Ford Marks America's 250th by Putting American Values to Work

- "American Value. For American Values." reflects Ford Motor Company's nearly 125-year commitment to American workers, U.S. manufacturing, and communities—rooted in long-term values, not short-term market conditions.
- Ford employs more U.S. hourly autoworkers and assembles more vehicles in America than any other automaker, continuing a legacy that began with Henry Ford's historic $5-a-day wage and helped build the American middle class.
- In recognition of America's 250th anniversary, Ford is extending employee pricing to customers on most new 2025 and 2026 Ford and Lincoln vehicles—customers will pay what a Ford employee pays.
As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, Ford Motor Company is reaffirming its long-standing commitment to American values by putting those values into action for workers, customers, and communities across the country.
The "American Value. For American Values." campaign is designed to give back to the people who keep America moving. As part of the program, Ford is extending employee pricing to customers at participating dealers on most new 2025 and 2026 Ford and Lincoln vehicles offering the same value provided to Ford employees. The initiative helps make some of America's most trusted vehicles more accessible, including Ford trucks and vans that help power small businesses, SUVs that support families, and performance vehicles that fuel work and adventure nationwide.
"Ford has always believed that American values are more than words—they're actions," said Andrew Frick, president, Ford Blue and Model e. "As the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, ‘American Value. For American Values‘ is our way of giving back to the people who show up every day: American workers, small business owners, and families who place their trust in Ford."
Ford employs more U.S. hourly workers and assembles more vehicles in the United States than any other automaker – demonstrating a deep and enduring investment in American manufacturing and local communities. This commitment is not cyclical and not driven by short-term market conditions; it is foundational to Ford's identity.
"American Value. For American Values" will run through July 6 and offer employee pricing at participating dealers on most new 2025 and 2026 Ford and Lincoln vehicles to all U.S. customers. Customers will pay what a Ford employee pays, which is below the Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price. The program can save buyers anywhere from several hundred to several thousand dollars depending on the vehicle. To get the price, you won't need to hunt down and wait for a rebate, clip a coupon or negotiate on the lot. And customers can prequalify for financing online with Ford Credit in just minutes before visiting their local dealer.
This summer, Ford will continue supporting the people and organizations who keep America moving. To mark 250 years of our nation, 250 Ford Dealers are activating with local nonprofits through Ford Building Together to deliver essential resources - from hosting blood drives and food collection - to provide direct support to communities nationwide.
About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities, and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services, including BlueCruise (ADAS) and security. The company offers freedom of choice through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough electric vehicles ("EVs") along with embedded software that defines always-on digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, the company provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 168,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com.
For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260501517040/en/
Dan Barbossa
313.407.2328
dbarbo21@ford.com
Said Deep
313.658.0104
sdeep@ford.com