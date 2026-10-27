Fold to Release Third Quarter 2026 Results November 10th

Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) ("Fold" or the "Company"), a bitcoin financial services company making it easy for individuals to earn, save and spend bitcoin through everyday financial tools, today announced that it will hold its earnings conference call and webcast for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 on Tuesday, November 10th, 2026 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call on the same day.

Conference Call Information:
To participate in this event, please log on or dial in approximately 5 minutes before the beginning of the call.

  • Date: November 10, 2026
  • Time: 5:00 PM EDT
  • Participant Call Links:
    • Live Webcast: Link
    • Dial-in Registration: Link

Participants wishing to join the conference call by phone should register using the Dial-in Registration link provided above. After completing the registration, the participants will receive an email with the necessary details to access the call including dial-in number, passcode, and PIN.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of Fold's website at https://investor.foldapp.com.

About Fold
Fold (NASDAQ: FLD) is the first publicly traded bitcoin financial services company, making it easy for individuals and businesses to earn, save, and use bitcoin. Fold is at the forefront of integrating bitcoin into everyday financial experiences. Through innovative products like the Fold App, Fold Credit Card™, Fold Bitcoin Gift Card™, and Fold Debit Card™, the company is building the bridge between traditional finance and the bitcoin-powered future.

For investor inquiries, please contact:
OG Advisory Group
Samir Jain, CFA
FoldIR@orangegroupadvisors.com 

For media inquiries, please contact:
Confluence Partners, LLC
Cindy Stoller
media@foldapp.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

FLDNASDAQ:FLDblockchain investing
FLD
The Conversation (0)
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
A blue and black digital graphic with icons around "IPO" hexagon; text reads: Initial Public Offering.

Crypto Market Update: Anthropic Files for Nasdaq IPO

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (October 26) as of 11:00 a.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
Various gold-colored cryptocurrency coins, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, scattered over a textured black surface.

Crypto Market Update: SpaceX-Tesla Merger Sparks US$2.5 Billion Bitcoin Treasury Watch

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Friday (October 23) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes.

Crypto and Blockchain Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

From Bitcoin miners to exchange giants and infrastructure builders, these companies are the ones to watch in crypto, digital assets and blockchain in 2026.The list below breaks down each company's business model, key developments to follow this year and why these firms matter for investors... Keep Reading...
Clipboard with paper labeled "GENIUS Act" overlaid with US$100 bills on an American flag background.

Crypto Market Update: OCC Finalizes GENIUS Act Stablecoin Rules

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Wednesday (October 21) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
Gold Bitcoin coin rests on a black wood background.

Crypto Market Update: Bitcoin Shakes Off "Black Monday" Fears

Get the latest insights on Bitcoin, Ether and altcoins, along with a round-up of key cryptocurrency market news.Here's a quick recap of the crypto landscape for Monday (October 19) as of 10:00 p.m. UTC.Bitcoin price updateBitcoin price chartEther and altcoin price updateToday's crypto news to... Keep Reading...
Gabe Otte.

Unlocking Global Markets: Gabe Otte on the Future of Cross-Border Tokenization

Tokenization may soon connect cross-border markets directly. Dinari’s Gabe Otte discusses exploring access to Korean-listed stocks with Kakao Pay Securities, explaining that cross-border tokenization's main hurdle is regulatory, not technological.Like moving from paper to electronic shares,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Day One on the TSXV: TruSilver's Rig Heads for the Sturgis Target

Ucore Provides Louisiana SMC Organizational and Project Team Updates

Kinvestor Day 2026 Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Kinvestor Day 2026 Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Related News

silver investing

Day One on the TSXV: TruSilver's Rig Heads for the Sturgis Target

silver investing

Eyes on the East: Why Atlantic Canada's Exploration Boom is Gaining Momentum

rare earth investing

European Lithium Investors Approve Critical Metals Takeover

tungsten investing

Pinnacle Minerals to Acquire Five Utah Tungsten Projects

copper investing

Capstone Copper Plans US$3 Billion Chile Investment to Double Output by 2031

Base Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

Base Metals Outlook