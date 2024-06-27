Forte Minerals Corp. Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement Offering

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce C$17.1 Million Royalty Package for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Charbone Hydrogen is More Than Doubling its Phase 1 Electrolyzer Capacity to Power Up Green Hydrogen Production at the Sorel-Tracy, Quebec Plant

Radiopharm Theranostics Completes A$70 Million Placement

Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Satellite Data Interpretation at the Alasala Target on the Todi Gold Project

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Sona Nanotech

SONA:CNX

Metals Australia

MLS:AU

Antilles Gold Limited

AAU:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Forte Minerals Corp. Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement Offering

Forte Minerals Corp. Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement Offering

(Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States of America)

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE:CUAU)(OTCQB:FOMNF)(Frankfurt:2OA), is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") (see press release dated June 5, 2024). The Offering was initially set for 7,500,000 units but, due to high demand, was oversubscribed, resulting in the issuance of 8,953,000 units at a price of CAD $0.20 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD $1,790,600

Each unit in the Offering consisted of one common share (each, a "Share") and one-half of a common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of CAD $0.30 per Warrant Share until June 26, 2026.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on October 27, 2024.

The Company paid cash finder's fees totaling $86,736.00 and issued 433,680 finder's warrants, on the same terms as the Warrants, to investment advisors who introduced subscribers to the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund Forte's exploration programs, including the initial 1,200 m drill program at the Pucarini Gold Project and comprehensive surface exploration programs at Esperanza and Alto Ruri. Funds will also support ongoing social engagement and drill permitting efforts, alongside general working capital purposes.

Certain directors of the Company have purchased or acquired direction or control over a total of 150,000 Units in the Offering which participation constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Notwithstanding the foregoing, the directors of the Company have determined that the issuance of the Units is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 in reliance on the exemptions set forth in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101.

Patrick Elliott, President and CEO of Forte Minerals, expressed his gratitude: "We are thankful for the overwhelming support from our shareholders, which reflects strong confidence in Forte's strategic vision and our exploration targets. This successful capital raise marks a significant milestone in advancing our projects towards discovery."

ABOUT Forte Minerals CORP.

Forte Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company that has blended assets in partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú S.A.C., has built a robust portfolio of high-quality Cu and Au assets in Perú. The Company aims to generate significant value growth by strategically positioning permitted and drill-ready projects alongside historically discovered copper and gold projects. Notwithstanding its resource discovery and development focus, Forte is deeply committed to community engagement, environmental stewardship, and fulfilling its societal responsibilities.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.

(signed) "Patrick Elliott"
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Forte Minerals Corp.
office: 604-983-8847

info@forteminerals.com
www.forteminerals.com

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest management's discussion and analysis, which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future..

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE:Forte Minerals Corp



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Forte MineralsCSE: CUAUBase Metals Investing
CUAU:CC
Forte Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Forte Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Forte Minerals (CSE: CUAU)

Forte Minerals

HBM

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Presents at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3

Forte Minerals Presents at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") ( OTQB: FOMNF ) ( CSE: CUAU ) ( Frankfurt : 2OA ) is pleased to announce that Patrick Elliott President & CEO, will make his debut presentation at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 3, 2023 . Mr. Elliott is looking forward to formally introducing Forte's story to the U.S. investment community and stated, " I'm excited to connect with a new group of investors and showcase why Forte Minerals stands out as a unique player in copper and gold exploration in Peru ."

(CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) (Frankfurt: 2OA) (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

DATE : October 3, 2023

TIME: 12:00 pm EDT

LINK: https://bit.ly/44FOnTd

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 3 , 4, and the morning of the 5.

Key Discussion Points
  • Importance of Copper in Peru : The strategic importance of copper exploration and Peru's untapped minerals potential.
  • Collaborative Expertise: The corporate partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú SAC brings together 215 years of combined experience in exploration and mining throughout the Americas.
  • Exploration Strategy: Focused on advancing early-stage prospects and drill-ready targets strategically located in previously explored areas to minimize risk.
  • Community and Corporate Stewardship: Building on a legacy of active involvement with local communities, Forte continues its dedication to community engagement, eco-conscious practices, and social accountability.
  • Future Outlook - Late 2023 & Early 2024: Overview of upcoming projects, milestones, and strategic initiatives scheduled for the next two quarters to sustain growth and value creation.

Forte Minerals Corp. invites investors to participate in the upcoming live, interactive online event. Mr. Elliott will address questions in real time during the conference. For those unable to attend live, a recorded webcast will also be accessible post-event.

To facilitate a smooth experience and stay updated, we strongly advise online attendees to pre-register and conduct an online system check beforehand. FREE Registration here: Virtual Investor Conferences.

About Forte Minerals Corp.

Forte Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company with blended assets in partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú SAC, has built a robust portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Peru . The Company strategically focuses on advancing early-stage prospects through to drill-ready targets, combined with a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system for developing copper and gold resources. In conjunction with its resource focus, Forte is deeply committed to community engagement, environmental stewardship, and fulfilling its societal responsibilities.

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors. Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
"/s/" Patrick Elliott
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-presents-at-the-metals--mining-virtual-investor-conference-on-october-3-301943820.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/02/c0037.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Corp. Presents at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3, 2023

Forte Minerals Corp. Presents at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3, 2023

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Forte Minerals Corp. ( OTQB: FOMNF ) ( CSE: CUAU ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is focused on exploring and advancing high-quality copper & gold projects in Peru. The Company is pleased to announce that Patrick Elliott, President & CEO, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 3, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Corp. Presents at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3, 2023

Forte Minerals Corp. Presents at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3, 2023

The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Forte Minerals Corp. ( OTQB: FOMNF ) ( CSE: CUAU ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is focused on exploring and advancing high-quality copper & gold projects in Peru. The Company is pleased to announce that Patrick Elliott, President & CEO, will present live at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 3, 2023.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Receives Environmental Impact Statement Approval for its Pucarini High Sulphidation Epithermal Gold Project, Southern Perú

Forte Minerals Receives Environmental Impact Statement Approval for its Pucarini High Sulphidation Epithermal Gold Project, Southern Perú

Forte Minerals Corp . ( " Forte " or the " Company " ) (CSE: CUAU) (OTCQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA) is pleased to announce receipt of the Environmental Impact Statement (" DIA ") approval for its 100% owned Pucarini Gold Project (" Pucarini "), a high sulphidation epithermal Au system located in the department of Puno, in Southern Perú. The Company is delighted to be awarded the DIA approval by the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines (" MINEM ") after more than 2 years of environmental baseline studies, archeological assessments, social engagement, and government processing. The DIA is an extensive environmental authorization that enables the Company to drill up to 40 platforms over a 5-year timeline. The final drill permit will be delivered by MINEM upon completion of the prior consultation process (Consulta Previa) with the local indigenous communities.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forte Minerals Strengthens ESG Strategy with the Appointment of Lead Energy Advisor

Forte Minerals Strengthens ESG Strategy with the Appointment of Lead Energy Advisor

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") (CSE: CUAU) (OTQB: FOMNF) ( Frankfurt : 2OA) is pleased to announce Mike Carter as its Lead Energy Advisor, signifying its commitment to renewable energy and sustainable practices. Mr. Carter has an extensive background in renewable energy, which aligns seamlessly with Forte's dedication as a copper and gold exploration entity in Perú. This move underscores the Company's intent to champion an ESG framework by integrating a community-driven, environmentally conscious, and socially responsible approach to navigate the complexities of the energy transition.

Forte Minerals Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Forte Minerals Corp.)

Coupled with Forte's recent partnership with Social Suite to embark on its ESG reporting journey, Mike Carter's role as the Lead Energy Advisor will help guide this process and elevate the Company's position in the sustainable exploration and mining landscape. Mr. Carter is recognized for his in-depth knowledge of renewable energy, fortifying Forte's mission to amplify its ESG initiatives, particularly emphasizing community engagement, environmental stewardship, and societal obligations.

Patrick Elliott , Forte Minerals' President, remarked, " Mike Carter's prowess in renewable energy and deep-rooted insights into mineral exploration in South America significantly augment our team's capabilities. As a co-founder of Forte, Mike's insights are pivotal in our steadfast journey towards sustainable and renewable energy applications in the mineral exploration industry ."

Mike Carter's Distinguished Achievements:

  • Led critical mineral exploration projects in both Chile and Peru .
  • Directed global ventures in utility-scale solar, energy storage, and hydroelectric domains.
  • Played pivotal roles in diverse sectors, including mining, manufacturing, agriculture, and automotive industries.
  • Demonstrated visionary leadership at First Green Energy , emphasizing innovation and technological advancement.
  • He significantly impacted the World Bank's inaugural Climate Smart Mining conference, sharing insights on the economic benefits of integrating renewables into traditional mining.
  • Actively consults with major mining entities, offering expertise in integrating solar energy solutions.
  • Has successfully garnered over $15M in grant funding to champion pioneering solar initiatives in Alberta .
  • Led groundbreaking agrivoltaics work seamlessly blending utility-scale solar projects with agricultural practices.

To learn more about Mr. Carter, please visit our website .

Patrick Elliott added, "Mike's dual expertise underscores Forte Minerals' vision to lead sustainable exploration and mining practices, highlighting our unwavering commitment to championing the energy transition."

About Forte Minerals Corp.

Forte Minerals Corp., a junior exploration company that has blended assets in partnership with GlobeTrotters Resources Perú SAC, has built an attractive portfolio of high-quality copper and gold assets in Perú. The Company aims to generate significant value growth by strategically situating early-stage and drill-ready targets alongside a historically discovered and drilled porphyry system for copper and gold resource development.

On behalf of Forte Minerals CORP.
"/s/" Patrick Elliott
Chief Executive Officer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forte-minerals-strengthens-esg-strategy-with-the-appointment-of-lead-energy-advisor-301935698.html

SOURCE Forte Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/22/c6124.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FALCO ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCHE OF BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

FALCO ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCHE OF BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

TSX.V - FPC

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay Announces Planned Exploration Program at its Epworth Sediment Hosted Copper-Silver-Zinc-Cobalt Project, Nunavut, Canada

Aston Bay Announces Planned Exploration Program at its Epworth Sediment Hosted Copper-Silver-Zinc-Cobalt Project, Nunavut, Canada

Airborne geophysics, structural mapping, and sampling to define drill targets

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) (the "Company" or "Aston Bay") is pleased to announce the proposed summer 2024 exploration program at its Epworth sediment hosted copper-silver-zinc-cobalt project located 80 kilometres ("km") southeast of Kugluktuk in Nunavut, Canada

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ascendant Appoints McGovern Hurley As Company Auditor

Ascendant Appoints McGovern Hurley As Company Auditor

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSX:ASND)(OTCQB:ASDRF)(FRA:2D9) ("Ascendant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed McGovern Hurley LLP as its auditor until the next meeting of shareholders

The appointment of McGovern Hurley follows mutual agreement between Ascendant and KPMG LLP and the subsequent notice from KPMG LLP to resign as auditor of the Company.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Advances Baptiste Project Engagement Initiatives with Opening of Community Office in Fort St. James

FPX Nickel Advances Baptiste Project Engagement Initiatives with Opening of Community Office in Fort St. James

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the opening of a Fort St. James office ( "Community Office" ) and hiring of a locally-based Community Manager to support ongoing and increased engagement with First Nation governments and with local businesses and communities for the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or " the Project "). These measures are being implemented to support the Company's commitments to collaboration for responsible project development, in particular with the First Nations whose territories encompass the proposed mine project area, including the Tl'azt'en Nation, the Binche Whut'en, the Yekooche First Nation, and the Takla Nation.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Mobilizes Drill Rig to the Cristinas Project, Chihuahua Mexico

Quetzal Copper Mobilizes Drill Rig to the Cristinas Project, Chihuahua Mexico

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of field work at the Cristinas Project in Chihuahua, Mexico, with the mobilization of field and drill crews to site.

The planned field program includes 1,500 m to 3,000 m drill program focused on stepping down-dip from open, high-grade copper intercepts from the 2014 program. Then the company plans to perform a downhole InfiniTEM XL geophysical survey - a deep penetrating tool with a depth of investigation of up to 1,000 m below surface - to expand on the existing EM anomalies.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
StrategX Elements Corp. Completes $4.5 Million Charity FT Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. Completes $4.5 Million Charity FT Private Placement

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the successful completion of its previously announced $4,500,000 charity flow-through private placement (the "Charity FT Financing"). No warrants or finder's fees were issued or paid in conjunction with this financing.

The Charity FT Financing, closed on June 24, 2024, involved the issuance of 15,000,000 common shares (the "Charity FT Shares") priced at $0.30 per share, generating gross proceeds of $4,500,000. These funds will be dedicated to funding "Canadian exploration expenses" qualifying as "flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures," pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada), related to StrategX's properties by December 31, 2025. The Company will renounce all Qualifying Expenditures in favour of Charity FT Shares subscribers effective December 31, 2024. All Charity FT Shares issued under the Charity FT Financing are subject to a hold period expiring October 25, 2024, in accordance with applicable securities laws in Canada and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Forte Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Forte Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Wide Open Agriculture: Creating Food Ingredients that Build a Better Future for People

FALCO ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCHE OF BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NextSource Materials Announces Global Anode Expansion Strategy Update, Economic Results of Proposed Battery Anode Facility in Saudi Arabia, and Strategic Partner Process

Aston Bay Announces Planned Exploration Program at its Epworth Sediment Hosted Copper-Silver-Zinc-Cobalt Project, Nunavut, Canada

Related News

Agriculture Investing

Wide Open Agriculture: Creating Food Ingredients that Build a Better Future for People

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Materials Announces Global Anode Expansion Strategy Update, Economic Results of Proposed Battery Anode Facility in Saudi Arabia, and Strategic Partner Process

Gold Investing

Extension of Exclusivity for Los Altares

rare earth investing

More High Grade with up to 60% Heavy REE (HREE) - Gyttorp

iron investing

Iron Ore Exploration Commences in the Pilbara

Gold Investing

Siren Gold Analyst Review: High Grade Deep Mine Potential With Antimony Coproducts

Gold Investing

New Large-Scale Lithium Soil Anomalies at Forrestania, WA

×