- Ford is making a minority investment in Revolution Space, a U.S.-based space systems prime contractor, and will apply its manufacturing expertise to scale production of Revolution Space's new generation of advanced spacecraft
- Revolution Space delivers and operates advanced space systems with superior performance and propulsion technologies designed to achieve the precision control and sustained maneuverability to enhance existing and create new, high-value, dynamic missions
- Ford's investment, made through its Industrial Platform LLC subsidiary, is part of Ford's strategy to diversify by investing in businesses with strong growth and return potential that are less cyclical and where Ford has a competitive advantage
- The companies are not disclosing financial terms of the agreement
Ford Motor Company today announced that its subsidiary, Industrial Platform LLC, has signed an agreement to make a minority investment in Revolution Space, a prime contractor for advanced space systems leveraging unique in-space propulsion technologies, to support the scaling of Revolution Space's new generation of spacecraft. With Ford's manufacturing capabilities, the companies are partnering to industrialize Revolution Space's next-generation spacecraft at scale, unlocking new dynamic missions and proliferated constellations.
The space market is industrializing rapidly, with markets including communications, navigation and earth observation driving significant demand for scaled launch and space systems. Ford's industrial expertise is in manufacturing complex, highly engineered products at scale. As satellite programs shift from hand-made builds to repeatable, higher volume, automated production, Ford is ideally suited to provide Revolution Space with the design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain capabilities needed to build and scale satellites. This investment will increase Revolution Space's ability to operate from very low earth orbit to geosynchronous altitude, across cislunar space and beyond.
"Ford's strength is building complex products in large volumes, something today's growing satellite market requires. Becoming a partner to Revolution Space and working to industrialize and scale their advanced technology for space is an exciting opportunity for us to diversify our business in an attractive, high-growth market," said Marin Gjaja, Ford's Chief Strategy Officer.
"Revolution Space has demonstrated the ability to meet the performance requirements for the coming generations of operational space systems ranging from the Earth to the Moon. We look forward to partnering with the Ford Motor Company to industrialize Revolution Space's systems to execute on a wide range of missions across all orbit regimes into the future," said Daniel S. Goldin, Revolution Space's Chairman of the Board and longest-serving NASA Administrator.
A Growing Market
The global space economy is expected to grow from about $600 billion today to $1.8 trillion by 2035 according to the World Economic Forum. Increasingly scaled satellite manufacturing is one of the drivers of that growth. Analysts at Future Market Insights have noted the value of the global satellite manufacturing market was roughly $22–$26 billion in 2025. They project it will reach $87–$114 billion by 2035.
The long-term opportunity for satellite manufacturers includes both government and commercial uses, such as communications, Earth observation, navigation, space domain awareness, satellite servicing, and scientific and deep-space missions. This is a disciplined and focused bet on a fast-growing market, with limited capital and represents a new business opportunity for Ford.
Complex products and Ford's Manufacturing Strength
Ford has more than a century of experience manufacturing complex products in volume. The company has adapted its factories to meet urgent needs. During World War II, Ford built bombers, tanks and jeeps. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ford retooled to produce ventilators and personal protective equipment, including face shields.
Ford has a history in space. From the 1960s into the 1970s, Ford built communications and weather satellites for NASA, the military and NATO. In 1963, Philco-Ford became the prime contractor for NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston. In 1976, Ford's aerospace division won a $235 million contract to build seven communications satellites for INTELSAT. At the time, that was the largest single award for a commercial satellite communications system.
Next steps
Closing of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals.
About Ford Motor Company
Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company's Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities, and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for customers and deepen their loyalty. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services, including BlueCruise (ADAS) and security. The company offers freedom of choice through three customer-centered business segments: Ford Blue, engineering iconic gas-powered and hybrid vehicles; Ford Model e, inventing breakthrough electric vehicles ("EVs") along with embedded software that defines always-on digital experiences for all customers; and Ford Pro, helping commercial customers transform and expand their businesses with vehicles and services tailored to their needs. Additionally, the company provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 170,000 people worldwide. More information about the company and its products and services is available at corporate.ford.com .
About Revolution Space
Revolution Space is a prime contractor for the U.S. aerospace market. The company is 100% U.S. operated and headquartered in Boston, MA, with key locations across California, Washington D.C., Albuquerque, and Denver. The company designs, builds, operates, and delivers space systems that provide the U.S. with a competitive edge and asymmetric advantage. More information about the company is available at revolutionspace.com .
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Ford: Richard Binhammer
1.804.998.3281
rbinhamm@ford.com
Revolution Space: Erik Carlson
1.212.351.8940
media@revolutionspace.com