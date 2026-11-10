Fold Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

Launched Fold Reserve and Lead Bank Accounts
Custody & Trading Revenue Up 270%, Driven by TikTok Shop Distribution
Fold Credit Card Expanded to ~2,500 Cardholders
Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) ("Fold", "we", or "our"), the first publicly traded bitcoin financial services company, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.
Q3 2026 Financial Highlights
- Revenue: $4.2 million
- Total Operating Expenses: $10.5 million, down 21% year over year
- Net Loss: ($2.6) million
- Adjusted EBITDA2: ($4.5) million loss, improved from ($5.5) million loss in Q2 2026
- Loss Per Share: ($0.05) per share
- Adjusted EBITDA Per Share2: ($0.08) loss per share
- Bitcoin Treasury Holdings1: 247 BTC
Q3 2026 Key Operating Metrics
- Total Transaction Volume: $159 million
- Total Verified Accounts: more than 88,500; +1,500 new verified accounts in the quarter
CEO Commentary
"We believe Q3 was an inflection point for Fold," said Fold Chairman and CEO Will Reeves. "Over the last few months we've evolved from strictly a transaction-based business to one that also monetizes customer balances, broadened our focus from bitcoin earners to every American who earns rewards, strengthened our balance sheet, maintained a focus on operational efficiency, and opened new distribution channels that take our products to audiences we've never reached before."
Mr. Reeves continued, "We are reshaping Fold from a business built on gathering customers into one built on gathering assets. A transaction pays us once. A customer balance earns for us every month it stays on the platform, and it ties that customer more closely to everything else we offer. Early demand for our new balance products is running ahead of our expectations, and those customers hold balances several times larger than our average user. Fold is becoming a place where customers keep their money, not just a place where they spend it."
Mr. Reeves concluded, "The bitcoin market remained soft through the quarter, and our Q3 results reflect the noise of a major transition: a new banking partner, a new deposit strategy, a consolidated merchant platform, and a shift toward balance-based economics. The benefits of this transition are ahead of us, and we've de-risked the path to them. With our only debt extended two years, operating expenses down, and a financing partner for our Credit Card expected to be announced shortly, we believe Fold has never been better positioned for its next stage of growth."
Strategic & Business Updates
Fold Credit Card
- Expanded Early Access to approximately 2,500 cardholders
- Transitioned from a waitlist to an invite system for all eligible customers
- Launching a pre-approval flow that allows prospective cardholders to get pre-approved outside the Fold app, increasing top-of-funnel conversion and enabling partners to offer the card directly to their customers
- Intend to add a credit facility partner in the future, which would allow the program to scale beyond the Company's own balance sheet with more invitations, higher limits for qualified customers, and dedicated marketing spend
Platform Expansion
- Launched Fold Reserve, a stored-value product that lets customers hold funds on Fold and unlock Fold's best rewards tiers, including bill pay rewards, zero-fee and zero-spread bitcoin trading, and higher card rewards
- Launched Lead Bank spending accounts, with deposits held at Lead Bank, an FDIC-insured institution
- Thousands of customers activated Fold's new balance products, bringing millions of dollars in balances onto the platform. These customers hold balances several times larger than the average Fold user, with participation across every rewards tier
- Launched pass-through bitcoin buying, enabling customers to buy bitcoin directly from any linked bank account without first moving money into Fold
Bitcoin Gift Card
- Became the first and only bitcoin gift card on TikTok Shop, which quickly became Fold's largest gift card and customer acquisition channel
- Gift card sales drove an approximate 270% increase in Custody & Trading revenues
- September was a record month for bitcoin gift card sales, and the product holds a 4.7-star rating
- Kroger renewed its commitment to the Fold program
Merchant Offers
- Consolidated gift card merchant offers onto Blackhawk, a program that carries better economics; nearly all merchants that were temporarily unavailable during the transition have been restored
Capital & Balance Sheet
- Ended the quarter with $21.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and 171 BTC in Investment Treasury
- Extended the maturity of the Company's $13 million note to November 2027, with a Company option to extend to November 2028 and nearly doubled its potential capacity to $25 million
- Replaced the $250 million equity line with a $25 million committed equity facility, meaningfully reducing the potential dilution overhang and providing more cost-efficient capital
- On October 22, 2026, stockholders approved a reverse stock split authorization, one tool available to the Company to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements ahead of the January 11, 2027 deadline
Earnings Call and Webcast Information:
Fold will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, which will include a brief discussion of results followed by a question-and-answer period. To participate in this event, please log on or dial in approximately 5 minutes before the beginning of the call.
Date: November 10, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
Participant Call Links:
- Live Webcast: Link
- Dial-in Registration Link: Link
- A replay of the call will be archived at https://investor.foldapp.com
Footnotes
1 Fold's Bitcoin Treasury was 247 BTC as of September 30, 2026, which included 171 BTC in our Investment Treasury, and 76 BTC in our Rewards Treasury.
2 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Per Share are financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (a "Non-GAAP Financial Measure"). Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release.
About Fold:
Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLD) is a financial services company built on a simple premise: consumers should be able to save, spend, and earn rewards in both U.S. dollars ("USD") and bitcoin through a single platform. Fold's consumer offerings include an FDIC-insured checking account, a Visa debit card (the "Fold Debit Card"), a Visa credit card (the "Fold Credit Card"), bill payment services, a bitcoin gift card, and an extensive catalog of merchant reward offers. The Company also offers various forms of bitcoin buying and selling with low-to-zero fees and insured custody. By integrating both dollars and bitcoin within familiar financial products, the Company aims to give consumers a single, practical platform for managing their everyday finances. The Company's products and services are available in the United States through the Fold mobile application (the "Fold App").
Forward-Looking Statements:
The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "could," "would," "should," "predict," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the rollout, development and expected effect of Fold's credit card program, including the expected credit facility, Fold Reserve, Lead Bank accounts, pass-through bitcoin buying, gift card and other products, and the potential success of Fold's overall market, product and growth strategies, and the potential reverse stock split and the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements. These statements are based on assumptions and on the current expectations of Fold's management and are not predictions of actual performance. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Fold. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including: (i) changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions, including but not limited to changes in the acceptance of bitcoin; (ii) our continued ability to implement business plans; (iii) the risk of downturns, new entrants and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive industry in which Fold operates; (iv) volatility in the market price of bitcoin; (v) access to and reliance on funding for our products, including the credit card, and general operations; (vi) access to and reliance on third parties for their services related to certain of our products, including risks relating to Fold having a single custodian for our bitcoin; (vii) reliance on banking partners which are subject to complex and demanding regulations and compliance standards; and (viii) those risks and uncertainties discussed in Fold Holdings, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or Fold's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. While Fold may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Fold specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law.
|Fold Holdings, Inc. Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|21,678,045
|$
|7,652,203
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,122,104
|728,001
|Credit card receivable, net
|3,957,933
|-
|Inventories
|794,563
|478,045
|Digital assets - rewards treasury
|6,388,310
|6,872,869
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,609,810
|2,384,684
|Total current assets
|35,550,765
|18,115,802
|Digital assets - investment treasury
|14,265,330
|133,658,791
|Capitalized software development costs, net
|2,272,246
|1,393,752
|Other non-current assets
|125,000
|299,309
|Total assets
|$
|52,213,341
|$
|153,467,654
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|821,916
|$
|704,789
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|1,751,024
|3,166,186
|February 2026 note - related party, net
|12,658,196
|-
|Credit facility
|-
|10,000,000
|Customer rewards liability
|6,388,310
|6,872,869
|Deferred revenue
|142,781
|366,252
|Total current liabilities
|21,762,227
|21,110,096
|June 2025 convertible note, net
|-
|21,469,675
|March 2025 convertible note - related party
|-
|47,207,556
|Other non-current liabilities
|-
|689,680
|Total liabilities
|21,762,227
|90,477,007
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized, 54,873,627 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and 48,477,883 shares issued and 48,419,266 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025
|5,551
|4,849
|Additional paid-in-capital
|242,853,899
|233,924,782
|Accumulated deficit
|(212,408,336
|)
|(170,938,984
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|30,451,114
|62,990,647
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|52,213,341
|$
|153,467,654
|Fold Holdings, Inc. Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenues, net
|$
|4,161,541
|$
|7,398,939
|$
|15,843,759
|$
|22,662,702
|Operating expenses
|Banking and payments costs
|3,108,563
|6,519,736
|13,023,182
|20,961,281
|Custody and trading costs
|1,301,886
|244,954
|2,639,340
|433,550
|Compensation and benefits
|3,715,573
|3,728,954
|11,539,907
|13,863,551
|Marketing expenses
|170,471
|237,625
|1,166,917
|1,258,346
|Professional fees
|828,454
|1,294,394
|3,751,700
|4,353,244
|Amortization expense
|184,361
|232,853
|514,425
|430,761
|(Gain) loss on customer rewards liability
|1,968,920
|506,796
|(284,149
|)
|1,477,444
|(Gain) loss on digital assets - rewards treasury
|(2,121,385
|)
|(637,712
|)
|687,458
|(1,961,803
|)
|Other selling, general and administrative expenses
|1,317,819
|1,211,657
|4,717,047
|3,612,533
|Total operating expenses
|10,474,662
|13,339,257
|37,755,827
|44,428,907
|Operating loss
|(6,313,121
|)
|(5,940,318
|)
|(21,912,068
|)
|(21,766,205
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Gain (loss) on digital assets - investment treasury
|4,078,913
|10,238,866
|(24,445,385
|)
|31,203,938
|Change in fair value of SAFEs
|-
|-
|-
|(6,503,113
|)
|Change in fair value of convertible note
|-
|(2,626,932
|)
|13,200,089
|(14,470,683
|)
|Convertible note issuance costs and fees
|-
|-
|-
|(9,569,109
|)
|Legal settlements
|-
|-
|(1,374,828
|)
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|(4,005,132
|)
|(9,612,199
|)
|Interest expense
|(537,155
|)
|(1,179,216
|)
|(3,732,864
|)
|(4,425,703
|)
|Other income
|128,620
|60,961
|811,453
|247,662
|Other income (expense), net
|3,670,378
|6,493,679
|(19,546,667
|)
|(13,129,207
|)
|Net (loss) income before income taxes
|(2,642,743
|)
|553,361
|(41,458,735
|)
|(34,895,412
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|7,146
|(881
|)
|10,617
|3,978
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(2,649,889
|)
|$
|554,242
|$
|(41,469,352
|)
|$
|(34,899,390
|)
|Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders:
|Basic
|$
|(2,649,889
|)
|$
|554,242
|$
|(41,469,352
|)
|$
|(34,899,390
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(2,649,889
|)
|$
|554,242
|$
|(41,469,352
|)
|$
|(34,899,390
|)
|Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders:
|Basic
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.80
|)
|$
|(0.88
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.80
|)
|$
|(0.88
|)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute net (loss) income per share:
|Basic
|54,841,913
|46,911,561
|51,629,478
|39,781,781
|Diluted
|54,841,913
|46,911,561
|51,629,478
|39,781,781
|Fold Holdings, Inc. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(41,469,352
|)
|$
|(34,899,390
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Amortization expense
|545,431
|430,756
|Loss (gain) on digital assets - rewards treasury
|687,458
|(1,961,803
|)
|Loss (gain) on digital assets - investment treasury
|24,445,385
|(31,203,938
|)
|(Gain) loss on customer rewards liability
|(284,149
|)
|1,477,444
|Change in fair value of convertible note
|(13,200,089
|)
|14,470,683
|Convertible note issuance costs and fees
|-
|9,569,109
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|4,005,132
|9,612,199
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|6,638
|122,902
|Amortization of debt discount and premium
|392,082
|768,225
|Change in fair value of SAFEs
|-
|6,503,113
|Share-based compensation expense
|5,108,887
|8,470,932
|Other non-cash adjustments
|(484,019
|)
|-
|Legal settlement paid in digital assets
|1,374,828
|-
|Increase (decrease) in cash resulting from changes in:
|-
|Accounts receivable, net
|(394,103
|)
|161,515
|Credit card receivable, net
|(3,957,933
|)
|-
|Inventories
|(316,518
|)
|(103,236
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|605,834
|581,100
|Accounts payable
|117,127
|(104,846
|)
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|1,981,699
|2,413,679
|Customer rewards liability
|1,170,468
|1,826,398
|Deferred revenue
|(223,471
|)
|(52,470
|)
|Other non-current liabilities
|(689,680
|)
|491,397
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(20,578,345
|)
|(11,426,231
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of digital assets
|(3,359,836
|)
|(3,138,623
|)
|Proceeds from sales of digital assets
|59,120,684
|-
|Payments for capitalized software development costs
|(1,210,540
|)
|(619,446
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|54,550,308
|(3,758,069
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from issuance of note
|13,000,000
|-
|Repayment of convertible note
|(25,166,667
|)
|-
|Proceeds from recapitalization
|-
|804,600
|Payments of deferred IPO costs
|-
|(652,013
|)
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|-
|(113,320
|)
|Payment of deferred offering costs
|(125,000
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|3,294,846
|3,478,137
|Proceeds from credit facility
|10,000,000
|-
|Repayment of credit facility
|(20,000,000
|)
|-
|Common stock withheld for employee tax obligations
|(949,300
|)
|-
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(19,946,121
|)
|3,517,404
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|14,025,842
|(11,666,896
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|7,652,203
|18,330,359
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|21,678,045
|$
|6,663,463
|Non-cash investing and financing activities
|Non-cash payment of interest with common stock
|$
|613,334
|$
|1,246,667
|Distributions of digital assets to fulfill customer reward redemptions
|1,370,878
|2,577,906
|Distributions of digital assets to satisfy other current obligations
|2,231,157
|184,983
|Non-cash payment for intellectual property acquisition with common stock
|182,379
|-
|Non-cash repayment of convertible note via transfer of digital assets - related party
|34,007,466
|-
|Non-cash amortization of deferred issuance costs
|167,539
|43,806
|Non-cash allocation of convertible note proceeds to embedded derivative
|63,418
|-
|Non-cash allocation of note proceeds to commitment shares
|785,200
|-
|Recapitalization
|-
|173,019,904
|Proceeds from convertible debt received in digital assets - related party
|-
|43,965,525
|Change in fair value of Series C Warrants included in loss on extinguishment
|-
|498,771
|Distributions of digital assets for prepaid interest - related party
|-
|$
|2,313,975
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
|Cash paid during the period for interest expense
|$
|3,733,749
|$
|-
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA
In addition to net income (loss) and other results under GAAP, we utilize non-GAAP calculations of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") to monitor the financial health of our business. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss, excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) provision for (benefit from) income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) share-based compensation, (v) remeasurement gains and losses such as fair value remeasurements on our digital assets, convertible notes, and SAFE notes, (vi) impairments, restructuring charges, and business acquisition- or disposition-related expenses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results, and (vii) legal settlement expenses associated with unusual or non-recurring litigation matters that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results. This non-GAAP financial information has limitations as an analytical tool when assessing our operating performance, is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
The above items are excluded from our Adjusted EBITDA measure because these items are non-cash in nature, or because the amount and timing of these items are unpredictable, are not driven by core results of operations, and/or render comparisons with prior periods and competitors less meaningful. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA per share provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of core operations, as well as providing a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Moreover, Adjusted EBITDA is a key measurement used by our management internally to make operating decisions, including those related to operating expenses, evaluate performance, and perform strategic planning and annual budgeting.
The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net loss:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(2,649,889
|)
|$
|554,242
|$
|(41,469,352
|)
|$
|(34,899,390
|)
|Add:
|Interest expense
|537,155
|1,179,216
|3,732,864
|4,425,703
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|7,146
|(881
|)
|10,617
|3,978
|Amortization expense
|184,361
|232,853
|514,425
|430,761
|Share-based compensation expense
|1,755,428
|1,575,422
|5,108,887
|8,470,932
|(Gain) loss on customer rewards liability
|1,968,920
|506,796
|(284,149
|)
|1,477,444
|(Gain) loss on digital assets - rewards treasury
|(2,121,385
|)
|(637,712
|)
|687,458
|(1,961,803
|)
|(Gain) loss on digital assets - investment treasury
|(4,078,913
|)
|(10,238,866
|)
|24,445,385
|(31,203,938
|)
|Change in fair value of SAFEs
|-
|-
|-
|6,503,113
|Change in fair value of other liabilities
|(64,074
|)
|-
|(615,788
|)
|-
|Change in fair value of convertible note
|-
|2,626,932
|(13,200,089
|)
|14,470,683
|Convertible note issuance costs and fees
|-
|-
|-
|9,569,109
|Legal settlements
|-
|-
|1,374,828
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|-
|-
|4,005,132
|9,612,199
|Adjusted EBITDA (loss)
|$
|(4,461,251
|)
|$
|(4,201,998
|)
|$
|(15,689,782
|)
|$
|(13,101,209
|)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Adjusted EBITDA (loss)
|$
|(4,461,251
|)
|$
|(4,201,998
|)
|$
|(15,689,782
|)
|$
|(13,101,209
|)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share
|54,841,913
|46,911,561
|51,629,478
|39,781,781
|Adjusted EBITDA (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.30
|)
|$
|(0.33
|)
For investor inquiries, please contact:
OG Advisory Group
Samir Jain, CFA
FoldIR@orangegroupadvisors.com
For media inquiries, please contact:
Confluence Partners, LLC
Cindy Stoller
Media@foldapp.com