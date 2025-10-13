Former Premier of Queensland Takes Over Reins of Australian Battery Industry Association Cofounded by GMG's Managing Director

Former Premier of Queensland Takes Over Reins of Australian Battery Industry Association Cofounded by GMG's Managing Director

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG,OTC:GMGMF) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") announces new leadership at Australia's Peak Battery industry association of the Advanced Materials and Battery Council (AMBC).The Advanced Materials and Battery Council (AMBC) today announced a new leadership team to drive the next phase of national growth across Australia's advanced materials and battery value chain.Former Premier of the State of Queensland the Honourable Annastacia Palaszczuk has been appointed as Chair of AMBC, bringing proven executive leadership in policy delivery and large-scale industrial development.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/270147_dc4ea0fac4d8f924_001full.jpg

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/270147_dc4ea0fac4d8f924_001full.jpg

HON Ms. Palaszczuk will appear at Australian Battery Day (ABD) on Tuesday, 21 October, and deliver formal remarks at the ABD Gala Dinner the following evening. HON Ms. Palaszczuk is joined with interim CEO Lynnard Cucksey who together will lead AMBC's national agenda - strengthening industry collaboration, advancing priority policy settings, and supporting members to scale investment, capability, and jobs across Australia.

Outgoing Chair and Co-Founder of AMBC and Managing Director and CEO of GMG, Craig Nicol said: "It has been an honour to chair AMBC through a period of significant growth for Australia's advanced materials industry. I'm thrilled to welcome Annastacia as Chair - her experience driving large-scale energy and industrial transformation will be invaluable - and Lynnard as CEO, who brings the practical, collaborative approach that will help our members succeed. I have every confidence in this leadership team and AMBC's future."

With this leadership team, AMBC will continue to strengthen national capability and industry scale - supporting the value chain from upstream resources through to mid-stream processing, cell manufacturing, systems integration, and end-of-life recovery.

About GMG:

GMG is an Australian based clean-technology company which develops, makes and sells energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene manufactured via in house production process. GMG uses its own proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its natural elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating) which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is the graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels initially for diesel engines.

In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

  1. Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes
  2. Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products
  3. Develop Next-Generation Battery
  4. Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

