteration as wormy and patchy alteration textures anomalous in surface rock Cu geochemistry with grade of up to 133 ppm Cu.

Figure 5: Outcrop from the Copper East target with intense porphyry related D-type veining anomalous in surface rock Cu geochemistry with grades of up to 108 ppm Cu.

Figure 5: Outcrop from the Copper East target with intense porphyry related D-type veining anomalous in surface rock Cu geochemistry with grades of up to 108 ppm Cu.

Copper SW Target
Detailed mapping and surface rock geochemistry have outlined a second large 3-kilometre x 1-kilometre Cu-Mo surface rock geochemistry anomaly, known as the Copper SW target. This Cu-Mo target is adjacent to and overlaps with the high-sulphidation epithermal Au-Ag target and correlates with a large IP high chargeability geophysical anomaly. Further exploration work is planned to evaluate these Cu-Mo targets, potentially outlining a cluster of large, telescoped porphyry Cu-Mo-(Au) systems overprinted by high-sulphidation epithermal Au-Ag mineralization on the Property. A qualified person for the Company has not done sufficient work on the Property to verify the work completed by others and the historical results presented in this release should not be relied upon.

Permit and Land Rights
Sumitomo conducted an environmental baseline study and an archaeological study as part of the drill permitting process. In March 2022, they received DIA environmental approval, valid for five (5) years, to drill 40 platforms over 172 hectares to test the high-sulphidation epithermal Au-Ag target. This approval was transferred to GlobeTrotters upon obtaining title to these concessions and will be transferred to Cordillera Resources SAC as part of the acquisition. The property land rights are controlled by a local indigenous community and several private landowners, who have provided access for the early exploration work completed to date.

CEO Remarks
Patrick Elliott, President, and CEO, remarked, "This acquisition is another strategic win for Forte. The Miscanthus copper and gold prospects are coherent, well defined and the historical work and capital expended since 2018 by Sumitomo and Globetrotters have significantly de-risked the exploration potential for Forte.

This is a true testament to the strategic partnership between Globetrotters and Forte to generate and deliver high quality, drill ready targets in a highly prospective region of Perú. Forte would like to acknowledge the persistence and determination of our partner, Globetrotters, in securing these prospects. It significantly mitigates the risks associated with the early stages of exploration, discovery and drill permitting in a premier mining jurisdiction.

Exploration projects of this calibre that have drill permits in hand are extremely hard to find let alone acquire. Recently, the DIA drill permitting process can take up to 3 years, so to have this in place is a real bonus which adds tremendous value and optionality to be able to mobilize and drill the targets at any time."

Related Party Transaction
Additionally, as GlobeTrotters is the beneficial owner of more than 10% of Forte's outstanding shares, it is a "related party" to the Company within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101- Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). As such, the acquisition of the Property constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of MI 61-101.

The Company intends to rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 found in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of the Property and consideration payable therefore does not constitute more than the 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company expects to complete the acquisition within 5 business days. All securities issuable in the acquisition will be subject to a four month and one day hold period pursuant to applicable securities laws and the rules and policies of the CSE.

Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure
Richard Osmond, P.Geo., is the Company's Qualified Person ("Qualified Person") as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

ABOUT Forte Minerals CORP.
Forte Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company that has blended assets in partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú S.A.C., has built a robust portfolio of high-quality Cu and Au assets in Perú. The Company aims to generate significant value growth by strategically situating early-stage and drill-ready targets alongside a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system for Cu and Au resource development. Notwithstanding its resource focus, Forte is deeply committed to community engagement, environmental stewardship, and fulfilling its societal responsibilities.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.

(signed) "Patrick Elliott"
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Glen Watson, Investor Relations
1-844-863-3622
gwatson@forteminerals.com

Forte Minerals Corp.
office: 604-983-8847
info@forteminerals.com
www.forteminerals.com

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest management's discussion and analysis, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE:Forte Minerals Corp



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Forte MineralsCSE: CUAUBase Metals Investing
CUAU:CC
Forte Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Forte Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Forte Minerals (CSE: CUAU)

Forte Minerals

HBM

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Presents at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3

Forte Minerals Presents at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") ( OTQB: FOMNF ) ( CSE: CUAU ) ( Frankfurt : 2OA ) is pleased to announce that Patrick Elliott President & CEO, will make his debut presentation at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 3, 2023 . Mr. Elliott is looking forward to formally introducing Forte's story to the U.S. investment community and stated, " I'm excited to connect with a new group of investors and showcase why Forte Minerals stands out as a unique player in copper and gold exploration in Peru ."

(CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) (Frankfurt: 2OA) (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

DATE : October 3, 2023

TIME: 12:00 pm EDT

LINK: https://bit.ly/44FOnTd

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 3 , 4, and the morning of the 5.

Key Discussion Points
  • Importance of Copper in Peru : The strategic importance of copper exploration and Peru's untapped minerals potential.
  • Collaborative Expertise: The corporate partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú SAC brings together 215 years of combined experience in exploration and mining throughout the Americas.
  • Exploration Strategy: Focused on advancing early-stage prospects and drill-ready targets strategically located in previously explored areas to minimize risk.
  • Community and Corporate Stewardship: Building on a legacy of active involvement with local communities, Forte continues its dedication to community engagement, eco-conscious practices, and social accountability.
  • Future Outlook - Late 2023 & Early 2024: Overview of upcoming projects, milestones, and strategic initiatives scheduled for the next two quarters to sustain growth and value creation.

Forte Minerals Corp. invites investors to participate in the upcoming live, interactive online event. Mr. Elliott will address questions in real time during the conference. For those unable to attend live, a recorded webcast will also be accessible post-event.

To facilitate a smooth experience and stay updated, we strongly advise online attendees to pre-register and conduct an online system check beforehand. FREE Registration here: Virtual Investor Conferences.

About Forte Minerals Corp.

Forte Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company with blended assets in partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú SAC, has built a robust portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Peru . The Company strategically focuses on advancing early-stage prospects through to drill-ready targets, combined with a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system for developing copper and gold resources. In conjunction with its resource focus, Forte is deeply committed to community engagement, environmental stewardship, and fulfilling its societal responsibilities.

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors. Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
"/s/" Patrick Elliott
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-presents-at-the-metals--mining-virtual-investor-conference-on-october-3-301943820.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/02/c0037.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Corp. Presents at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3, 2023

Forte Minerals Corp. Presents at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3, 2023

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Forte Minerals Corp. ( OTQB: FOMNF ) ( CSE: CUAU ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is focused on exploring and advancing high-quality copper & gold projects in Peru. The Company is pleased to announce that Patrick Elliott, President & CEO, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 3, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Corp. Presents at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3, 2023

Forte Minerals Corp. Presents at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3, 2023

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Forte Minerals Corp. ( OTQB: FOMNF ) ( CSE: CUAU ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is focused on exploring and advancing high-quality copper & gold projects in Peru. The Company is pleased to announce that Patrick Elliott, President & CEO, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 3, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Receives Environmental Impact Statement Approval for its Pucarini High Sulphidation Epithermal Gold Project, Southern Perú

Forte Minerals Receives Environmental Impact Statement Approval for its Pucarini High Sulphidation Epithermal Gold Project, Southern Perú

Forte Minerals Corp . ( " Forte " or the " Company " ) (CSE: CUAU) (OTCQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA) is pleased to announce receipt of the Environmental Impact Statement (" DIA ") approval for its 100% owned Pucarini Gold Project (" Pucarini "), a high sulphidation epithermal Au system located in the department of Puno, in Southern Perú. The Company is delighted to be awarded the DIA approval by the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines (" MINEM ") after more than 2 years of environmental baseline studies, archeological assessments, social engagement, and government processing. The DIA is an extensive environmental authorization that enables the Company to drill up to 40 platforms over a 5-year timeline. The final drill permit will be delivered by MINEM upon completion of the prior consultation process (Consulta Previa) with the local indigenous communities.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Strengthens ESG Strategy with the Appointment of Lead Energy Advisor

Forte Minerals Strengthens ESG Strategy with the Appointment of Lead Energy Advisor

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA) is pleased to announce Mike Carter as its Lead Energy Advisor, signifying its commitment to renewable energy and sustainable practices. Mr. Carter has an extensive background in renewable energy, which aligns seamlessly with Forte's dedication as a copper and gold exploration entity in Perú. This move underscores the Company's intent to champion an ESG framework by integrating a community-driven, environmentally conscious, and socially responsible approach to navigate the complexities of the energy transition.

Forte Minerals Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Coupled with Forte's recent partnership with Social Suite to embark on its ESG reporting journey, Mike Carter's role as the Lead Energy Advisor will help guide this process and elevate the Company's position in the sustainable exploration and mining landscape. Mr. Carter is recognized for his in-depth knowledge of renewable energy, fortifying Forte's mission to amplify its ESG initiatives, particularly emphasizing community engagement, environmental stewardship, and societal obligations.

Patrick Elliott , Forte Minerals' President, remarked, " Mike Carter's prowess in renewable energy and deep-rooted insights into mineral exploration in South America significantly augment our team's capabilities. As a co-founder of Forte, Mike's insights are pivotal in our steadfast journey towards sustainable and renewable energy applications in the mineral exploration industry ."

Mike Carter's Distinguished Achievements:

  • Led critical mineral exploration projects in both Chile and Peru .
  • Directed global ventures in utility-scale solar, energy storage, and hydroelectric domains.
  • Played pivotal roles in diverse sectors, including mining, manufacturing, agriculture, and automotive industries.
  • Demonstrated visionary leadership at First Green Energy , emphasizing innovation and technological advancement.
  • He significantly impacted the World Bank's inaugural Climate Smart Mining conference, sharing insights on the economic benefits of integrating renewables into traditional mining.
  • Actively consults with major mining entities, offering expertise in integrating solar energy solutions.
  • Has successfully garnered over $15M in grant funding to champion pioneering solar initiatives in Alberta .
  • Led groundbreaking agrivoltaics work seamlessly blending utility-scale solar projects with agricultural practices.

To learn more about Mr. Carter, please visit our website .

Patrick Elliott added, "Mike's dual expertise underscores Forte Minerals' vision to lead sustainable exploration and mining practices, highlighting our unwavering commitment to championing the energy transition."

About Forte Minerals Corp.

Forte Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company that has blended assets in partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú SAC, has built an attractive portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Perú. The Company aims to generate significant value growth by strategically situating early-stage and drill-ready targets alongside a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system for copper and gold resource development.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
"/s/" Patrick Elliott
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-strengthens-esg-strategy-with-the-appointment-of-lead-energy-advisor-301935698.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/22/c6124.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Announces AGM Results

Quetzal Copper Announces AGM Results

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from the Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held on October 16, 2024.

Shareholders voted in favour of all matters of business before the Meeting. Each of those matters is set out in detail in the Management Information Circular published in connection with the Meeting, which is available on the Company's website https://quetzalcopper.com.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Uncovers 3.5km Gold Footprint on 100%-Owned Ground and on Trend from the BBM Discovery

Awalé Uncovers 3.5km Gold Footprint on 100%-Owned Ground and on Trend from the BBM Discovery

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Greater than 37ppb gold footprint over a 3.5 kilometre open trend with peak value of 1.3 grams gold.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay Receives C$1.38 Million Initial Royalty Payment for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Aston Bay Receives C$1.38 Million Initial Royalty Payment for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

First payment received from a total C$3.46 million allocated to Aston Bay with no use of proceeds restriction

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the initial US$1 million (C$1.38 million1) in funding as part of an agreement with the Company's joint venture partner American West Metals Limited ("American West") and TMRF Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Taurus Mining Royalty Fund L.P. ("Taurus"), whereby Taurus will provide funding of up to US$12.5 million (C$17.3 million[1]) under a royalty package for the Storm Copper Project

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Shares

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Shares

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - October 21, 2024 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (" Tranche One ") of its fully allocated non-brokered private placement financing previously announced on September 23, 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Announces Final Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement and Insider Subscriptions

Bold Ventures Announces Final Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement and Insider Subscriptions

Bold Ventures Inc. (BOL: TSX.V) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated July 4, 2024, August 1, 2024, August 19, 2024, August 22, 2024 and September 19, 2024 it has completed the final tranche of a non-brokered private placement offering with the placement of 1,000,000 flow-through units ("FT Units") for aggregate gross proceeds of $50,000.00 (the "Final Closing"). The Company raised a total of $274,200 through the placement of 5,205,000 working capital units ("WC Units") and 1,320,000 FT Units

Each WC Unit consisted of one (1) Common Share and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (a "WC Warrant"). Each WC Warrant entitled the holder to purchase one (1) Common Share (a "WC Warrant Share") at a price of $0.06 per WC Warrant Share until the date that is three (3) years following closing.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay and American West Metals Report 42.7m @ 3.1% copper from the surface at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Aston Bay and American West Metals Report 42.7m @ 3.1% copper from the surface at the Storm Project, Nunavut, Canada

Thick and high-grade copper intersections from the surface at Chinook

Chinook Deposit delineation drilling:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Forte Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Forte Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Troy Minerals Re-Establishes Drill Camp at Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project Preparing for Final Phase of Drilling to Unlock High-Purity Silica Asset

Quarterly Report – Activities for Quarter Ended 30 September 2024

Advanced High-Grade Antimony & Silver Project Aquisition

High Grade REE up to 7,0GGppm Treo from First Batch of Assays Received at Poços De Caldas

Related News

Tech Investing

Troy Minerals Re-Establishes Drill Camp at Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project Preparing for Final Phase of Drilling to Unlock High-Purity Silica Asset

Uranium Investing

Quarterly Report – Activities for Quarter Ended 30 September 2024

resource investing

Advanced High-Grade Antimony & Silver Project Aquisition

rare earths investing

High Grade REE up to 7,0GGppm Treo from First Batch of Assays Received at Poços De Caldas

gold investing

Successful Completion of Public Shortfall Offer

Resource Investing

$500,000 Raised for Uranium Exploration at Munaballya Well Target

Gold Investing

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) – Trading Halt

×