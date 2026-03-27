Ford Issues 2026 Proxy Statement, Sets Virtual Annual Meeting for May 14

Ford today published its 2026 proxy statement and announced the date of the company's 2026 annual meeting of shareholders, which will be held virtually.

The annual meeting will take place online at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 14. Shareholders can listen, vote and submit questions by logging in at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/FORD2026 .

The proxy statement and details about the annual meeting can be viewed in the "Reports & Filings" section at shareholder.ford.com , under "Annual Reports & Proxy Statements."

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities, and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services, including BlueCruise (ADAS) and security. The company offers freedom of choice through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough electric vehicles ("EVs") along with embedded software that defines always-on digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles, software and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, the company provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 169,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com .

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.fromtheroad.ford.com .

Media
Richard Binhammer
1.804.998.3281
rbinhamm@ford.com

Equity Investment Community
Lynn Antipas Tyson
1.203.616.5689
ltyson4@ford.com

Fixed-Income Investment Community
Sean Moore
1.313.248.1587
smoor192@ford.com

Shareholder Inquiries
1.800.555.5259 or
1.313.845.8540
stockinf@ford.com

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