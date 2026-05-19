Ford Announces Marketing Leadership Transition

- Lisa Materazzo, global chief marketing officer, to depart Ford on June 1
- Dean Stoneley, global product marketing executive director, to serve as interim global chief marketing officer, as Ford searches for successor
Ford Motor Company today announced that Lisa Materazzo, global chief marketing officer, has elected to depart the company, effective June 1.
Dean Stoneley, global product marketing executive director, is appointed interim CMO.
Since joining Ford in 2023, Materazzo has been a key architect in modernizing Ford's global marketing function, notably spearheading the launch of the company's new global brand strategy under the "Ready, Set, Ford" banner.
"We appreciate Lisa's significant contributions to the Ford+ plan, including building a world-class team, driving customer loyalty and supporting our dealers around the world. We wish her the best in her next chapter," said Jim Farley, Ford president and CEO. "Dean has a proven track record of global marketing leadership, having served as CEO of Ford Canada and CEO of FordDirect, and brings extensive experience in digital strategy and advance product marketing to the role."
Reflecting on her tenure, Materazzo said: "It has been an incredible honor to serve as Global CMO during this era of unprecedented change. I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to my amazing team. Together, we achieved remarkable milestones and evolved an American icon. Collaborating across the organization, partnering with our world-class dealers, and working alongside trusted partners to launch Ford's new global brand strategy has been a profoundly rewarding experience."
About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities, and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services, including BlueCruise (ADAS) and security. The company offers freedom of choice through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough electric vehicles ("EVs") along with embedded software that defines always-on digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, the company provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 169,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com .
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Mark Truby
313.550.2249
mtruby@ford.com
Dan Barbossa
313.407.2328
dbarbo21@ford.com